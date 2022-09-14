Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Microsoft Patch Tuesday: 64 new vulnerabilities, including five critical ones
Microsoft on Tuesday disclosed 64 vulnerabilities, including five critical ones and one that has been exploited. The patches released address common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) in Microsoft Windows and Windows Components; Azure and Azure Arc; .NET and Visual Studio and .NET Framework; Microsoft Edge (Chromium-based); Office and Office Components; Windows Defender; and Linux Kernel.
The Windows Club
Admin account is missing after Update in Windows 11/10
Some PC users have reported that after completing a system update, they noticed they have lost administrator rights, or the admin account is missing on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. If you’re faced with a similar issue, then this post is intended to help you with suggestions you can try to resolve the issue on your device.
Steam users warned of sophisticated browser-in-the-browser phishing attack
In brief: Steam users are being warned about a new attack tricking people into handing over their account credentials via a browser-in-the-browser phishing technique. Competitive and professional gamers are being targeted, as is anyone with a high-value account. The attacks, highlighted by Group-IB (via Bleeping Computer), use the browser-in-the-browser technique...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Printer is in an error state” Error? 8 Proven Ways
“Printer is in an error state” is an error message that you normally encounter when giving a print command to your printer. While you get this error irrespective of the printer you are using, many users have reported this error after installing the latest Windows update. Most of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Microsoft 365 automatic app updates finally become relatively seamless
Editor's take: Microsoft has never been good when it comes to updates. The process is never seamless and often takes more time out of your day than you would want. Many people, myself included, tend to put off updates, sometimes for days. Microsoft is looking to make the process easier, mainly for 365 apps, but a few others will benefit as well.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Bad Image 0xc000012f Error in Windows 10 & 11
How to Fix Bad Image Error 0xc000012f in Windows 11/10. A Guide to Fixing Bad Image Error 0xc000012f in Windows 11/10. How to Fix Bad Image Error 0xc000012f on Windows 11/10 PCs. Users have posted on numerous support forums about Bad Image error 0xc000012f. Those users needing to fix that...
makeuseof.com
How Do Hackers Find Out Who to Hack?
The internet is gigantic. There's a wealth of users. So how do hackers find who to hack with so many people connected to the internet? Is it random bad luck? Do hackers specifically target certain people, or do they have a systematic way they find vulnerable devices?. Turns out, the...
Akamai curbed a new record DDoS attack against one of its European customers
Why it matters: Akamai has thwarted a record-breaking DDoS attack on behalf of one of its clients. The victim was already hit by a flow of garbled traffic some months ago as cyber criminals are now choosing a more distributed approach to try and cripple the targeted infrastructure. Akamai Technologies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechSpot
Browser-based spell check from Google and Microsoft can lead to stolen personal data
Through the looking glass: On Friday, the otto-js Research Team published an article outlining how users leveraging Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge's enhanced spelling features may be unknowingly transmitting passwords and personally identifiable information (PII) to third-party cloud-based servers. The vulnerability not only puts the average end user's private information at risk, but it can also leave an organization's administrative credentials and other infrastructure-related information exposed to unauthorized parties.
Microsoft Teams security flaw lets hackers steal accounts - and there’s no fix in sight
There's an easy way to steal Microsoft Teams authentication tokens, researchers claim. There is a security flaw in Microsoft Teams that allows threat actors to log into other people’s accounts, even if those accounts are protected with multi-factor authentication, researchers have claimed. Cybersecurity analysts from Vectra say the Teams...
The Windows Club
Fix 0x8024a21e Windows Update Error
When some users try updating their Windows Operating System, they receive Windows Update Error 0x8024a21e. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error message users are seeing. There were some problems installing updates, but we’ll...
Backblaze data shows SSDs have lower failure rates than HDDs
The big picture: A key selling point of solid state drives is that they are less failure-prone than HDDs. However, data from recent years began to cast doubt on that assumption, but at least one new long-term analysis shows this might prove correct as time marches on. Backblaze's 2022 mid-year...
ZDNet
Are SSDs more reliable than HDDs? This research may have the answer
Solid state drives (SSDs) are more reliable than hard disk drives (HDDs) – at least for certain use cases, according to cloud-storage firm Backblaze. But that might not actually make much of a difference when deciding what type of storage you should buy. The company this year was looking...
Hanwha Security
Hanwha Security replied to the thread Wyze introduces third-gen security camera, still $20. The information you provided is very genuine and helpful. I recommend it to my friends and families. Thank you Hanwha Security provides... Hanwha Security replied to the thread Wyze introduces third-gen security camera, still $20. The information...
Cult of Mac
September Sale: Save up to 90% with Windows 10 Pro for $16, Windows 11 Pro for $22
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CDKeylord. Software activation keys provider CDKeylord extends its September Sale with more fantastic deals on crucial Microsoft software. Better yet, as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10. Plus, you can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software.
Go Speed
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Google now allows you to remove your personal information from its search results
We deserve control over our personal information.
Intel overclocks its Arc A750 to 2.7 GHz using the factory air cooler
In context: Intel marketer Ryan Shrout joined veteran engineer Tom Petersen in the lab for another debrief about the upcoming Arc Alchemist GPUs. This time they delved into the cooling capacity and overclocking potential of the Arc A750 and Arc A770 Limited Edition cards. For some context, the Limited Edition...
ZDNet
Bad iPhone battery after installing iOS 16? Don't panic! Do this instead
IOS 16 has been out a few days and people are complaining about iPhone battery problems after installing the update. Rapid battery drop during the iOS 16 install process. A noticeable drop in "Battery Health" following the installation of iOS 16. Let's look at these separately. Also: Problems downloading iOS...
The Windows Club
Windows Defender missing on Windows 11/10
If Windows Defender is missing You’ll need a new app to open this windowsdefender error message in Windows 11/10, here is how you can get rid of the issue and start using Windows Defender or Windows Security. You need to go through all these solutions to troubleshoot the issue.
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0