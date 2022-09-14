Read full article on original website
CareFlight called to motorcycle crash in Pike Township
PIKE TOWNSHIP — At least one person was taken by CareFlight to the hospital after a motorcycle accident in Clark County Saturday evening, according to initial scanner traffic. >>Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night. Crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of Folk Ream Road...
Endangered missing adult alert issued for Ohio man
A missing adult alert has been issued for a 87-year-old man from Crawford County.
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tip leads police arrest of Monroe County robbery suspect in Toledo, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio – Monroe County officials said Saturday that a man who robbed a credit union near the Ohio and Michigan border is in custody. According to officials, a 69-year-old man robbed a Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance and was given an undisclosed amount of money on Friday around 5:40 p.m.
WILX-TV
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
WILX-TV
Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
Fox 19
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
Single Vehicle Crash in Grand Traverse County Kills Driver
A single vehicle crash in Grand Traverse County Friday night left one man dead. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 7:00 Friday evening. The crash was on Beitner Road near River Road in Blair Township. The driver was a 57-year-old...
WILX-TV
One man in custody after shooting in South Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 17-year-old boy is locked up tonight while police investigate a shooting. Lansing Police said they found a gun along a road near Dunkel after 4 p.m. Saturday. Police said one person might have been shot but they did not know where that person was. Officers are looking for a black Dodge but we do not know the model.
Family calling on prosecutors to change charges filed against driver who hit 2 girls, killing 1
CLARK COUNTY — New charges could be on the way for a man investigators say hit two girls, killing one of them, while he was driving. The crash happened in May on Crabill Road in Green Township just outside of Springfield. A peaceful protest was held Friday afternoon where...
Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg man has died after a crash in Miami Township late Friday night. Crews were called to the reports of a crash with injuries at Kelly Marie Court and Benner Road in Miami Township around 11:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Montgomery County Coroner’s Office...
Fox 19
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself. The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says...
Troy Fire Department’s ‘baby box’ being investigated following citizen complaint
TROY — The City of Troy’s new Safe Haven Baby Box is being investigated after a citizen complaint. The baby box was unveiled at the end of July at Troy’s new fire station, but now is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health. This is the...
fox2detroit.com
4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals
FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
OSHP: Man killed after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Middletown
WARREN COUNTY — A Franklin Township man has died, and a Centerville woman was injured after a crash, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near state Route 122 just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
Police: 11-year-old dies in apparent accidental drowning in Villa Hills
An 11-year-old child has died in an apparent accidental drowning Saturday evening in Villa Hills, according to police.
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by...
13abc.com
TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
WILX-TV
East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
