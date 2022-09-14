ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Fox 19

UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WILX-TV

Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Fox 19

Warren County man dead in I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown. OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim. Metcalf was...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
fox2detroit.com

4 kidnapped siblings from Michigan recovered in Florida by US Marshals

FOX 2 - Four Michigan children were recovered in Florida after a kidnapping by their father, US Marshals announced on Friday. The children ranged in age from 3 years old to 10, were abducted in April from Saginaw County by their fatherJoses Braxton, a longhaul truck driver. They were recovered on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Rescues man from drowning in the Maumee river

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was rescued from the Maumee River on Friday night. According to TFRD, a call for a water rescue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, the man was spotted hanging onto a boat. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said the boat was tied...
MAUMEE, OH
WILX-TV

East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
EAST LANSING, MI

