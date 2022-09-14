ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM EV production efforts ramp with $491 million metal stamping facility

General Motors is investing $491 million on its Marion Stamping facility in Marion, Indiana. The automaker announced the investment on Thursday. The $491 million will go towards the plant’s preparations to produce steel and aluminum stamped parts for the automaker’s upcoming vehicles, including electric cars. The stamped parts from the site will then be used for vehicles that are manufactured in various GM assembly plants.
MARION, IN
teslarati.com

Frontier Airlines in talks with SpaceX about Starlink

Frontier Airlines may be considering adding Starlink to its planes. In an interview with CNBC, the airline’s CEO, Barry Biffle, said that the airline “recently” held discussions with SpaceX about adding Starlink to its airplanes. The airline doesn’t offer inflight internet service for a unique reason. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

