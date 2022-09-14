ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Charges filed in foot pursuit that led to Indio police officer being struck by car

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqT8O_0hvSyZB600

Charges were filed today against a Blythe man who allegedly led police on a foot pursuit in Indio where an officer was struck by a car.

Job Adante Williams, 26, was charged with one felony count of resisting arrest as to cause serious injury to an officer and a misdemeanor count of willfully resisting arrest, according to court records.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Officers responded to a call at around 9:35 a.m. Sunday regarding individuals loitering in front of businesses and in a parking lot in the 82-100 block of Highway 111, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department.

Guitron said an officer discovered that one of the suspects, Williams, had several drug-related warrants for his arrest. When the officer attempted to arrest him, Williams allegedly fled, leading to a foot pursuit through the parking lot of the shopping center.

The officer was struck by a car when the chase reached the intersection of Monroe Street and Highway 111, Guitron said. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance with injuries, but stable vital signs.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officer was not injured and was cooperative with the investigation, according to Guitron. Williams was later arrested at around 9:50 a.m. in the 81-900 block of Highway 111 by another officer without incident.

In addition to the drug-related warrants, Williams was also on probation for a hit and run that caused property damage, according to court records.

The California Highway Patrol investigated the traffic accident and Indio police were investigating the arrest for the active warrants. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Indio police at 760-391-4051 or anonymously at 760-341-7867.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Charges filed in foot pursuit that led to Indio police officer being struck by car appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning

Two men were arrested after officers found them, opening boxes in a transient encampment near train tracks in Banning, authorities said today. At about 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, Banning police responded to the tracks between Sunset and Highland Springs Avenue on reports of people breaking into train cars and stealing boxes. Officers allegedly found The post Two men arrested for allegedly stealing from train in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Carjacking Suspects Arrested

(CNS) – A pair suspected in an armed carjacking in La Quinta and attempted carjacking in Moreno Valley were being held on $2 million bail Friday. Jabari Marshaun Walker, 22, of Palm Desert and 21-year-old Antionette Marie Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes were arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, evading, hit and run causing injury, possession of a concealed unregistered weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Fitzgerald of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LA QUINTA, CA
knewsradio.com

Two Valley Criminals Arrested For Carjackings In La Quinta, Moreno Valley

Blurry photo of the back of a man holding a loaded handgun behind his back, waiting to carjack a nearby car. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. It was 2 in the morning on Thursday, September 15th 2022 when deputies were called to Desert Stream Drive and Bridgette Way in La Quinta, where a person in a Toyota Camry had just been pepper-sprayed, threatened with a handgun,, and pulled out of their car, as 2 suspects jumped in the car and drove off.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Mother, Grandmother Charged with Murder in 5-Year-Old’s Death

(CNS) – Felony charges, including murder, were filed Friday against a mother and grandmother accused in the death of a 5-year-old child. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, was charged with three felony counts — one each of murder, assault on a child under 8 resulting in death, and torture, according to court records. Hilaria Rangel, 55, was charged with one felony count of murder. They were both additionally charged with four misdemeanor counts of abuse endangering a child.
INDIO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blythe, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Indio, CA
City
Blythe, CA
Indio, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
z1077fm.com

DUI Hit and Run results in Twentynine Palms arrest

On Wednesday September 14th the County Sheriff received a report of a silver vehicle “ramming” into another vehicle from behind while driving. According to that Sheriff’s report Carlos Salcido collided with the victim’s car and then turned onto Adobe Road in Twentynine Palms – heading North toward the base. Once deputies made contact with the victim, they quickly caught up with Salcido – where he was positively identified and arrested. There were no injuries in the incident, and Carlos Salcido was arrested for Hit and Run causing Property Damage, and driving under the influence over .08%.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Suspect Impersonates Police, Requests Money, Police Investigate

(CNS) – Police Thursday announced that a suspect falsely impersonated a police officer or public city official to request money from victims. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police received reports of the false impersonation, according to Sgt. Nathaniel Hanley of the Cathedral City Police Department. Hanley said the unknown suspect...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
z1077fm.com

Felony Arrests in Yucca Valley for Grand Theft and Possession of Firearms

On September 13th at approximately 8:50PM Morongo Basin Deputies responded to a 911 call where they heard sounds of distress in the background. Deputies arrived at a residence on the 4900 block of Faith Lane in Yucca Valley – where they made contact with the occupants. According to the Sheriff’s report – during the investigation Raymond Lindley and Jaymie Kime both attempted to flee.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hit And Run#California Highway Patrol#Loitering
nbcpalmsprings.com

22-Year-Old Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs

(CNS) – A 22-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, robbery and violating a court order was arrested in Palm Springs Thursday. Officers responded near 200 East Avenida Granada, near South Palm Canyon Drive, Thursday afternoon to search for Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
menifee247.com

Hemet man arrested at In-N-Out with weapon, drugs

A Hemet man faces multiple felony counts after his arrest Monday with a weapon and possession of illegal drugs at the In-N-Out fast food location on Haun Road. Officers responded to the report of a man with a gun at the In-N-Out about 10 p.m.. Upon arriving, they located an adult male who matched the description, standing by his motorcycle. They located a loaded, unserialized and untraceable handgun in the suspect’s waistband.
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Charges Filed Against Coachella Man for Alleged Kidnap Attempt on Teen Girl

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against a Coachella man suspected of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Thermal. Christian Daniel Arreola, 19, was charged with three felony counts — one each of assault with intent to commit mayhem, sexual battery, and attempted kidnapping, robbery and/or rape, according to court records.
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Assault in Thermal

A Thermal man who was arrested in Mecca was charged Wednesday with felony counts of attempted murder and assault. Daniel Gamez Zaragoza, 39, was additionally charged with two other felony counts, one each of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to cause death or great bodily harm, according to court records. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of false imprisonment and violating a stay away court order.
THERMAL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Man Arrested for Suspicion of Violently Resisting Arrest Twice in Two Weeks

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested twice in two weeks, both times for suspicion of assaulting San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies. On September 4, a Deputy responded to a call of a man walking northbound in lanes of traffic on Sage Ave near Carlyle Drive in Yucca Valley. Sheriffs identified the man as Charles Pritchett, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley, and report that when the deputy approached him, a fled. A foot pursuit ensued, during which Sheriffs say that Pritchett turned around and assaulted the Deputy. Pritchett was arrested on suspicion of Resisting an Executive Officer, and was admitted to a hospital for an unrelated issue.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Young girl found dead inside a vehicle in Indio

A child found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a parking lot in Indio has been pronounced dead, police confirmed. Police at the scene later confirmed the child was a girl around three-years-old. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street in front of Indio Mufflers at around 1:40 p.m., Indio Police spokesperson Ben The post Young girl found dead inside a vehicle in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
knewsradio.com

Body Of Three Year Old Girl Found In A Car In Indio

Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. On Wednesday September 14th Indio Police Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive child in a vehicle on Spruce Street in Indio. Paramedics found a three year old girl dead inside the car. The...
INDIO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Mother, Grandmother Arrested in Coachella Child Death Investigation

The 37-year-old mother and 55-year-old grandmother of a young boy found unresponsive in a home Coachella were arrested Tuesday. Vanessa Rangel, the child’s mother, and Hilaria Rangel, the boy’s maternal grandmother are facing one (1) felony count of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury and death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death

A mother and a grandmother of a 5-year-old child who died last week were behind bars today on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. Sheriff's investigators searched a residence in the 51500 block of Date Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they arrested the deceased child's mother, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the The post Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims

Former Cathedral City Police Chief Travis Walker is leaving his role as Chief of Santa Paula Police Department. “Chief Walker has submitted his resignation to me,” said City Manager Dan Singer in a statement. The departure comes amid allegations of misconduct. Earlier this year, News Channel 3 learned of sexual harassment allegations against Walker in Santa The post Former Cathedral City police chief leaving Santa Paula force amid harassment claims appeared first on KESQ.
SANTA PAULA, CA
z1077fm.com

Landers Arrests for Suspected Meth Possession, Concealed Firearm

A vehicle check in Landers resulted in a concealed loaded handgun and suspected methamphetamine possession, according to the Morongo Basin Station’s report. On Friday September 9 – Sheriff Deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the 1800 block of Acoma Trail. The driver Roy Vanagas was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, and suspected methamphetamine. A passenger – Darryl Solet – was also found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Darryl Solet was cited and released, and the driver Roy Vanagas was arrested and is being held at the West Valley Detention Center on 50,000 bail.
LANDERS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SBCSD: Suspect points rifle at a deputy during pursuit, leading to officer-involved shooting in Twentynine Palms

A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting that authorities said started when the man armed himself with a rifle during a traffic stop at a Burger King drive-thru and later pointed the gun at a deputy. The incident happened on Monday, just after 6:45 p.m. in Twentynine Palms. According to the San Bernardino County The post SBCSD: Suspect points rifle at a deputy during pursuit, leading to officer-involved shooting in Twentynine Palms appeared first on KESQ.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy