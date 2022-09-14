Charges filed in foot pursuit that led to Indio police officer being struck by car

Charges were filed today against a Blythe man who allegedly led police on a foot pursuit in Indio where an officer was struck by a car.

Job Adante Williams, 26, was charged with one felony count of resisting arrest as to cause serious injury to an officer and a misdemeanor count of willfully resisting arrest, according to court records.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Officers responded to a call at around 9:35 a.m. Sunday regarding individuals loitering in front of businesses and in a parking lot in the 82-100 block of Highway 111, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department.

Guitron said an officer discovered that one of the suspects, Williams, had several drug-related warrants for his arrest. When the officer attempted to arrest him, Williams allegedly fled, leading to a foot pursuit through the parking lot of the shopping center.

The officer was struck by a car when the chase reached the intersection of Monroe Street and Highway 111, Guitron said. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance with injuries, but stable vital signs.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the officer was not injured and was cooperative with the investigation, according to Guitron. Williams was later arrested at around 9:50 a.m. in the 81-900 block of Highway 111 by another officer without incident.

In addition to the drug-related warrants, Williams was also on probation for a hit and run that caused property damage, according to court records.

The California Highway Patrol investigated the traffic accident and Indio police were investigating the arrest for the active warrants. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Indio police at 760-391-4051 or anonymously at 760-341-7867.

