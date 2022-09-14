Two lanes of I-95 North closed in Caroline due to tractor-trailer fire

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two lanes of Interstate 95 North are closed in Caroline County due to a tractor-trailer on fire.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer carrying wood products is on fire at mile marker 102, about two and a half miles south of the Jericho Road exit. The northbound center and right lane are both closed, as well as the right shoulder.

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: VDOT Fredericksburg

A nearby crash in the Ashland area has closed the left shoulder of I-95 in Hanover. According to VDOT, traffic is currently backed up about seven miles.

Drivers heading north from the Richmond area are asked to use alternate roadways and expect delays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.