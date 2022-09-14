ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in fatal Jeffersonville crash charged with manslaughter

JEFFERSONVILLE – The driver of a vehicle that struck another car killing that motorist, has been arrested by State Police BCI in Liberty and charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter. David Slemmer, 62, of Callicoon was traveling northbound on Jeffersonville North Branch Road in Jeffersonville on the...
Monticello man charged with smashing car windows, stealing property

MONTICELLO – A 33-year-old Monticello man has been charged with breaking into vehicles by smashing out windows and stealing property inside them. Monticello Police caught Phillip Jacobs hiding in the back seat of one of the vehicles that had been broken into early Thursday morning. He was charged with...
theharlemvalleynews.net

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware.

UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware. UPDATE: On September 14, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Liberty have arrested David Slemmer and charged him with Driving While Intoxicated and Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd, a felony. He was arraigned in front of Judge Johnstone in the Town of Liberty Court. Slemmer was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash, $75,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Liberty Court on October 1, 2022.
Men charged for allegedly possessing non-NY SAFE ACT weapons

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act. According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec...
Two Men Charged With Possessing Ghost Guns

A Chenango County man is one of two men who were arrested after state police say they possessed ghost guns. According to New York State Police, 19-year-old Alec D. Hollenbeck of Lincklaen, NY and 53-year-old Duane G. Hollenbeck of Moravia, NY were arrested and charged after it was discovered they each possessed numerous ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices.
