UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware. UPDATE: On September 14, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Liberty have arrested David Slemmer and charged him with Driving While Intoxicated and Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd, a felony. He was arraigned in front of Judge Johnstone in the Town of Liberty Court. Slemmer was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash, $75,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Liberty Court on October 1, 2022.

LIBERTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO