Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver in fatal Jeffersonville crash charged with manslaughter
JEFFERSONVILLE – The driver of a vehicle that struck another car killing that motorist, has been arrested by State Police BCI in Liberty and charged with driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter. David Slemmer, 62, of Callicoon was traveling northbound on Jeffersonville North Branch Road in Jeffersonville on the...
Central NY man shot woman, charged with attempted murder, police say
Utica N.Y. - A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot a woman in Utica on Tuesday, police said. Jahques Gadson, of Utica, shot several times toward the woman in the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue, striking her once, according to a news release from the Utica Police Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello man charged with smashing car windows, stealing property
MONTICELLO – A 33-year-old Monticello man has been charged with breaking into vehicles by smashing out windows and stealing property inside them. Monticello Police caught Phillip Jacobs hiding in the back seat of one of the vehicles that had been broken into early Thursday morning. He was charged with...
theharlemvalleynews.net
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware.
UPDATE: New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on North Branch Road in the town of Delaware. UPDATE: On September 14, 2022, New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Liberty have arrested David Slemmer and charged him with Driving While Intoxicated and Vehicular Manslaughter 2nd, a felony. He was arraigned in front of Judge Johnstone in the Town of Liberty Court. Slemmer was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash, $75,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Liberty Court on October 1, 2022.
CNY cross country meet canceled after student falsely reports seeing man with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — An Oneida County cross country meet was canceled Saturday after a student falsely reported seeing a man armed with a gun near school grounds, police said. New Hartford police working security at the meet were alerted about the armed man at about 10 a.m. at...
New Milford man killed in Brookfield crash
A New Milford man died after a car crash in Brookfield, police say.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Armed robbery at New Paltz gas station leads to My Market burglar’s arrest, police say
On September 14th, The New Paltz Police (NPPD) arrested and charged Patrick J. Gaffney, 54 years old, of New Paltz with armed robbery, a Class B Felony in the 1st Degree, and 2 counts of Burglary, Class C Felony. According to NP Police Chief Rob Lucchesi, his department received a...
Police release identity of body found in Hyde Park woods
Police say two hunters found the body in the woods off Route 9G on Tuesday.
informnny.com
Men charged for allegedly possessing non-NY SAFE ACT weapons
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act. According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Men Charged With Possessing Ghost Guns
A Chenango County man is one of two men who were arrested after state police say they possessed ghost guns. According to New York State Police, 19-year-old Alec D. Hollenbeck of Lincklaen, NY and 53-year-old Duane G. Hollenbeck of Moravia, NY were arrested and charged after it was discovered they each possessed numerous ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices.
Fire department: Battery caused fire that tore through Tesla in Stamford
Officials say it took more than 40 minutes and fire hoses shooting out 600 gallons of water per minute to finally bring the flames under control.
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
Former Delaware County Tenant Arrested for Trespass
A Delaware County man is accused of overstaying his welcome at a property where he used to live. A former tenant of a Delaware County property is accused of breaking into the property following his eviction. Sheriff’s officials say they were at a property at State Highway 206 the Town...
No Arrests Following Incident Outside Greene Elementary School
Classes were expected to be back in session as normal at one Chenango County elementary school following an incident near the campus at the end of the school day September 13. Chenango County authorities say no arrests have been made after a man acting suspiciously caused the Greene Elementary School campus to be locked down at the end of the school day Tuesday, September 13.
250 Bags of Heroin, Fentanyl During Hudson Valley, NY Traffic Stop
One traffic stop in the Hudson Valley may have saved countless lives. Two people were arrested. On Tuesday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office highlighted a heroin investigation that led to the arrest of two residents. Ulster County Sheriff's Office Arrest 2 From Saugerties After Traffic Stop In Town Of Ulster.
Suspicious Man in New Hartford Forces Cancellation of X-Country Meet
Police in New Hartford are looking for a suspicious man who was reportedly attempting to lure two students into the woods during a cross country meet at Perry Junior High in New Hartford on Saturday, according to authorities. Upon recommendation by police, school officials cancelled the athletic event. An alert...
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Hudson Valley, NY Man Killed In Crash Days Before 30th Birthday
A Hudson Valley driver crashed head-on into another car, killing the other driver who was days away from celebrating his 30th birthday. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in...
Help Find Heartless Jerk Who Abandoned Dog on Side of CNY Road
Who can be this low? Some heartless jerk abandoned a defenseless dog, leaving it for dead on the side of the road, and from the looks of it, the poor pooch has already suffered enough. Thankfully, a good Samaritan noticed the malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleeker Street, near...
WKTV
At least 15 horses among several farm animals rescued in Otsego County
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is asking for the community’s help after rescuing several animals from a farm in Otsego County. The shelter assisted the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office with seizing at least 15 horses, two pigs, a llama, a donkey and a few cats. Shelter...
