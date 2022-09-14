ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Mesa, CO
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
94.3 The X

More Than Just a Boulevard in Town: Who Was Longmont’s Ken Pratt?

Did you know that Ken Pratt Boulevard was known as Florida Avenue prior to 1996? Millions of travelers have been on the thoroughfare since then; who was Ken Pratt?. There really aren't that many streets/highways that are named after local persons of interest in the Northern Colorado area. Ken Pratt Boulevard definitely stands out in that way; and it's not just some side street, it's Highway 119.
LONGMONT, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Disability#Violent Crime#Via Mobility Services#Without Via
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrc.com

Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Two small airplanes collided in midair near Denver on Saturday, killing three people, authorities said. It wasn’t known what might have caused the crash between the four-seater Cessna 172 and the Sonex Xenos, a light, aluminum, homebuilt aircraft that can seat two. Nearby residents...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Daily

Jaipur Literature Festival returns to live format

For the first time since 2019, Jaipur Literature Festival Colorado will resume in-person events at Boulder Public Library this weekend. After the pandemic forced the international celebration of the written word to pivot to an online offering, organizers are ecstatic to once again be welcoming attendees and speakers back for inspired talks, activities and more.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Iconic Chicano mural to be restored, history preserved

One of Colorado's largest and most iconic murals was painted over, whitewashed at the height of its influence.Now - thanks to advances in technology and a boost from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Chicano mural called "Urban Dope, Rural Hope" is in the early stages of being restored."Urban Dope, Rural Hope will be the oldest mural that we resurrect, " said Lucha Martinez de Luna, the founder of the Chicano Murals of Colorado Project.  "And what's so significant about that is the community is no longer there so this is going to be a remembrance of that community."...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy