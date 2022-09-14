ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Blake Shelton coming to Greensboro Coliseum

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vk0UX_0hvSxqx800

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Country music star Blake Shelton is set to perform in Greensboro next year during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.

The former “Voice” judge will headline a show on Feb. 23 at the Greensboro Coliseum that will also feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

Teddy Gentry of country group ‘Alabama’ arrested on drug charges

Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 23.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same…reak out the hats and boots ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

WWE Live Holiday Tour coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Wrasslin’ is returning to Greensboro this holiday season, according to a WWE press release. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster starting on Sept. 21. The event will likely feature a combined group of wrestlers from Smackdown, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Mary J. Blige performing in Greensboro on Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will be performing in Greensboro on Saturday as a part of her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour. Blige is often referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and is one of the most decorated artists of her generation. She was awarded the Icon Award at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Anastasia Rave, 33; no service

Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
City
Star, NC
State
Alabama State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

Scream Dreams scaring up business in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thrills and chills are not the only things a new haunted attraction will bring to Thomasville. It’ll also bring economic benefits to other businesses in the area. Scream Dreams will open its doors on Sept. 30. It’s located at 20 Fisher Ferry Street in downtown Thomasville inside the basement of an […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 5 (part 2)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 5 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scoreboard:. Mount Airy 62, East Wilkes 7. Asheville 29, North Davidson 15. Oak Grove 24, West Stanly...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Winston Salem

Winston-Salem in North Carolina has a rich and unique history that spans nearly three centuries. This history has created an eclectic city that values art and beauty and works to preserve it in the face of modernity. So don’t be surprised to find a good range of things to do in Winston Salem.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Blake Shelton
triad-city-beat.com

GALLERY: Shots from the 2022 NC Folk Festival

This past week weekend, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Greensboro to watch live music, enjoy local food trucks and buy goods from local vendors at this year’s NC Folk Festival. All photos by Carolyn de Berry. Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Greensboro Coliseum#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
wschronicle.com

W-S southside native Jerrod Carmichael wins Emmy Award

For his HBO comedy special “Rothaniel,” Winston-Salem native and Glenn High School alum, Jerrod Carmichael, was awarded the Emmy for Best Writing in a Variety Special. Since making his debut on the national stage in 2014, Carmichael has continued to grow as a comedian, actor and writer. Earlier this year he made his directorial debut with the film “On the Count of Three,” and he was also the celebrity guest on Saturday Night Live.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Spooky Woods named legendary haunted attraction

(WGHP) — With spooky season just around the corner, the Piedmont Triad’s own Spooky Woods was named a legendary haunted attraction by America Haunts. For an attraction to be considered a legendary haunt, it has to have a unique vision, ingenuity, safety, security and a high level of difficulty to recreate elsewhere. “While thousands of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
News Argus

900 #2D Hanahan Ct

Beautiful 3 BD/ 2 BATH Condo Ready this coming November 2022! - Move in to this beautiful condo located in Charlestowne Crossing! One level home, Walk-in closet in Master BR. Spacious bathrooms and laundry room. Call today to get more information!. Currently accepting applications. Call Triad Properties @ 336-907-8748!. WE...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
64K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy