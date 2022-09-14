Read full article on original website
KANGHYUK's SS23 "COLLECTION 12" Explores Various Materials
Continuing to expand on its design language, South Korea’s KANGHYUK has now shared its Spring/Summer 2023 “COLLECTION 12.” Exploring the utilization of materials in their purest form, the latest seasonal range is centered around “Artificialness, Material, and Balance,” “Sustainability,” “Collaboration,” and “Installation.”
Play in the Sand With New Balance’s 550 "Desert"
New Balance is continuing to keep its audience engaged. The footwear specialist has had a solid few months with consistent releases of its popular 2002r, 990v3, and 9060 silhouettes, but now NB is supplying the latest iteration of its 550 design. Releasing hot on the heels of its previous “Marquette” version, New Balance is now presenting the shoe in a “Desert” colorway as it looks to add a slice of heat to the sleek design for Fall/Winter 2022.
An IWC Schaffhausen x Filling Pieces Collaboration Surfaces
Founded in 2009, Guillaume Philibert started Filling Pieces with the idea to design a premium sneaker at a fair price point. Starting with The Low Top, the label has now defined itself as an affordable, luxury name with innovative footwear silhouettes and a full ready-to-wear line. With countless notable collaborations...
Haeckels' Fragrance Re-Launch Means Your Signature Scent Just Got Sustainable
Haeckels has been changing the skincare and wellness industry for over 10 years with its ecological approaches, and now it aims to double down on its earth-friendly initiatives with the re-launch of Haeckels Fragrance. With its roots planted in Margate, a local seaside town on the Kent coastline, Haeckels releases its localized scents that capture the spirit and mood of Dreamland — an amusement park — with notes of rose and burnt leather, while Reculver is anchored with cassis and neroli, a more classic touch for the village that has a Roman fort. Elsewhere, Pegwell is sweet with fennel and juniper.
FEBEN's SS23 Menswear Proved Tailoring Can Be Flirty
As one of the UK’s most exciting rising female designers, FEBEN crafts sleek and sexy womenswear for her fellow community. Working to shine a light on Black femme bodies, Feben Vemmenby now returns to the London Fashion Week stomping ground to present her third collection under the NEWGEN cohort. For FW22, the designer set on displaying a range infused with love and self-development motifs. The presentation showcased FEBEN in a delicate light while maintaining a refined design language. Now, the designer presents her Spring/Summer 2023 collection, welcoming a fresh slew of menswear.
NEIGHBORHOOD Reconnects with adidas to Outfit the ADIMATIC
Both NEIGHBORHOOD and are well known collaborators in the sneaker and streetwear worlds, including a lengthy history of working together. In June, the two connected with INVINCIBLE to outfit the adidas Campus once again. Now, the duo takes on one of adidas Originals’ latest retro silhouettes, the ADIMATIC. Reintroduced in 2022, the ADIMATIC has already been reworked by atmos and Human Made as it continues to trend in East Asian markets.
S.S. Daley SS23 Was a Love Letter to Vita Sackville-West and Violet Trefusis
As one of Britain’s most influential young designers, S.S. DALEY has set his mark as an emerging talent to watch. Returning to the London Fashion Week calendar for the third time, he now presents his Spring/Summer 2023 collection. For FW22, Steven Stokey-Daley called into question the dissolution of stately homes in the 20th century. London dance school students took part in a theatrical performance that saw the designer pay tribute to the union of theatre and movement.
Official Images of the JJJJound x PUMA Suede
As JJJJound continues to blossom with its sneaker designs in collaboration with various footwear brands, yet another entity joins the fray. Teased last month,. has tapped into JJJJound’s creative vision with two PUMA Suede colorways set to release. Announced as an exclusive to China, the duo has now officially revealed both looks and opened JJJJound’s first pop-up event in China with its creative lab at LABELHOOD BOX.
다다DADA多多 Delivers FW22 Addition to "Student" Collection
After introducing its “Student” collection back in May, 다다DADA多多 is now adding to the series with a Fall/Winter 2022 release. The latest installment expands on the South Korean creative collective’s daily uniform outlook marked by the simple design and signature logo. Focusing on...
StreetX and Alfreds Apartment Come Together for a "Country Club Resort" Capsule
Continuing its sporting focus, Perth’s StreetX has collided with Alfreds Apartment on a “Country Club Resort” capsule collection. Building on StreetX’s athletic DNA, the special range serves as the second installment of the imprint’s golf-themed series. The collaboration presents two bi-coastal golf days in both Perth and the Gold Coast for a true Australian course experience.
JW Anderson SS23 Hit the Jackpot
Jonathan Anderson‘s eponymous label, JW Anderson, had a momentous return to form for Spring/Summer 2023 in Milan. His menswear collection asked you to look deeper, not just observing clothes as vapid objects but ones that can intrigue, arouse, and dissect what qualifies as fashion. At the time of the show, Anderson stated, “As much as it is real, thus objective, it is all very subjective, and rather puzzling, or defiant, or insolent because of that.” He concluded that only the wearer can tell, and this all stems — as far as the fashion crowd is concerned — from his expansive amounts of creativity as the designer of LOEWE, a brand that has allowed him to push the boundaries wide open, in turn inspiring his eponymous label and bringing it back to its former glory.
Takashi Murakami Leads Roppongi Art Night 2022 With a 32-Foot-Tall Doraemon
The three day event will feature 100 events. Centered around the theme of “Magical Adventure Find Your Art of Wonder in the Town!,” Roppongi Art Night 2022, opening September 17 after a three-year hiatus, will be led by prolific Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Serving as the lead artist, the three-day event held throughout Roppongi will offer 100 events with 70 participating artists.
Mura Masa Enlists Lil Uzi Vert, slowthai and More for New Album 'demon time'
Mura Masa has released his latest studio album, demon time. Clocking in at approximately 30 minutes, the 11-track record features a variety of guest appearances from BAYLI on the opener “demon time,” Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress and Shygirl on “bbycakes,” Tohji and Midas The Jagaban on “slomo,” slowthai on “up all week,” LEILAH on “prada (i like it)” and “blush,” Shygirl and Channel Tres on “hollaback bitch,” Pa Salieu and Skillibeng on “blessing me,” Isabella Lovestory on “tonot” and Erika de Casier on “e-motions.” Mura Masa, real name Alex Crossan, revealed in a press release that he was inspired by a note on his phone that simply read “FUN” in capital letters, with the title serving as a reference to the early hours in the morning during a party or a hangout with friends “where a delivish yet innocent sense of mischief prevails.”
YMC and Barbour Want You to Ride in Style With Their FW22 Collaboration
Earlier in the year, U.K.-based label YMC launched a collaboration with heritage sportswear label Umbro that took inspiration from the sport of rugby with contemporary pieces that scored both on and off the field. Now, YMC is presenting its latest collaboration, this time with fellow British label Barbour for a motorcycle-inspired offering that taps into military and workwear influence.
HUMAN MADE Delivers Second "HOUSEWARE" Collection
NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE has unveiled its second “HOUSEWARE” collection. The new six-piece capsule sees most of the same items from the first drop in May but in a hue of white rather than gray; specialty goods included in the collection are storage boxes for wet sheets and bathroom countertop organizers, a round trash can, sewing box, double-sided tissue case and the banana stand set that arrives with replicated fruits bearing the HUMAN MADE name. The pieces can be protected with wooden covers that feature engravings of the HUMAN MADE heart logo and “GEARS FOR FUTURISTIC TEENAGERS” slogan.
Studio Nicholson and ZARA Deliver Timeless Layers for FW22
British fashion house Studio Nicholson has announced a joint partnership with ZARA to create a special menswear capsule that brings the studio’s values and expertise to a broader audience for the first time. Studio Nicholson was founded by Nick Wakeman in 2010 with the mission of creating adaptable, elegant, and functional pieces that form the basis of the ultimate modular wardrobe. Taking inspiration from a variety of influences including Japanese architecture, grunge, ’90s sub-cultures, and landscapes, the brand takes a reductionist approach, delivering powerful yet minimalist silhouettes for effortless urban layering.
Chrome Hearts Drops Eight Pendants Online
Chrome Hearts has just released a new series of pendants. With the theme of “One World, One Peace,” the collection takes symbols of faith and protection from across the globe and crafts them into 1-inch to 1.5-inch pendants in both precious metal and silver options. Available are the...
Ye Speaks About YEEZY GAP Partnership Termination
Shortly after news broke that Ye notified that he intends to terminate YEEZY‘s partnership, the multi-disciplinary creative, formerly known as Kanye West, took to CNBC’s Closing Bell to shed light on his announcement. The talk from Ye shed light on the situation that led to the breakdown of the 10-year deal that created YEEZY GAP.
Victoria Fard Debuts AETHERIUS NFTs with 1stDibs
Victoria Fard is a Canada-based artist who fuses architecture, fine art and digital fabrication to create ethereal settings that explore themes of nature, culture and heritage. In the past, her work has been featured at Art Basel Miami, Frieze Los Angeles and galleries across North America and Europe. Made in...
