ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
popville.com

DC Open House List for This Weekend

Another weekend, another 400+ open houses scheduled across the District. The holiday weekends are gone for a while and the kids are officially back in school, which means you can get back to your home buying journey. Check out our favorite open houses below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
REAL ESTATE
WTOP

Plans to tear down old DC streetcar bridge on hold again

A little piece of D.C. history is safe again from the wrecking ball, for now. It’s the 120-year old Foundry Branch Trolley Trestle in Glover-Archbold Park in Northwest. No trolley has crossed the bridge in 60 years, but it used to take people from Georgetown to Glen Echo Park. Metro, which owns the bridge, was moving toward tearing it down. But this week, D.C.’s Court of Appeals stopped that in a case brought by the D.C. Preservation League.
TRAFFIC
mommypoppins.com

Best Corn Mazes Near DC for Kids and Families

As fall sets in, many families begin their hunt for the perfect corn maze near DC. After all, navigating twisty paths cut through giant stalks of corn—often while solving clues and finding hidden surprises—is a fall tradition for many people. The best corn mazes near DC have fun themes, multiple challenge levels, or even flashlight nights, when visitors can tackle the mazes in the dark with only flashlights to guide them.
popville.com

“Best Pastrami Reuben in DC”

I know I’m going to push a lot of buttons here, but as a Southern California girl who grew up eating a true Jewish Delicatessens, I’d hands down say one of the best pastrami Reuben’s in DC is at the carving room in NoMa. Had to pass...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Signage#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Linus Business#Business Industry#Nw Kiss Lounge#Pho House#Blank Street Coffee
khqa.com

Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic Maryland cemetery

SUITLAND, Md. (WJLA) — Bronze vases costing up to $1,000 are going missing from graves at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. Winterlee Ray filed a complaint with the Prince George's County Police Department in June after her mother’s bronze vase vanished. Very upset. I’ve been coming up...
SUITLAND, MD
mocoshow.com

New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old

Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
Wbaltv.com

Out-of-state drivers rack up more than $43M in unpaid tolls, fines

A joint legislative committee in Annapolis learned Wednesday that out-of-state drivers have racked up more than $43 million in unpaid tolls and fines. The problem is the state doesn't have a mechanism in place to go after those offenders. According to transportation officials, the millions of out-of-state drivers are racking...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know

Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy