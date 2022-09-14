Read full article on original website
popville.com
DC Open House List for This Weekend
Another weekend, another 400+ open houses scheduled across the District. The holiday weekends are gone for a while and the kids are officially back in school, which means you can get back to your home buying journey. Check out our favorite open houses below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
WTOP
Plans to tear down old DC streetcar bridge on hold again
A little piece of D.C. history is safe again from the wrecking ball, for now. It’s the 120-year old Foundry Branch Trolley Trestle in Glover-Archbold Park in Northwest. No trolley has crossed the bridge in 60 years, but it used to take people from Georgetown to Glen Echo Park. Metro, which owns the bridge, was moving toward tearing it down. But this week, D.C.’s Court of Appeals stopped that in a case brought by the D.C. Preservation League.
mommypoppins.com
Best Corn Mazes Near DC for Kids and Families
As fall sets in, many families begin their hunt for the perfect corn maze near DC. After all, navigating twisty paths cut through giant stalks of corn—often while solving clues and finding hidden surprises—is a fall tradition for many people. The best corn mazes near DC have fun themes, multiple challenge levels, or even flashlight nights, when visitors can tackle the mazes in the dark with only flashlights to guide them.
popville.com
“Best Pastrami Reuben in DC”
I know I’m going to push a lot of buttons here, but as a Southern California girl who grew up eating a true Jewish Delicatessens, I’d hands down say one of the best pastrami Reuben’s in DC is at the carving room in NoMa. Had to pass...
WJLA
GALLERY: Second of 6 kidnapped DC puppies recovered, reunited with siblings
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A second of the six DC dogs stolen from their mother, Godiva, has been found safe. He joined his mom and two siblings in an adorable and emotional reunion. The puppy, named Link, will return to his family once he is older and strong enough...
khqa.com
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic Maryland cemetery
SUITLAND, Md. (WJLA) — Bronze vases costing up to $1,000 are going missing from graves at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. Winterlee Ray filed a complaint with the Prince George's County Police Department in June after her mother’s bronze vase vanished. Very upset. I’ve been coming up...
mocoshow.com
New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old
Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
Man sues luxury DC realty company for $7.5M in racial discrimination case
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man is suing a luxury realty company for $7.5 million in a racial discrimination lawsuit, after he claims he was kicked out of his apartment building for being shot. Patrick Oseni has filed a lawsuit against United Dominion Realty (UDR), which owns Capitol View on...
LAW・
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a series of postal workers being robbed by gunpoint in D.C. and Maryland within a 24-hour span. A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Southeast D.C. on Monday evening, DC Police said. The...
VDOT to begin work on Woodrow Wilson Bridge this weekend
(September 13, 2022) – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will perform overnight repairs to reinstall a barrier gate on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on Thursday, September 15. To allow crews to complete the repairs safely, Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT SHA) crews will close the two left lanes of the northbound span of the Woodrow […]
Joint Base Andrews Air & Space Expo this weekend
Joint Base Andrews in Prince George's county is holding its air and space expo on this Saturday and Sunday.
Wbaltv.com
Out-of-state drivers rack up more than $43M in unpaid tolls, fines
A joint legislative committee in Annapolis learned Wednesday that out-of-state drivers have racked up more than $43 million in unpaid tolls and fines. The problem is the state doesn't have a mechanism in place to go after those offenders. According to transportation officials, the millions of out-of-state drivers are racking...
Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole
The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
Out-of-state drivers rack up millions in unpaid Maryland tolls
The clock is ticking on Marylanders who have unpaid video tolls. All civil late fees are waived until midnight on Nov. 30.
Ocean City Today
Countries Maryland exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Maryland exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Legalizing Marijuana Is On Maryland’s Ballot This Fall. Here’s What You Need To Know
Maryland, a bit behind its neighbors D.C. and Virginia, is finally taking on the question of legalizing recreational marijuana this fall. When Marylanders head to the polls (or drop-boxes) in November, they will be asked to approve or reject legislation allowing adults 21 and over to possess, use, or grow small amounts of marijuana. If passed, the referendum would open the door to the creation of a taxed and regulated recreational marijuana industry in the state. (Medical marijuana has been around for eight years in Maryland).
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
NBC Washington
‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder
A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
