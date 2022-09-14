The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Toledo Rockets 77-21 in a blowout on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, to move to 3-0 on the season. It was a particularly impressive showing from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two carries for nine yards before being replaced by Kyle McCord with the Buckeyes holding a significant lead in the fourth quarter.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO