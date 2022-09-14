ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Bleacher Report

AP College Football Poll 2022: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams

Georgia maintained its No. 1 position in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following Saturday's dominant 48-7 victory over South Carolina. That was part of a wider trend as Week 3 featured multiple blowouts involving top-10 teams. Alabama and Ohio State dropped 63 and 77 points, respectively. Michigan pitched a shutout while putting 59 points on the board against Connecticut.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 3

The marquee matchups in Week 3 of college football didn't provide much sizzle, but there was still plenty of excitement in a full slate in the sport. Plenty of near-misses provided a weekend of sweating for national-tier programs and Top 25 teams. Meanwhile, the best of the best cruised to easy victories.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Houston WRs Fighting on Sidelines in Loss to Kansas 'Unacceptable,' Says HC Holgorsen

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said it was "unacceptable" that two Cougars players got into a brief shoving match on the sideline during Saturday's 48-30 loss to Kansas. Holgorsen explained to reporters that wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV challenged fellow wideout Sam Brown Jr. about a penalty Brown committed. Things quickly escalated.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Video: Appalachian State Stuns Troy with 53-yard Hail Mary to Win Game

Appalachian State is carving out a niche as the most exciting team in college football this season based on how its first three games have ended. Saturday was the latest chapter in the Mountaineers' story, as Christan Horn caught a 53-yard Hail Mary as time expired to earn a 32-28 win over Troy.
BOONE, NC
Bleacher Report

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Hyped by CFB Twitter After 'Creating a Gap' in Heisman Race

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Toledo Rockets 77-21 in a blowout on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, to move to 3-0 on the season. It was a particularly impressive showing from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two carries for nine yards before being replaced by Kyle McCord with the Buckeyes holding a significant lead in the fourth quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH

