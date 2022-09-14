Read full article on original website
AP College Football Poll 2022: Week 4 Rankings Unveiled for Top 25 Teams
Georgia maintained its No. 1 position in the Associated Press Top 25 poll following Saturday's dominant 48-7 victory over South Carolina. That was part of a wider trend as Week 3 featured multiple blowouts involving top-10 teams. Alabama and Ohio State dropped 63 and 77 points, respectively. Michigan pitched a shutout while putting 59 points on the board against Connecticut.
Report: Evan Stewart, Denver Harris Among Texas A&M Players Suspended vs. Miami
Four key freshman on the Texas A&M football team—Denver Harris, Evan Stewart, Chris Marshall and Smoke Bouie—have been suspended by the program and ruled out for Saturday night's game against No. 13 Miami, per Marshall Levenson of On3.com. The suspensions are related to a curfew violation, according to...
College Football: Winners and Losers from Week 3
The marquee matchups in Week 3 of college football didn't provide much sizzle, but there was still plenty of excitement in a full slate in the sport. Plenty of near-misses provided a weekend of sweating for national-tier programs and Top 25 teams. Meanwhile, the best of the best cruised to easy victories.
Georgia's Brock Bowers Draws Heisman Hype, George Kittle Comps vs. South Carolina
The Brock Bowers hype train is out in full effect after the superstar tight end turned in another dominant performance for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks. With Bowers leading the way, Georgia jumped out to a 31-0 lead early in the third quarter...
Houston WRs Fighting on Sidelines in Loss to Kansas 'Unacceptable,' Says HC Holgorsen
Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen said it was "unacceptable" that two Cougars players got into a brief shoving match on the sideline during Saturday's 48-30 loss to Kansas. Holgorsen explained to reporters that wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV challenged fellow wideout Sam Brown Jr. about a penalty Brown committed. Things quickly escalated.
Report: Kurt Warner's Son E.J. to Make 1st Career Start at QB for Temple vs. Rutgers
Temple quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, will reportedly make his first college start Saturday against Rutgers. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Warner will replace D'Wan Mathis, who was benched after losing two fumbles during last week's 30-14 win over Lafayette. Warner, a...
Marcus Freeman Gets 1st Win with Notre Dame as Twitter Questions His Job Security
Marcus Freeman is finally in the win column as Notre Dame's head coach after the Fighting Irish earned a 24-17 victory over California on Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. Drew Pyne hit Michael Mayer on a six-yard touchdown pass to put Notre Dame ahead 24-17 with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter.
Video: Appalachian State Stuns Troy with 53-yard Hail Mary to Win Game
Appalachian State is carving out a niche as the most exciting team in college football this season based on how its first three games have ended. Saturday was the latest chapter in the Mountaineers' story, as Christan Horn caught a 53-yard Hail Mary as time expired to earn a 32-28 win over Troy.
Nebraska Interim HC Mickey Joseph Takes Blame for Blowout Loss to No. 6 Oklahoma
Mickey Joseph's first game as interim head coach for the Nebraska football team went a lot like many of games during the Scott Frost era. Speaking to reporters after the Cornhuskers' 49-14 loss to Oklahoma, Joseph shouldered the blame for his team's performance. "This is on me, not my players,...
Former Alabama players Mac Jones, Najee Harris pose for photo after Patriots win
Mac Jones and Damien Harris were among the former Crimson Tide players that gathered after the game. Mac Jones, Najee Harris, and several other former Alabama football players gathered together for a photo after New England’s 17-14 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Patriots running back Damien Harris, Patriots linebacker...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Hyped by CFB Twitter After 'Creating a Gap' in Heisman Race
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Toledo Rockets 77-21 in a blowout on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, to move to 3-0 on the season. It was a particularly impressive showing from quarterback C.J. Stroud, who completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also had two carries for nine yards before being replaced by Kyle McCord with the Buckeyes holding a significant lead in the fourth quarter.
Troy Aikman: UCLA Attendance vs. Southern Alabama at Rose Bowl an 'Embarrassment'
The UCLA Bruins defeated the South Alabama Jaguars 32-31 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, with a last-minute field goal, but even the excitement of a win couldn't hide the fact that there was a lack of fans in the stands. Former UCLA and Dallas Cowboys quarterback...
