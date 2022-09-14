ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

3 things: How Kirby Smart critiqued 48-7 Georgia win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA — Kirby Smart was ready to see his No. 1-ranked Georgia football team get tested on the road at South Carolina. Instead, all the banged-up Gamecocks could offer was a late-arriving crowd and a quiz at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Bulldogs rolled to a 48-7 win over South Carolina,...
It’s time to consider the possibility that UGA is even better than last year

Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 48-7 win at South Carolina.
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart shares breakfast schedule, South Carolina memory

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has found a successful early game formula, and it starts nearly six hours before kickoff. “We have a staff meeting at 6:15 (a.m.), and then we get everybody up at 7:15 dressed and ready,” Smart said on his Bulldogs Live coaches’ show this week.
COLUMBIA, SC
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett overcomes sideline illness, delivers strong first half at South Carolina

COLUMBIA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett couldn’t be stopped in the first half at South Carolina until after a sideline vomiting episode on Saturday. Bennett led the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs on three consecutive touchdown drives and a 21-0 lead before he became visibly ill on the UGA sideline midway through the second quarter at Williams-Brice stadium.
COLUMBIA, SC

