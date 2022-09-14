Read full article on original website
dawgnation.com
3 things: How Kirby Smart critiqued 48-7 Georgia win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA — Kirby Smart was ready to see his No. 1-ranked Georgia football team get tested on the road at South Carolina. Instead, all the banged-up Gamecocks could offer was a late-arriving crowd and a quiz at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Bulldogs rolled to a 48-7 win over South Carolina,...
dawgnation.com
It’s time to consider the possibility that UGA is even better than last year
Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guest analyst Terrence Edwards as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 48-7 win at South Carolina.
dawgnation.com
Stetson Bennett pukes and rallies Georgia football to another dominant showing
COLUMBIA, S.C., — To call it a flu game would be a bit dramatic. This was not Michael Jordan being carried by Scottie Pippen in the NBA finals. It was merely Stetson Bennett puking after a second-quarter touchdown pass to Brock Bowers. You know, when he wasn’t vomiting on...
dawgnation.com
The Heisman Hype is real: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett delivers in highlight-friendly 48-7 win
COLUMBIA — The Heisman Trophy hype is real for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, and he hasn’t even played in the fourth quarter of a game this season. Bennett continued to deliver for the Bulldogs’ offense on Saturday, producing the sort of highlight-friendly moments that sway Heisman Trophy voters in the 48-7 win over South Carolina.
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-South Carolina live updates, score, analysis, injury news for Week 3 game
The Georgia Bulldogs take on South Carolina for a Week 3 game. Below you can find live updates, analysis, injury news and the score for the SEC game. Georgia enters the game as the No. 1 ranked team, coming off a 33-0 win over Samford. South Carolina is coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas.
dawgnation.com
Social media reacts to another dominant Georgia football win over South Carolina: ‘A tremendous machine of death’
Georgia and South Carolina have met 75 times in football. None of the previous 74 meetings have been as lopsided as Saturday’s 48-7 for Georgia. And the game wasn’t even that close. Behind another strong Stetson Bennett performance, Georgia was up 38-0 midway through the third quarter. It...
dawgnation.com
Spencer Rattler pays respect to Georgia after 48-7 loss: ‘That’s probably the best defense in the country’
COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler didn’t want to press, but the Georgia defense — and the scoreboard — dictated he take chances. Rattler gave credit where it was due after the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored a 48-7 win over his Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart shares breakfast schedule, South Carolina memory
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart has found a successful early game formula, and it starts nearly six hours before kickoff. “We have a staff meeting at 6:15 (a.m.), and then we get everybody up at 7:15 dressed and ready,” Smart said on his Bulldogs Live coaches’ show this week.
dawgnation.com
Report: Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert, receiver Adonai Mitchell did not travel to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert was among the players who did not travel to South Carolina, per a Rivals.com report. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play the Gamecocks at noon on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium (TV: ESPN). Smart has made that adjustment a priority, in terms of...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status, explains his absence from 48-7 win at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said tight end Arik Gilbert didn’t make the trip for “personal reasons” on Saturday. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored an impressive 48-7 win over South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Gilbert, a unique talent to be sure, had...
dawgnation.com
Brock Bowers erupts for Georgia football against South Carolina: ‘Ticking time bomb’
COLUMBIA, S.C., — After skying for his second touchdown of the day, Brock Bowers went over to chat with Stetson Bennett about the play. South Carolina left Bowers in single coverage, the tight end and quarterback made eye contact and Bowers made a Sunday-level play against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart explains dynamic Stetson Bennett brings, South Carolina challenged to fool veteran QB
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Stetson Bennett will turn 25 years old next month, a grown man among boys in many respects, with many seasons behind him. It’s one of many advantages No. 1-ranked Georgia has entering into its game at South Carolina at noon on Saturday (TV: ESPN). Coach...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football-South Carolina game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 3 game (Sept. 17, 2022)
Georgia football takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a Week 3 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17. Below you can find information on the game, TV channel, as well as how to watch the game online and odds. Georgia enters the game with the No. 1 ranking after...
dawgnation.com
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett overcomes sideline illness, delivers strong first half at South Carolina
COLUMBIA — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett couldn’t be stopped in the first half at South Carolina until after a sideline vomiting episode on Saturday. Bennett led the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs on three consecutive touchdown drives and a 21-0 lead before he became visibly ill on the UGA sideline midway through the second quarter at Williams-Brice stadium.
