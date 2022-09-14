Read full article on original website
Related
Trump, who received hundreds of millions of dollars from his father's real estate empire, calls John Fetterman spoiled: 'He lived off his parents' money'
At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump said Democrat candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "leeched off his parents' money."
Voices: The five Senate seats most likely to flip in the midterms, ranked
As the midterm elections come barreling down, Republicans are still confident of winning the House – but they’re already downplaying expectations that they can flip the Senate. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has all but admitted that the GOP likely won’t gain control of his chamber. Meanwhile, The Washington Post this weekend published a damning piece about how the National Republican Senatorial Committee is running low on money under chairman Rick Scott.Still, the party has time to turn things around. We like to give it to you straight and move beyond the noise; with that in mind, here are the...
NFL・
People
GOP Leaders Endorse Democrat for Pennsylvania Gov. After Republican Candidate Seen Wearing Confederate Uniform
Several Republicans in Pennsylvania are throwing their support behind a Democratic candidate for governor after photos surfaced of far-right GOP nominee Doug Mastriano wearing a Confederate military uniform. At least 16 Republican leaders have announced their endorsement for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, days after Reuters reported that Mastriano posed...
Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives
A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox News
Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
“Scam to rig elections”: Tom Cotton fumes over Sarah Palin loss as GOP fans cry “stolen election”
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., fumed over Alaska's new voter-approved voting system after Democrat Mary Peltola defeated former Republican Gov. Sarah Palin in a special U.S. House election decided by ranked-choice voting. Peltola, a former state representative, became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress on Wednesday after edging out Palin...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Dems notch major special election win, 2 incumbents fall in big primary night
Democrat Pat Ryan has won a closely-watched special election in upstate New York, a promising sign for the Democratic Party looking to try to cling to power in Washington in November. With over 95 percent of the expected vote counted, Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro in a swing district that...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won
"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work
A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fetterman's press secretary tweeted she was 'mortified' to be American, made insensitive remarks on minorities
Pennsylvania Senate Democratic nominee John Fetterman's campaign press secretary said she was "mortified to be an American" after the 2016 presidential election and shared potentially insensitive remarks about Africans and Indians in past posts shared to social media. In a series of tweets, most of which stem from her time...
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
POLITICO
Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.
The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
Biden tells families of Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan that he's committed to bringing them home
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with family members of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan on Friday where he reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing all available avenues to bring their loved ones home from Russia. "The president appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
Pennsylvania GOP candidate Doug Mastriano was registered to vote in New Jersey until last year
Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, was registered to vote in neighbouring New Jersey until he launched his gubernatorial campaign last year, The New Jersey Globe reported. Mr Mastriano, whom former president Donald Trump endorsed in the gubernatorial primary, reportedly was registered to vote in the state neighbouring Pennsylvania until 2021, when election officials changed his voter status to inactive. Records show that Mr Mastriano was registered at his family’s home in Hightown from 1982 until six months after his mother’s death last year, when a sample ballot was returned. Mr Mastriano voted in the...
Middle class Black Americans react to economy under Biden
Despite the growth of the Black middle class, African Americans still grapple with the worst effects of rising inflation because they lag behind their White counterparts in income, wealth, financial savings, and home ownership. CNN’s Ryan Young reports.
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Comments / 1