The Washington Commanders didn’t pick up a first down until five minutes and 45 seconds remained in the first half. By that point, Washington trailed 22-0. Coming out of halftime with the football, the Commanders finally went to work on offense, but it was far too late to overcome the first-half hole as Detroit defeated Washington, 36-27. The Commanders fall to 1-1 on the season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 27 MINUTES AGO