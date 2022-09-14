ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia hit Zelenskyy's hometown with a barrage of missiles. Ukrainian officials said the strikes were 'revenge' for Ukraine's big battlefield wins.

By Jake Epstein
 3 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends flag hoisting ceremony in Izium after the Ukrainian forces took control of the city from the Russian forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 14, 2022. Photo by Metin AktaÅ/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Russia fired eight missiles at Ukraine's central city of Kryvyi Rih, a Ukrainian official said.
  • Kryvyi Rih is the hometown of President Zelenskyy, who was born there in 1978.
  • Another Ukrainian official said the strikes were "revenge" for Ukraine's recent battlefield wins.

Russian forces fired a volley of missiles at the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown.

Ukrainian officials pegged the attack as "revenge" for Ukraine's punishing and successful counter-offensive.

"Kryvyi Rih. Russian uniformed terrorists attacked the city as revenge for Ukrainian forces' successes in the Kharkiv region," Andriy Yermak, a top official in Zelenskyy's administration, wrote on Twitter. "It won't help you. And [Ukraine] knows how to give returns."

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, tweeted that the eight missile strikes were directed at a local hydraulic structure, which caused the water level of a nearby river to rise. His post also included a video of what appeared to be a structure being washed down a river.

"Russia obviously wants to cause a crisis situation," Gerashchenko wrote, citing commentary from a Zelenskyy administration official. That official also said there were no civilian casualties, CNN and Reuters reported.

Zelenskyy was born in Kryvyi Rih — the largest city in central Ukraine — in 1978, and grew up there. It was not immediately clear, however, if Russia targeted the city specifically because it's where Zelenskyy is from.

A view shows a hydraulic structure damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine September 14, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Wednesday's strike comes as Ukrainian forces carry out a thunderous counteroffensive in the country's northeast Kharkiv region.

The fast-paced advance has sent Russian forces scrambling from their positions, reportedly leaving behind their weapons as they flee. Ukraine has retaken thousands of square miles of territory that was previously under the occupation of Russian President Vladimir Putin's troops.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited the newly liberated city of Izium for a flag-raising ceremony — marking another visit by Ukraine's leader to the front lines.

"Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in the de-occupied Izium. And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village," Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post. "We are moving in only one direction — forward and towards victory."

Comments / 152

john Bishoo
3d ago

buy something long range on the black market and launch it into one their harbors they keep their decommissioned nuclear submarines at waiting for full decomission and disarmament, between the fuel still in some reactors, and any munitions waiting to be removed they might set something nasty off for the Russian to have to deal with.

Reply(5)
17
rett
3d ago

Time we allowed Ukraine to at least strike back at where these missiles are coming from inside Russia. Can’t win a war with your hands tied

Reply(2)
14
john
3d ago

ok now that russia is using long range missle its time we give the ukraines the long range weopons they need so they can drop a bunch in putins hometown after all whats good for the goose is good for the gander

Reply(2)
7
