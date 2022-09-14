Brett Favre biographer turns on ex-QB after Mississippi welfare scandal. ‘A bad guy’

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has been adamant in denying he was aware that millions in welfare funds were used to build a new volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi — his Alma mater — but an article released on Tuesday, Sept. 13, says otherwise.

Among those going after the retired Green Bay Packer is the author of Favre’s biography “Gunslinger” Jeff Pearlman, who blasted Favre in a scathing Twitter thread.

According to Mississippi Today, text messages sent between 2017 to 2019 that were entered into the state’s ongoing civil lawsuit over the welfare scandal show that former Gov. Phil Bryant “guided” Favre on “how to write a funding proposal that would be accepted by the Mississippi Department of Human Service,” Yahoo Sports said.

Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing, according to The Associated Press.

ESPN reported that state auditors said “nonprofit leaders misspent at least $77 million in welfare funds in the largest case of public fraud in Mississippi history.”

Following the release of the article, Pearlman took to Twitter to call out Favre:

“On the day of extended Favre revelations, I wanna share something,” the author wrote. “I wrote a biography of the man that was largely glowing. Football heroics, overcoming obstacles, practical joker, etc. Yes, it included his grossness, addictions, treatment of women. But it was fairly positive.

“And, looking at it now, if I’m being brutally honest — I’d advise people not to read it. He’s a bad guy. He doesn’t deserve the icon treatment. He doesn’t deserve acclaim. Image rehabilitation. Warm stories of grid glory. His treatment of [reporter] Jennifer Sterger was ... inexcusable.

“And now—taking money that was designated to help poor people in HIS STATE, and funneling it to build ... A F****** VOLLEYBALL ARENA (!?!?!?) is so grotesque, so monstrous. I don’t know how someone like that looks in the mirror. I just don’t.”

Along with posting a screen grab of the text message correspondence Favre had with attorney Nancy New , Pearlman posted a photo of a Favre Green Bay Packers jersey burning in a trashcan.

“So, sincerely, don’t buy the book, don’t take it out from the library,” Pearlman continued. “Leave it. There are sooooo many better people worthy of your reading hours. Of your time. I prefer crumbs like Brett Favre shuffle off into the abyss, shamed by greed and selfishness.”

Pearlman made reference to former New York Jets reporter Jennifer Sterger, who alleged that Favre sexually harassed her in voice messages and photos in 2008, which Favre has denied, The Spun reported.

Sterger also took to Twitter following the Mississippi Today article.

Favre was paid $138 million during his NFL career, according to Yahoo. He played mostly with the Packers and set numerous passing records and was named the NFL’s MVP three times.

