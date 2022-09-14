Liverpool 2-1 Ajax: Player Ratings | Joel Matip | Kostas Tsimikas | Trent Alexander-Arnold

Here are your LFCTR player ratings for Liverpool’s late win against Ajax in the Champions League.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Liverpool's dominant performance got what it deserved in the end as a late Joel Matip winner sees The Reds come out 2-1 victors against Ajax in the Champions League. Who were your standout performers?

Alisson Becker - 7

When called upon, Alisson Becker was as ready as ever. Nothing he could do about the goal, but everything else he either swept up or stood up to.

His run-out and catch from a cross late on in the game sums up the Brazilian. Took control when Liverpool needed that calm head.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 4

Needs to see a chiropractor as I worry about the lack of movement in his neck. Unable to turn his head and see over his shoulder is costing Liverpool goals.

Sometimes has the attention span of a toddler in a sweet shop. Once again offered lots going forward but he is becoming a liability. Does need help from either midfield or centre-back.

Joel Matip - 8.5

We have missed Joel Matip massively. His coolness. His aerial duels. His Messi-like dribbles! What a performance from the defender.

For two minutes in the match, I slated Matip justifiably. He had two opportunities to shoot and seemed scared to do so. However, his winner was a thing of beating and it couldn’t have happened for a better person.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Virgil Van Dijk - 7

Much better from the Dutchman after a few poor performances. Cleared pretty much everything that came into the box.

Maybe could’ve done a bit more on the goal, but it was an exceptional finish so can’t be too critical. Hopefully, with Matip returning, we see the best Van Dijk return.

Kostas Tsimikas - 8.5 Man of the Match

Sensational. The Greek scouser has grabbed his opportunity in the team with both hands and is not letting go.

A couple of times caught out but as a whole was arguably the best player on the pitch. He is maturing the more he plays and looked so comfortable in pressured defensive situations. Brilliant cross for the winner.

Fabinho - 7

A steady match for Fabinho and had less pressure put upon him with the introduction of Thiago. Had a lot to do the last few weeks practically by himself.

Was key to transitioning Liverpool’s defending into attacking fairly quickly, which created very good opportunities on the break. Will be getting a well-needed rest, which will only help the team's cause.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Thiago Alcantara - 8

Without Thiago, this win does not happen. Like the toothbrush in your suitcase, Thiago Alcantara is classed as an essential item.

The Spanish maestro made the game look like a training session. Just simply giving the Ajax players the eye allows him to pass them with ease. Didn’t even have to touch the ball. Jurgen Klopp… wrap this guy in cotton wool.

Harvey Elliot - 5.5

Not his best game, but never turn his back on the ball, always making himself available. Burnout could be a factor, he is only 19 years old. Like Fabinho, needs this time off.

Failed to track back for the equaliser, but that’s not Elliot unfortunately. Klopp needs to change the formation to get the best out of him.

Luis Diaz - 7

Diaz’s energy and desire are exactly what make him special. He has plenty of talent but running himself into the ground is his best attribute, which he did plenty of times last night.

One thing annoys me about Diaz and once again did it again last night and that is taking too long on the ball when I’m shooting positions. Always another touch that ruins his chance.

Mohamed Salah

Diogo Jota - 5.5

Won fouls. That’s it. Other than that Jota was non-existent. Gets a better score for the positions he did win the fouls in.

The Portuguese forward plays better from the left and his lack of threat up top last night showed more so when he came off.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5

Finally scored. Why? He came inside more often which is where we get the best out of Mohamed Salah . Caused the defence a lot of problems for most of the night, but a very switched-on Daley Blind did well to keep him at bay for the most part.

If Liverpool can get the Egyptian King firing once again then we may see a different Liverpool completely.

SUB Roberto Firmino - 6

Alongside Darwin Nunez, the two subs changed the match. His ability to link up with the wide players allowed Liverpool to create better chances.

Didn’t offer much of a threat in front of the goal himself, but it was a nuisance for the Ajax side to have someone in the CAM role to keep an eye on.

IMAGO / PA Images

SUB Darwin Nunez - 7

Game changer. Although he had a very good chance to win the match himself, his presence alone caused mayhem in the Dutch side's back line.

Created space. Created opportunities. Created a problem. Was very unlucky not to set up Luis Diaz before the match winner. Need to play more.

SUB James Milner - N/A

Stefan Bajcetic - N/A

Jurgen Klopp - 7

Team selection is good, but needs to look at a formation change, with Harvey Elliot/Fabio Carvalho going to a no.10 role.

Made the right subs, but slightly too late in my opinion. Needs to evolve the way we play, but have full trust in him doing so.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |