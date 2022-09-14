Mercyhealth doctor donates hair to Locks of Love

A Mercyhealth doctor cut and donated his hair, which had been growing since before the COVID-19 broke out, to Locks of Love, according to a Mercyhealth news release.

Dr. Christopher Wistrom received a haircut at Great Clips and donated his roughly foot-long strands to Locks of Love after the death of his father-in-law from lung cancer, according to the news release.

“During the pandemic, I avoided haircuts as a way of protecting my hairdressers, my family, my patients and myself,” Wistrom said in the news release.

Wistrom is an emergency medicine doctor and the EMS medical director at Mercyhealth.