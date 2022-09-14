Read full article on original website
Trump says supporters are threatened with jail for refusing to denounce him as he warns they are a ‘sleeping giant’
Former president Donald Trump on Saturday levelled new, outlandish accusations at the Biden administration by claiming that federal authorities are now threatening his supporters with decades in prison unless they agree to say negative things about him.Mr Trump made the bizarre claim not ten minutes into a subdued, rambling speech to an under-capacity crowd at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio. Ostensibly a rally in support of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, Mr Trump’s remarks were instead peppered with what is now a familiar litany of grievances, grudges, and complaints about the myriad investigations into his conduct by federal...
Trump’s Social Media Company Is Trying to Hide Its Struggles From the Public
If you ask Donald Trump, Truth Social is doing great. If you ask Truth Social, well… it appears they’d prefer you not ask at all. Trump’s fledging social media platform recently made a tweak that makes it more difficult to track an important measure of the site’s growth. Like Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms, Truth Social used to allow users to endlessly scroll through an account’s followers and the accounts who amplified or engaged with its posts. That data is helpful in assessing the site’s overall health and legitimate growth rate. But now, Truth Social is guarding access to that information...
Trump says death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers is ‘very humane’
Donald Trump said that the death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers is “very humane” during a speech in Youngstown, Ohio. Speaking on Saturday, the former president said that “much of the crime wave is caused by drug dealers who during the course of their lives, will kill an average of 500 American citizens not to mention the destruction of millions of American families who are so devastated by drugs”. “It's an invasion of crime,” he added. “And remember much of the crime that we talk about is caused by drugs. And I'm calling for the death penalty...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed politicians may send U.S. 'back to the dark ages'
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages." Rusty Bowers, the speaker of the state's legislature who testified at U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate...
