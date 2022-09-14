ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Residence Built with Utmost Attention to Quality and Detail in Cornelius Hits Market for $16M

The Estate in Cornelius is a luxurious home completed with abundant indoor, outdoor living and entertaining spaces now available for sale. This home located at 18019 Harbor Light Blvd, Cornelius, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 15,048 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Rhyne – Premier Sotheby’s Internationa (Phone: 704 622-0626, 704 727-4170) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cornelius.
CORNELIUS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $615,000

Beautiful, NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1 Story/Basement, Farmhouse, w/2 car garage, located on .85 acre, private, wooded lot! Builder UPGRADES Galore & NO HOA in desirable, Carson Creek Community! Located on dead end street w/long, estate driveway leading you Home! LVP flooring in main living spaces! Upgraded, Designer Accent Walls! Upgraded Lighting! Kitchen features "leathered" black, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom back splash, propane gas cook top & pantry! Great Room w/tall cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace w/rustic wooden mantle & built ins on each side of fireplace! Primary Bedroom on main! Primary Bath offers soaker tub, large, tile shower, dual, "leathered, black, granite vanity, tile flooring & large walk in closet! Bedroom 2 (Guest Bedroom) on main w/large, Full Bath! Bedroom 3 located on lower level! Private Office/Gym on lower level! Large Family Room w/plumbing for wet bar/kitchenette! Large Laundry Room on lower level! Utility Room w/tons of storage!
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
Salisbury, NC
Business
City
Salisbury, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Mooresville, NC
Business
Charlotte, NC
Business
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Construction on I-485 sees delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Cbre#Extra Space Storage#Business Industry#Linus Business
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Cabarrus County roundabout construction starts next week

N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will soon start building a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 3 and Odell School Road. The $990,000 project was awarded earlier this spring to NJR Group Inc. out of Albemarle. The intersection is scheduled to close Monday morning so crews can safely build...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
lincolntimesnews.com

Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
LINCOLNTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Plan to pay more for power bills, if you aren’t already

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released a report saying the average electricity price went up almost 16% from last August to this one. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association sent federal lawmakers a letter this month. It says the average family’s A/C costs went from about $450 last summer to about $550 this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
STANFIELD, NC
ourdavie.com

Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022

The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
MOCKSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy