luxury-houses.net
Stunning Residence Built with Utmost Attention to Quality and Detail in Cornelius Hits Market for $16M
The Estate in Cornelius is a luxurious home completed with abundant indoor, outdoor living and entertaining spaces now available for sale. This home located at 18019 Harbor Light Blvd, Cornelius, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 15,048 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Rhyne – Premier Sotheby’s Internationa (Phone: 704 622-0626, 704 727-4170) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Cornelius.
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $615,000
Beautiful, NEW CONSTRUCTION, 1 Story/Basement, Farmhouse, w/2 car garage, located on .85 acre, private, wooded lot! Builder UPGRADES Galore & NO HOA in desirable, Carson Creek Community! Located on dead end street w/long, estate driveway leading you Home! LVP flooring in main living spaces! Upgraded, Designer Accent Walls! Upgraded Lighting! Kitchen features "leathered" black, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, custom back splash, propane gas cook top & pantry! Great Room w/tall cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace w/rustic wooden mantle & built ins on each side of fireplace! Primary Bedroom on main! Primary Bath offers soaker tub, large, tile shower, dual, "leathered, black, granite vanity, tile flooring & large walk in closet! Bedroom 2 (Guest Bedroom) on main w/large, Full Bath! Bedroom 3 located on lower level! Private Office/Gym on lower level! Large Family Room w/plumbing for wet bar/kitchenette! Large Laundry Room on lower level! Utility Room w/tons of storage!
Statesville Record & Landmark
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Statesville.
WBTV
Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide
A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro, North Carolina, is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported.
Program provides much-needed repairs for couple’s home in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE — Rebuilding Together of Greater Charlotte recently provided much-needed repairs to a couple’s home in Hidden Valley. Patricia and Gary Turpin bought the home 22 years ago where they raised their children. However, the couple said they have not had enough money to repair the house, including...
Construction on I-485 sees delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
fox46.com
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
Bojangles moving corporate headquarters in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The headquarters for Bojangles Restaurant is making a move, but it won’t be going far. Executives and leaders will relocate from its current location on Southern Pine Boulevard to new arrangements just a few blocks away on Forest Point Circle in south Charlotte. In an announcement...
Expansion project on I-85 west of Charlotte awarded $100 million by Biden administration
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A plan to widen Interstate 85 in Gaston and Cleveland counties received a $100 million influx in funding from the Biden administration on Thursday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation received the money to support the expansion and improvements on the highway from U.S. Highway 321 to Mount Holly.
Stanly News & Press
Cabarrus County roundabout construction starts next week
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will soon start building a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 3 and Odell School Road. The $990,000 project was awarded earlier this spring to NJR Group Inc. out of Albemarle. The intersection is scheduled to close Monday morning so crews can safely build...
lincolntimesnews.com
Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
WBTV
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating. Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.
Plan to pay more for power bills, if you aren’t already
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released a report saying the average electricity price went up almost 16% from last August to this one. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association sent federal lawmakers a letter this month. It says the average family’s A/C costs went from about $450 last summer to about $550 this year.
Concrete mixing truck damages Dilworth parking deck, officials say
CHARLOTTE — A concrete mixing truck damaged a parking deck in Dilworth near uptown Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Authorities responded around 1 p.m. to the deck on East Morehead Street near South Caldwell Street. The fire department said the truck was carrying a load of...
wfmynews2.com
Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
ourdavie.com
Public records for Week of Sept. 15, 2022
The following land transfers were filed with the Davie Register of Deeds, listed by parties involved, acreage, location and deed stamps purchased, with $2 representing $1,000. – Aaron Ransom York IV and Anita York to Torrin Colin Browne and Karah Nicole Cook, 1 tract, $356. – Kenneth A. Rothberg and...
