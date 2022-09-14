Read full article on original website
Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
Jonah Heim sitting for Texas Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not include Jonah Heim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Heim will sit out Sunday's game while Sam Huff catches and bats eighth. Heim has enjoyed a solid season in his third year, batting .232 with a .719 OPS. He has...
MLB・
Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Rojas for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.3...
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Harold Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 9.0 FanDuel...
Javier Baez batting third for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Baez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baez for 9.3 FanDuel...
Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and Chicago. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 9.9 FanDuel points...
Wander Franco sitting for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Franco will move to the bench on Sunday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Diaz for...
Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. McGuire will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Connor Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 9.1...
Yandy Diaz not in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz is being replaced at designated hitter by Ji-Man Choi versus Rangers starter John Gray. In 540 plate appearances this seaon, Diaz has a .293 batting average with a .822 OPS, 9 home...
Miguel Andujar batting fifth for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees utility-man Miguel Andujar is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Andujar will take over left field after Aaron Hicks was rested in Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. numberFire's models project Andujar to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
Garrett Stubbs starting Sunday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Stubbs for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Paredes is being replaced at third base by Jonathan Aranda versus Rangers starter John Gray. In 330 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .220 batting average with a .770...
Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Alec Burleson in Game 2 lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfeilder Alec Burleson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Burleson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Burleson for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
Harold Castro in lineup Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Castro is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Castro for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Houston's Christian Vazquez catching on Saturday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will handle catching responsibilities after Martin Maldonado was left on the bench against left-hander Cole Irvin. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
