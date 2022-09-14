ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve joining Astros' bench Thursday

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics. The Astros appear to be giving Altuve a rare breather. Aledmys Diaz will replace Altuve and hit second while Jeremy Pena steps into the leadoff spot. Diaz...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim sitting for Texas Sunday

The Texas Rangers did not include Jonah Heim in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Heim will sit out Sunday's game while Sam Huff catches and bats eighth. Heim has enjoyed a solid season in his third year, batting .232 with a .719 OPS. He has...
MLB
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rojas is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Rojas for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 10.3...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Harold Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 9.0 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
numberfire.com

Javier Baez batting third for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers infielder Javier Baez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Baez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Victor Reyes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Baez for 9.3 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Eric Haase catching for Detroit on Sunday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Haase will catch for right-hander Drew Hutchison on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and Chicago. Tucker Barnhart returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Haase for 9.9 FanDuel points...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Wander Franco sitting for Rays on Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Franco will move to the bench on Sunday with Yandy Diaz starting at third base. Diaz will bat first versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Diaz for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Reese McGuire catching for Boston on Sunday

Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. McGuire will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Sunday and bat ninth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. Connor Wong returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McGuire for 9.1...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ross
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz not in Rays' lineup on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Diaz is being replaced at designated hitter by Ji-Man Choi versus Rangers starter John Gray. In 540 plate appearances this seaon, Diaz has a .293 batting average with a .822 OPS, 9 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Miguel Andujar batting fifth for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees utility-man Miguel Andujar is starting in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Andujar will take over left field after Aaron Hicks was rested in Milwaukee against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. numberFire's models project Andujar to score 6.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson in Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Giants starter John Brebbia. Our models project Thompson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

San Francisco's Lewis Brinson takes over center field on Saturday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Lewis Brinson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brinson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was benched against their intrastate rivals. numberFire's models project Brinson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Numberfire#The Toronto Blue Jays
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson sent to Giants' bench on Saturday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is not starting in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pederson will rest at home after Thairo Estrada was moved to left field, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, and J.D. Davis was started at first. Per Baseball Savant on 251 batted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs starting Sunday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Stubbs is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Spencer Strider. Our models project Stubbs for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

J.D. Davis batting cleanup in San Francisco's Saturday lineup

San Francisco Giants utility-man J.D. Davis is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will man first base after Wilmer Flores was moved to second, Thairo Estrada was shifted to left field, and joc Pederson was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Paredes is being replaced at third base by Jonathan Aranda versus Rangers starter John Gray. In 330 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .220 batting average with a .770...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Alek Thomas in lineup Saturday night for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Thomas for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson in Game 2 lineup Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfeilder Alec Burleson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Burleson is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Reds starter Hunter Greene. Our models project Burleson for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Harold Castro in lineup Saturday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Castro is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Castro for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Houston's Christian Vazquez catching on Saturday

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Vazquez will handle catching responsibilities after Martin Maldonado was left on the bench against left-hander Cole Irvin. numberFire's models project Vazquez to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy