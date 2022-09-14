ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Tech Football: Pain

Well… this game was supposed to be intriguing. Granted, the full slate wasn’t too exciting, but the 3:30 slot on ABC is typically reserved for a game worth watching. For the fans in the stands and the more rational people who stayed at home, it was far from it. There was a moment where the Tech defense appeared to make a game changing play early, but a quick replay would dash all hopes of a timely turnover. Here’s the long and short - Tech was shutout, outgained 546-214, gave up 42 points, and converted only 33% of its 3rd downs. Not to mention, our offensive identify through the first part of the season only put up 53 yards.
How to watch Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Game Time, Streaming Options, Betting Odds, and more!

After overcoming a hangover last week, Georgia Tech gets into the brunt of its schedule this week sitting at 1-1 and about to play host to Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. The Lane Train has been off to a bit of a rocky start this season. The Rebels currently sit at 2-0, but those two wins are an expected blowout against Central Arkansas (59-3) and a closer-than-it-should-have-been victory over Troy (28-10). In two games, the Rebels have started two different players at quarterback: USC transfer Jaxson Dart and sophomore QB Luke Altmyer. Dart has gotten the bulk of the playing time (due to an injury to Altmyer against Central Arkansas) and seems to be likely to start against Georgia Tech, but that could be something to watch as we move through the game.
GAME THREAD: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Come join us as we talk through today’s game! As always, play nice in the comments, and GO JACKETS!!. I don’t know what to think about this game. Ole Miss has not been a worldbeater this year, especially on offense. The Rebels have dealt with some of the same offensive inconsistencies as Tech, so I think the Yellow Jackets have the opportunity to keep this close, but I do think that Ole Miss is still a bit more talented and well put together.
Wheels Come Off Early for Volleyball, Lose to Arkansas

The 7th ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball squad fell 3-1 to #24 Arkansas (25-16, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20) who came in with an 18 set win streak dating back to September 1 when they beat Colorado State. It was the Razorbacks’ second win over a top 10 team this season, having beaten #8 Washington to start the year.
