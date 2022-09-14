After overcoming a hangover last week, Georgia Tech gets into the brunt of its schedule this week sitting at 1-1 and about to play host to Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. The Lane Train has been off to a bit of a rocky start this season. The Rebels currently sit at 2-0, but those two wins are an expected blowout against Central Arkansas (59-3) and a closer-than-it-should-have-been victory over Troy (28-10). In two games, the Rebels have started two different players at quarterback: USC transfer Jaxson Dart and sophomore QB Luke Altmyer. Dart has gotten the bulk of the playing time (due to an injury to Altmyer against Central Arkansas) and seems to be likely to start against Georgia Tech, but that could be something to watch as we move through the game.

