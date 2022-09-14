Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Hundreds of women find their Pathway to success
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Nearly three hundred women came together today to network and find new ways to lead. The pathways to success conference provides opportunities for women to connect with other leaders while gaining more knowledge to succeed both in and out of the workplace. The theme was...
Herald & Review
McLean County cattle family makes a shift in the industry
LEXINGTON — A purebred Angus cattle producer for almost 30 years, Dave Duzan switched gears into a different segment of the beef industry. The Duzans switched to backgrounding cattle about five years ago. They buy calves at 250 pounds, get them healthy, vaccinated and ready for the next step at about 700 pounds, and off to a feedlot.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria preschoolers celebrate Mexican Independence Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Valeska Hinton Early Childhood Education Center in Peoria celebrated more than 200 years of Mexican independence in a creative way. Clad in cultural attire, more than 100 preschoolers marched in a parade to commemorate Mexican Independence Day on Friday. About one-third of Valeska Hinton students...
wcbu.org
Peoria teacher's union reaches tentative contract agreement with Peoria Public Schools
The Peoria Federation of Teachers has reached a tentative agreement with Peoria Public Schools on a new three-year contract. The deal was announced in a joint statement Thursday night by the union and district. Details of the agreement won't be released until the deal is ratified by the union. Bargaining...
wglt.org
'Policy, active governance and developers': A trifecta of need for B-N's rental crisis
Bloomington-Normal Tenant Union co-founder Zach Carlson knows that, via the power of getting people organized with the same goal, an organization like his "can do a lot" — but it can't do everything to mitigate the area's ongoing housing crisis. "It comes down to policy and active governance and...
Central Illinois Proud
Twin Towers Mall donated to local non-profit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twin Towers Mall in downtown Peoria has new ownership. The property was recently donated to the local non-profit organization, Illinois Business Financial Services (IBFS). The non-profit provides financial resources through loans, grants, and other programs. Erik Reader, president and CEO of IBFS, said their plan...
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County looking to hire corrections officers
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean county sheriff’s office is looking to hire several new corrections officers by the end of the year. Currently, the department is short 13 officers within the jail. With minimum staffing requirements, many in corrections are working four to eight hours overtime.
25newsnow.com
Oktoberfest takes over Peoria’s riverfront
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Park District and German-American Central Society teamed up to bring a taste of Germany to Peoria’s riverfront this weekend. The festival’s 26th year in Peoria is considered the world’s ‘longest-running wedding celebration.’ Despite the marital theme, the event had all the trappings of a traditional German Oktoberfest, complete with ethnic food, music, and dance.
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Central Illinois Proud
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
wcbu.org
All Things Peoria
All Things Peoria is WCBU’s daily newsmagazine, airing weekdays at 5 p.m. This half-hour program shines a light into all corners of Greater Peoria. You’ll see the challenges we face from a new angle. And you’ll hear from the neighbors you never knew you had.
wcbu.org
Peoria will apply for 2 federal grants in bid to establish passenger rail service
The Peoria City Council will contribute up to $100,000 toward applications for federal passenger rail grants in the next few months. The council approved a budget amendment approving the expenditure, with only at-large councilman John Kelly dissenting. City Manager Patrick Urich said there appears to be multiple ways to obtain...
Central Illinois Proud
Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
tspr.org
Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication
Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Treadmill selfie guy’ identified by Bloomington Police
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who was caught on camera damaging an apartment complex has been identified Friday. According to Bloomington Police Public Information Officer Brandt Parsely, 28-year-old Thomas Snyder was arrested for criminal damage to property. On Thursday, Bloomington police asked the public to help identify a...
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022, Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30 Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35 Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14 Pekin def. Washington, 49-28 Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0 Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0 Springfield def. U-High, 32-13 Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6 El Paso-Gridley def. […]
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: Morton Pumpkin Festival
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Our Central Illinois Road Trip takes us to Morton. This week, thousands of pumpkin lovers are expected to visit the village for its annual Pumpkin Festival. With the start of fall just around the corner, the pumpkin capital of the world is playing host to...
wcbu.org
Bartonville wants an abandoned tower demolished, while the owner is planning a major ‘rejuvenation’
It's hard to miss the dilapidated former Allied Mills building that towers over U.S. Route 24 on the southern end of Bartonville. Village leaders would like to see the abandoned pet food plant torn down. But the property owner says his group plans to develop the site, and demolition may not be in their best interests.
wcbu.org
Thomas sues to strike Peoria County auditor referendum from November ballot
Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas is suing to remove the question about the future of her office from the November ballot. In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Peoria County, Thomas and citizen Karrie Alms allege the ballot resolution was illegally filed with the Election Commission four days after the statutory deadline.
