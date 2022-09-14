Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Flea market highlights Hispanic culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted their second flea market in Sioux Falls today. Vendors from Sioux Falls and nearby sold food, clothing and more. One of the vendors was Comida De Casa, which was selling homemade empanadas. “It’s been great seeing...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 17
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A rapid city teacher, who was a member of the governor’s commission on social studies standards, says he is frustrated with the way the new proposal was adopted.
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
KELOLAND TV
Lincoln staff highlighting 988 at school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 202 people died of suicide in South Dakota last year, according to South Dakota Suicide Prevention. That’s a record according to stats from the Department of Health. A new three-digit number aims to lower those statistics and staff at Lincoln High School are...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mike Lindell’s FBI phone seizure tied to Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In August 2021, Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium at the Military Alliance brought Sioux Falls into the spotlight as politicians and I-T professionals reviewed Lindell’s claim that voting machines were hacked in previous elections. Although the data presented was found to be...
KELOLAND TV
Alzheimer’s walk raises money for a cure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people gathered on the Levitt lawn this morning in Sioux Falls for the Walk to End Alzheimer’ disease. KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson was the MC for the event. Participants began the mile walk from the Levitt to Falls Park after ‘planting’ their flowers in the Levitt lawn. The Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota has raised more than $175,000 of the $255,000 goal. The hope is to one day cure Alzheimer’s.
KELOLAND TV
Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
South Dakota teachers comment on social studies standards
We're hearing for the first time from current South Dakota teachers about the new social studies content standards proposed by the Department of Education.
KELOLAND TV
‘The whole day has been unreal’: Veterans welcomed back after DC trip
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eighty-four area veterans returned to Sioux Falls last weekend from a day of touring memorials in the Washington, D.C. area to find that their Midwest Honor Flight experience was not over. After veterans, guardians and Midwest Honor Flight crew toured D.C. and northern Virginia,...
KELOLAND TV
Surveying program seeing success at Southeast Tech
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A program at Southeast Technical College has a reason to celebrate. For the third consecutive year, 100% of students in the Land Surveying Science Technology program have passed their licensure exam, which is higher than the national average. But that’s not all. Students...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
brookingsradio.com
SDSU receives its largest grant ever
The grant, of up to $80 million, is for research into climate-smart beef and bison production. Perry Miller has more on Friday’s announcement…
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: September 18th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s the final round of play at the Sanford International featuring the top players of the PGA Champions Tour. The gates open at 7 a.m. at Minnehaha Country Club. The first group tees-off at 10:15 a.m. A Junior Clinic takes place at 1:30 p.m. on the driving range. A closing ceremony and trophy presentation takes place at 5:30 p.m. at the 18th green. There will be shuttle service from The Empire Mall to the country club from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
invisiblepeople.tv
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
KELOLAND TV
Presentation Sisters back in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Presentation Sisters were at the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls as part of their Gathering of Presentation People. Sisters and volunteers spent the morning making ribbon pins for the upcoming 5th annual Walk a Mile event. Presentation Associate Mary Kate Lowe...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls meth dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls meth dealer now knows his fate. Oleg Vasiliyvich Manuylo, age 30, was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Manuylo knowingly and intentionally conspired with others known and unknown, to distribute...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone’s smaller slaughterhouse on schedule, opposing group wants debate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A debate on what the future of Sioux Falls looks like is ramping up as construction continues at the site of Wholestone Farms’ “custom slaughterhouse.”. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms, told KELOLAND News...
KELOLAND TV
SD justices affirm stabbing conviction, despite error
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man found guilty for stabbing his girlfriend in Sioux Falls in 2019. Robert Loeschke appealed. His lawyer argued that Circuit Judge Susan Sabers shouldn’t have allowed at trial the playing of recorded telephone conversations Loeschke had with the victim, Melissa Greenwalt, in 2020 while Loeschke was in the Minnehaha County jail after his arrest.
KELOLAND TV
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
