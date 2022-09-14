Read full article on original website
‘Right place at the right time’: Charlotte firefighter’s beach trip turns into life-changing event
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter is getting praise, not for the work he does on the job, but instead for saving a life while off the job. On Friday, he shared his story of being at the right place at the right time. Demario House is used to saving...
Everyone deserves to have fun: Lincolnton couple open unique toy store in downtown Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON – Everyone does deserve to have fun and a Lincolnton couple, Amber and Lin Sutton, have opened a toy store in downtown Lincolnton geared just towards that. Quozix isn’t a totally new store. Before opening a storefront, which is located close to City Cellar at 415 East Main Street, they travelled to flea markets and then opened at booth at Just Around the Corner.
Community steps up after massive fire guts family-owned furniture business in Stanly County
STANFIELD, N.C. — A large furniture shop erupted in flames, destroying the building Friday afternoon in Stanly County. Chopper 9 Skyzoom got to the scene in Stanfield where Morgan Chair on Sunset Lake Road West, off Highway 200, was engulfed in flames. Black smoke could be seen for miles...
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton
LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
Action 9 helps homeowner get $3,700 from home warranty company
CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte homeowner had issues with his air conditioning, but since he had a home warranty he wasn’t very worried until the company said it wouldn’t cover the repairs. Ronnie Bryant says his A/C stopped working a few months back, during the height of...
Upcoming medication take-back event in celebration of Rowan Creek Week
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Department, HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT), and Rowan County Public Health are partnering with the Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Department to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). This event will help to kick off the Race to the River 5K and Fun Run that will begin at 5pm.
Community member dancers hit the stage on Saturday in the annual Dancing With Our Stars
LINCOLNTON – The contestants in this year’s Dancing With Our Stars have a tough act to follow after the stellar performances put on by Dancing With Our Stars Jr. held in July. Seven teams will compete this Saturday. This year, the first female duo will compete – Sarah...
Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday. Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space. Thousand of people attended the...
Charlotte woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
Neighbors in Cotswold community fired up over apartment complex planned for area
On Monday, the Charlotte City Council will vote on whether to rezone the land from office to mixed-use, which would clear the way for hundreds of proposed apartments to be built there, changing the landscape of Cotswold.
Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day
It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
Tip from student leads to loaded gun discovered at NC middle school
A tip from a student led administrators to find a stolen loaded gun on the campus of Monroe Middle School Thursday, according to officials.
City of Concord, All Saints’ Episcopal Church giving away 200 free trees to homeowners
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and the Creation Care team at All Saints’ Episcopal Church (ASEC), in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, are giving away 200 free trees to homeowners in Concord through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The City of Concord was the first municipality in North Carolina to join the program, and is now participating for the fourth year in a row. The program helps organizations distribute free trees while also equipping residents with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure the right trees are planted in the right place.
Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
Uptown Charlotte 4th in the Country for Residential Revival
The renaissance of the American downtown as a place to live has come in response to people’s changing attitudes and lifestyle preferences. Even as working from home enabled families to move to more-affordable suburbs or to less-expensive parts of the country, many people are heading back to city centers to take advantage of their unique economic and social opportunities.
Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
