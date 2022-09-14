ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

lincolntimesnews.com

Everyone deserves to have fun: Lincolnton couple open unique toy store in downtown Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON – Everyone does deserve to have fun and a Lincolnton couple, Amber and Lin Sutton, have opened a toy store in downtown Lincolnton geared just towards that. Quozix isn’t a totally new store. Before opening a storefront, which is located close to City Cellar at 415 East Main Street, they travelled to flea markets and then opened at booth at Just Around the Corner.
LINCOLNTON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Charlotte, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Gear your adventure: Blue River Outfitters opens in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON – There’s a new store in downtown Lincolnton and ready to “gear your adventure.” Blue River Outfitters, a store specializing in equipment, provisions and clothing for outdoor excursions opened this past week. It’s owned and operated by Jeremy and Beth Sexton. The store, both...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Upcoming medication take-back event in celebration of Rowan Creek Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Department, HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT), and Rowan County Public Health are partnering with the Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Department to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). This event will help to kick off the Race to the River 5K and Fun Run that will begin at 5pm.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman says she was given the wrong COVID-19 booster shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman, who was intending to get the new omicron-specific COVID-19 booster shot, says she was given the wrong shot at a local pharmacy. Lindsay Schneider went to the Walgreens in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood and got what she thought was the bivalent booster shot. Instead, she was given the original monovalent COVID-19 booster shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Fire rips through family-owned furniture plant in North Carolina

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple crews spent their Friday afternoon battling a massive fire that broke out at the Morgan Chair factory in Stanfield, and officials say they were facing a largely uphill fight. Tyler Huntly with the West Stanly Fire Department said the call came in around 3:40...
STANFIELD, NC
country1037fm.com

Food Freebies and Deals to Enjoy on National Cheeseburger Day

It’s almost National Cheeseburger Day! Do you know what that means? This means you need to find out the best deals there are around town. Some of your favorite restaurants are celebrating some food deals to help you celebrate National Cheeseburger Day the right way. Whether you are looking for free meals or just good discounts, then we’ve got just the list for you to check out.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

City of Concord, All Saints’ Episcopal Church giving away 200 free trees to homeowners

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and the Creation Care team at All Saints’ Episcopal Church (ASEC), in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, are giving away 200 free trees to homeowners in Concord through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The City of Concord was the first municipality in North Carolina to join the program, and is now participating for the fourth year in a row. The program helps organizations distribute free trees while also equipping residents with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure the right trees are planted in the right place.
CONCORD, NC
Charlotte Stories

Uptown Charlotte 4th in the Country for Residential Revival

The renaissance of the American downtown as a place to live has come in response to people’s changing attitudes and lifestyle preferences. Even as working from home enabled families to move to more-affordable suburbs or to less-expensive parts of the country, many people are heading back to city centers to take advantage of their unique economic and social opportunities.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC

