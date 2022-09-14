ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Kit Harington Opened Up About a Rarely-Discussed Emotion Many New Dads Experience

By Sydni Ellis
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15r6mx_0hvSpYXq00

Women become mothers long before their baby is ever born, as we have to change our diets, our exercise routines, our sleeping habits, and even our clothes as our body adjust to a growing baby. When that baby is finally born, it brings a rush of emotions, including love for the little one you’ve felt kicking and squirming inside you. But for dads , the experience can be a little different. New dad Kit Harington opened up about a rarely-discussed feeling many dads can relate to, and it’s spot on.

“We are now becoming more involved in child raising and as a modern father, there is a real feeling of being a bystander at times,” Harington told PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at their photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10. He shares a 19-month-old baby boy with his Game of Thrones co-star and wife Rose Leslie.

This “bystander” feeling can leave dads a little helpless, as they don’t know as much about the new baby’s needs as their partner does.

“You are not actively involved in the process of growing the child and there can be a real feeling of not knowing what is going on, what emotions are happening, what the mother or your partner is going through,” he said, adding there was “real catharsis” in his new movie, Baby Ruby. “My baby boy was about 4 months or 5 months old when we filmed this, so I had just come out of the process that these two [characters] find themselves in of early parenthood, so I was literally exploring that in this movie. That was a big reason for wanting to do it.”

“There was something in Bess [Wohl, the film’s director’s] work that I responded to which was this feeling of being told you’ll instantly love your child, you’ll instantly love this baby. I knew I was going to care for the baby I had, but I don’t know whether it was instant love. It was a stranger that had been planted into my house, now I had to look after the stranger, and the stranger was keeping me up all night. It takes time to grow love, to get to know someone.”

This is so true. Parents — especially first-time parents — can feel so overwhelmed when bringing a new baby home. Suddenly, your entire lives are upended as you get to know this new person’s likes, dislikes, routines, and habits on little-to-no sleep. You have to take care of this “stranger” who, yes, is a baby, but still. You’re up all night, you’re tired, someone is crying and pooping … it’s a lot. Not finding that “insta-love” — or even knowing exactly what to do — with your newborn is completely normal (yes, even for moms!), and it’s so refreshing to see Harington shining a light on this common issue.

Now though, things are much better. He called the process of getting to know his baby “beautiful,” adding, “My boy’s 19 months now so he’s tottering around just naming things, he goes around saying ‘curtain’ or ‘carpet,’ he just likes impressing you with his knowledge. It’s the most astonishing thing, it really is.”

In July 2021, the Modern Love actor talked to Access about how monumental having a baby is. “I think the thing that’s surprised me most is, you know, they tell you but they don’t; everyone goes, ‘Look, it’s big. What you’re about to go through is big.’ And you have no way of knowing that until it happens,” he said, per PEOPLE . “Then what surprises you is you go, ‘Oh, this goes on forever!’ You don’t get a break from it. You’re just like … every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we’re part of a unit together.”

The truth is, nobody has parenting totally figured out. And even if you think you do, your kid will suddenly enter a new phase, and you’ll be lost all over again. That’s OK! The important thing is you’re making an effort, like Harington, and eventually, it all gets easier.

These celebrity fathers are all proud to be “girl dads.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEQJH_0hvSpYXq00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Blake Lively’s Baby Bump Photos Are in Retaliation of Overbearing Paparazzi & This Situation Is Not Okay

Pregnancy should be a time of being in touch with oneself, giving into those odd cravings, and celebrating new life with the ones you love. Key word: should. Sadly, when you’re famous, paparazzi are a part of the package deal, even when you’re an expecting mom. Many paparazzi have been known to be so intrusive that it causes stress among celebrities, but this situation with Blake Lively may be one of the darkest in a while. On Sept 17, Lively shared some glowing, super-sweet snapshots of herself with her growing baby bump, which should be something everyone is excited about! However,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Her Daughter Charlotte’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance Proves They’re the Most Fun Mother-Daughter Duo

At the premiere of the long-awaited Netflix revenge movie aptly named Do Revenge, all eyes were on the insanely cool and chic cast. From Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke to Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, we couldn’t get enough of this red carpet. But who we really couldn’t stop staring at was Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar! Not only did she make a rare red carpet appearance, but her daughter Charlotte made an insanely rare appearance alongside her superstar mom!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Is the Cutest Note-Taker in a Board Meeting With Her Mom

Shady Baby is the ultimate boss babe! Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James is following in her mom’s footsteps and taking notes in a board meeting in a new video. The actress and entrepreneur works hard, but her daughter works even harder! “I’m thinking circus, I’m thinking giraffes,” Union enthusiastically says in a video posted to Instagram today. She’s sitting at the head of the table in a board meeting with Kaavia in her lap, dressed in a mini blue blazer and taking notes at the table. “I’m thinking elephants on balls!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Kit Harington
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Wore the Queen Elizabeth II Gift She Mentioned to Oprah to London Service

Meghan Markle paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in more ways than simply attending the monarch’s funeral events and honoring her on The Archwell Foundation website. At the procession of the Queen’s casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, Meghan wore a simple and elegant black coatdress and fascinator with her hair pulled back in a polished bun. As a nod to the monarch, Meghan also wore a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings the Queen gifted her in 2018 during their first solo outing together. Can't get over Princess Diana and Meghan Markle's similar and timeless...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Had a Glamorous LA Night on the Town

It might be surprising to hear that neither Cindy Crawford nor her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, are currently at New York Fashion Week. Instead, the mother-daughter duo had a glamorous night out on the town on the opposite coast in Los Angeles. Crawford and Gerber attended the A Visible Man book launch party, in celebration of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir. So while it wasn’t a NYFW runway, it was definitely a fashion-related event. The 56-year-old supermodel wore fall colors with a burnt-orange cowl-neck top and a brown leather skirt. She paired it with a neutral clutch, a bold bracelet,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

These Prince Harry Photos From the Queen’s Procession Remind Us How Close He Was With His Grandmother

Wednesday was a tough day for the royal family as they started the final process of saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II before her funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. They are not only mourning the loss of the Queen, but the royals also grieving their beloved family member. Seeing Prince Harry in a very emotional state is a reminder of how close they were as grandmother and grandson.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Chrissy Teigen Reveals That the Loss of Baby Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion

After the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade in June 2022, many celebrities have opened up about their own experiences with reproductive care and abortions. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Republican senator Lindsey Graham is planning on introducing a national abortion ban to Congress, a move that would be a drastic blow for women’s health across the country. Adding to the conversation is Chrissy Teigen, who revealed yesterday that her pregnancy loss of Baby Jack in 2020 was actually a life-saving abortion. Teigen is currently pregnant with her fourth baby with husband John Legend.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Emotion#Fatherhood#Actor#Exercise Routines
SheKnows

Diane Kruger Shared the Heartwarming Moment She Read Her New Children’s Book to Her Daughter & Her Reaction is Unexpected

One of the most magical feelings in the world is when you teach your child to read, to see their eyes light up when you engross them in the world of reading. It’s something incredible stultifying when you are able to read a children’s book you wrote to your child. Only a few of the population can say they’ve done this, and we can only imagine how incredible that moment may be. The newest member of this little group to be able to do so is none other than Diane Kruger. On Sept 16, Kruger uploaded rare pictures of her and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SheKnows

Jason Momoa Modified His New Hair Look to Honor His Hawaiian Heritage

If you thought Jason Momoa was limiting his new look to a simple haircut, you thought wrong. The Hawaiian movie star shocked his fans earlier this month by posting a video reveal of his newly-shaved head as a statement of “new beginnings,” urging people to eliminate single-use plastics in an effort to be more committed to protecting our land and seas. Opting to leave his signature locks long at the top of his head while shearing the sides, Momoa took to Instagram again today to reveal his completed look. With a leather bowler hat covering the majority of his head, the...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Paris Jackson Stole the Show in These Eye-Catching & Colorful Gowns at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball

Despite being the Queen of rocker-chic, Paris Jackson‘s red carpet style has a delicate, fairytale-esuqe vibe to it every single time! We always love when she wears a long gown that shows off her many beautifully done tattoos, and she treated fans with not one, but two show-stopping designer dresses at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS. On Sept 15, Jackson donned a strapless and form-fitting golden gown from Rasario that showed off all of her curves and later, a sparkling gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the photos below: As you can see, she arrived on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Reddit is in Disbelief Over a Carpool Mom's Ridiculous Demand

There’s no shame in asking for help; in fact, it’s a good thing! Raising kids takes a village, which is why arranging carpool schedules for school pickup and drop-off with other busy parents can be such a beautiful thing. We’re all driving to school every day anyway; might as well make things more efficient for everyone and give ourselves a little break, too. Unfortunately, one mom on Reddit had an absolutely ridiculous demand for the carpool parent — and it’s the perfect example of how not to treat others. In the “Am I The A—hole?” subreddit, a parent detailed how they...
PARENTING
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Nieces Lady Eliza & Amelia Spencer Are Making Waves at Fashion Week During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Events

Princess Diana’s twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer are believed to not be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral or any events leading up to it. Instead, they’re showing off their innate stylish sides by attending the front row of London Fashion Week. While attending the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week on Sept 18, all eyes were on them and their sensational outfits. See the rare photos below! Lady Eliza arrived in a cut-out mini-dress that was as mesmerizing as it was glamorous. Underneath, she’s rocking a white sequined bralette that matches her chic heels. Her twin sister...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Anne Heche's Posthumous Memoir Will Tell Fans 'Once and for All' About Her Ellen DeGeneres Relationship

The tragic loss of Anne Heche is still being felt by her family and friends, but plans are still moving full-speed ahead for her memoir, Call Me Anne. The posthumous book is set to be released on Jan. 24, 2023, and will feature her side to the story of her highly publicized relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. The duo, who began dating in 1997, made headlines when they revealed that they were dating in an era when it was challenging for many Hollywood celebrities to be in an openly gay relationship. “I was labeled ‘outrageous’ because I fell in love with a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for a Calculated Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton's Signature Blow-Out Is Thanks To This Detangling Brush

From her impeccable royal style to her natural glow, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has consistently been a royal fashion icon for over a decade. Now, on Jan 9, Kate is celebrating her 40th birthday and while we’ve celebrated her style, we’re now going to celebrate finding out one of her haircare secrets: how to get her blowout hair. Kate’s trusted hairdresser Richard Ward, also known as the man behind her signature bouncy blow-out, told People back in 2016 which tool he trusts to give Kate her iconic ‘do. It’s not a hefty product with a price tag. In fact,...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Subtly Honors Queen Elizabeth II By Wearing Something She ‘Wore Every Day’

Kate Middleton is honoring the late Queen in with her unique and loving style choices. For the lunch reception on Sept 17 at Buckingham Palace, Kate, Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla gathered for the governors-general of the Commonwealth nations. While the Royal family has continued to wear black to show their mourning for the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, that isn’t stopping many royal family members from paying homage in their own way. Along with Meghan Markle wearing the diamond and pearl drop earrings that the Queen gifted her, Kate wore something very dear to the late Queen. Oftentimes,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Excitedly Pointing & Exclaiming for This Animal She ‘Adores’ is the Definition of Precious

We can imagine that growing up in a zoo means that Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell‘s daughter Grace Warrior has a new favorite animal every week, especially considering they go on walks around the zoo they live in every day! We’ve seen their adorable, going baby fawn over sea turtles and chickens, but now she’s adoring one animal we can all agree may be one of the cutest in the wild: a red panda! On Sept 17, Irwin uploaded a super-sweet video of Grace Warrior excitedly pointing and trying to say the words “red panda” while watching the red panda in...
ANIMALS
SheKnows

SheKnows

68K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy