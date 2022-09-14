ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida sex-offender registry challenge rejected

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
TALLAHASSEE - In at least the third similar case filed by out-of-state residents, a federal appeals court Wednesday rejected an Oklahoma man's constitutional challenge to being kept on a Florida sex offender registry.

A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments by Douglas Lindsey, who was convicted in 1999 of statutory rape, sodomy, and lewd molestation in Oklahoma and was required to register in Oklahoma as a sex offender.

In 2009, he successfully requested to be removed from the Oklahoma registry.

Lindsey moved to Martin County in 2011 and did not register in Florida as a sex offender, according to the ruling.

But the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in 2017 informed Lindsey he was required to register.

In 2019, he requested that the FDLE remove him from the Florida registry based on not being required to register in Oklahoma — a request the agency denied.

Lindsey in 2020 moved back to Oklahoma and later filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Florida violated his constitutional rights because it kept him on its registry, which is publicly accessible on the internet.

The Atlanta-based appeals court Wednesday upheld a decision by a district judge to dismiss the case.

"Florida has a legitimate interest in prescribing the manner in which it protects the health and welfare of its citizens from persons convicted of sex offenses," said the 12-page ruling by Judges Adalberto Jordan, Robin Rosenbaum and Andrew Brasher.

"Florida need not dispense with its preferred method of doing so because another jurisdiction has less restrictive requirements on sex offender registration. As the district court essentially recognized, even if Oklahoma did not have any registration requirements for offenders like Mr. Lindsey, that legislative choice would not prevent Florida from enacting a sex offender registration scheme."

The ruling came as at least two similar cases are pending in Florida state courts.

In one of those cases, a Pennsylvania man appealed in April to the 1st District Court of Appeal after a Leon County circuit judge rejected his attempt to be removed from the Florida registry.

The man had to register in Orange County in 2015 because of a 10-day vacation to Disney World.

He was removed from the Pennsylvania registry in 2016 but remained registered as a sex offender in Florida.

In the other case, a man convicted of sexual-abuse charges in Oregon had to register in Florida because he lived in Florida from 2012 to 2019.

He moved back to Oregon in 2019 and is no longer required to register in that state.

He filed a lawsuit last year in Leon County circuit court seeking to be removed from the Florida registry.

Lindsey, 66, argued that his rights were violated under what is known as "Full Faith and Credit Clause" of the U.S. Constitution.

In part, that clause requires states to recognize judicial proceedings in other states.

But the federal appeals court pointed to differences in the Florida and Oklahoma registry laws, saying that the "question before us is whether the Full Faith and Credit Clause requires Florida to abide by a discretionary sex offender registration removal procedure provided for under Oklahoma law, but not Florida law. The answer is no."

"According to Mr. Lindsey, the Oklahoma order is a final judgment entitled to 'exacting' full faith and credit in Florida," Wednesday's ruling said.

"Like the district court, we disagree. Mr. Lindsey's 1999 Oklahoma convictions remain in place and their validity is not in question. This is not a case, therefore, where the underlying convictions have been set aside. The Oklahoma order, based solely on Oklahoma law does not purport to bind any other jurisdiction. Nor does Oklahoma, as a general matter, have extraterritorial jurisdiction to exercise police power in Florida."

Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State

Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence.
More migrant flights likely; Gov. DeSantis: "The legislature gave me $12 million"

MIAMI – The DeSantis administration used funds from a new state program to relocate immigrants without legal status.Friday, the governor reaffirmed his position and planned to continue these efforts."All we're trying to do is offer transport to sanctuary jurisdictions free to the alien, but certainly not mandatory," said Gov. DeSantis.DeSantis said he expects more flights to transport undocumented immigrants to out-of-state "sanctuary" communities, as questions continued to swirl about a pair of flights Wednesday that sent about 50 people from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for the transport."Here we are doing it voluntarily," said...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard moved to military base

EDGARTOWN -- A group of migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard on the orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be moved to housing on a military base on Cape Cod. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday the move was voluntary. Those migrants who decide to make the trip will receive food and services and be housed in dormitory-type lodging, with separate quarters for families.Authorities haven't said what will happen to those who want to stay put. Baker has praised the residents of Martha's Vineyard for caring for the migrants, who are mostly from Venezuela, but says the island lacks the resources to...
Gov. DeSantis defends decision to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday defended his decision to fly two plane loads of undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard even as a group was holding a rally in South Florida to denounce the governor's actions. "We take what's happening at the southern border very seriously," DeSantis said Thursday morning at the end of a news conference in North Florida that he held to tout the benefits of commercial trucking. "Our message is we're not a sanctuary state." There were at least 50 Venezuelans who were flown to Martha's Vineyard under the governor's orders. Local Venezuelan leaders and...
Florida appeals court questions ruling on elections law

TALLAHASSEE - Arguing that the ruling was an "insult" to Republican state leaders, lawyers for Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and national GOP groups this week tried to convince an appeals court to overturn a federal judge's ruling that parts of a 2021 Florida elections law were intended to discriminate against Black voters.
Thousands of volunteers expected at South Florida beaches for International Coastal Cleanup

MIAMI - On Saturday, September 17th, South Florida beaches will welcome thousands of volunteers for International Coastal Cleanup."You know who cleans the mangroves? No one," says Manny Rionda, founder of Fill-A-Bag. Organizations like Fill-A-Bag will be cleaning up thousands of pounds of trash on the beach, and in the mangroves. In 2021, Florida volunteers picked up more than 90,000lbs of trash in one weekend. This weekend, there will be more than 50 beach cleanup events in South Florida. "You'll never cease to be amazed with what you'll find in a beach cleanup," says Rionda. The most found litter items? Cigarette butts, bottle caps, and plastic. "The longer this is here, the more it breaks down and animals eat this…it's not good for them," says Rionda. Rionda says even if people can't attend this weekend's events, small actions to make the beach cleaner will make lasting impacts. To volunteer on International Coastal Clean Up Day, click here.Learn more about Fill-A-Bag here. For more information on beach clean ups, click here.
Report: DeSantis administration takes credit for sending "illegal immigrants" to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying undocumented migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to Fox News. FoxNews.com said, "DeSantis followed through on his promise to drop off illegal immigrants in progressive states."  "Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha's Vineyard today were part of the state's relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," DeSantis' communications director, Taryn Fenske, told Fox News Digital.  Click here to read the full story. The Martha Vineyard Times said, "a group 50 Venezuelan migrants, some of them children, landed on the island Wednesday." The local paper said some had come from Texas.In March of last year, DeSantis signed the 'sanctuary cities' ban, saying that "we're delivering on the promises that we made to the people of Florida." 
Ethics commission: BSO sheriff appears to have lied about killing in his teens

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre, appears to have lied when he didn't disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.Tony will now face an evidentiary hearing on the accusations or he could pursue a settlement. The ethics commission could recommend that Tony be removed by DeSantis, fined or censured. The hearing has not been scheduled. The commission overruled a finding by its advocate, Melody Hadley, who...
Critics say GOP using migrant children as "political pawns"

Volunteers on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts found themselves scrambling to find shelter, food, water and other services to accommodate the unforeseen arrival of 50 migrants, including the elderly and children, who were flown there Wednesday as part of what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls a relocation program.The move echoes similar actions by other Republican politicians in recent months. Since the spring, GOP governors in Texas and Arizona have transported several thousand migrants and asylum seekers to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C. — all cities with Democratic mayors.Yet, unlike those major cities, the unexpected arrivals in Martha's Vineyard weren't met...
Anti-Defamation League: Extremist hate crime on the rise in Florida

MIAMI BEACH - Extremist hate crime in Florida has increased 71% in the past two years, according to the latest report by the Anti-Defamation League. "We've had two incidents in recent years, and earlier than that.  We're very vulnerable because we're so very visible we have that magnificent copper dome," Joy Spill, Temple Emanu-El President said.Over the years, the Temple Emanu-El in Miami Beach has been targeted several times."It does affect you know the way we enter the building, the way we enter the building and think about being there, are we safe?" asked Spill.In light of the new ADL...
Justice Department moves to stay order in Trump documents case

Washington — The Justice Department moved to stay a portion of a Florida federal judge's order banning the government from using some of the documents it seized from former President Donald Trump's residence while an independent third party reviews the documents. On Friday, the department filed a motion asking...
Florida aims to impede class action litigation over state Medicaid practices

TALLAHASSEE - Florida is trying to fend off a potential class-action lawsuit alleging that the Medicaid program is denying coverage for incontinence supplies in violation of laws such as the Americans with Disabilities Act. Attorneys for the state filed documents last week in federal court in Jacksonville disputing that two named plaintiffs had legal standing to pursue the case and arguing that it should not be considered as a class action. The lawsuit, filed in July, said the Medicaid program stopped providing incontinence supplies to plaintiffs Blanca Meza and Destiny Belanger after they turned 21, though they are incontinent and...
Democrats slam Sen. Marco Rubio for support of national abortion ban

MIAMI - South Florida Democrats came together Thursday morning to criticize Republican Senator Marco Rubio for co-sponsoring a bill that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks.Unveiled by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham this week, the bill would allow for exceptions after 15 weeks in cases of incest, rape, or if the mother's life is in danger.Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and other top party leaders have distanced themselves from Graham's bill, saying they believe the majority of Republican senators would rather leave the issue of abortion up to the states.  Florida already bans abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions if...
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands

MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.  Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

AP — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico's southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.Forecasters said the storm would cause catastrophic flooding and threatened to dump "historic" levels of rain, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) possible in isolated areas."I urge people to stay in their homes," said William Miranda Torres, mayor of the northern town of Caguas, where at least one large landslide was reported, with water rushing down a big slab of broken asphalt and into a gully.The storm also washed away...
Fiona strengthens into hurricane as Puerto Rico braces for storm

HAVANA (AP) — Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains.Forecasters said "historic" levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimeters) forecast in isolated areas."It's time to take action and be concerned," said Nino Correa, Puerto Rico's emergency management commissioner.Fiona was centered 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Sunday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).Anxiety ran high across...
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida

MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s  The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary.  That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. 
