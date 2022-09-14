Read full article on original website
5 small towns in New England ranked among 15 best places for fall leaf peeping
Five small towns in New England have been ranked among the 15 best places in America for fall leaf peeping, according to a new list. Trips to Discover recently published its “15 Best Small Towns in the U.S. for Fall Foliage” ranking with the official start of autumn now just days away.
mynbc5.com
City of Burlington prepares for Sunday's Pride parade, festival
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of Burlington is preparing for Sunday's Pride parade. Thousands of people are expected to pack the city's downtown for the annual event. The parade starts at noon with a new route that will start on King Street, go up Church Street, back down to Main Street and end at Waterfront Park where there will be a festival with performances, food and drink vendors and local businesses selling a wide-range of products.
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival celebrates Scottish heritage
LINCOLN, N.H. — The 47th New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival took place Saturday in Lincoln. Scottish clans across New England gathered to honor their culture. NHSCOT executive director Terri Wiltse said she was excited for this day. "It's been a long time since it's looked like this at...
WMUR.com
Injured Santa's Village ride operator was standing outside normal area, investigators say
JEFFERSON, N.H. — A Santa's Village employee who was injured by a roller coaster last month was standing outside the ride's normal operating area, investigators said Wednesday. Officials said a 51-year-old man fell off a platform while operating the ride. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to a...
WCAX
Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames
Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
compassvermont.com
TDS Announces Fiber Construction to Begin in Several Vermont Towns
TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®) will begin building a high-speed, all-fiber internet network in various Vermont communities later this year. Residents and businesses in villages such as Baltimo will receive what's known as the "gold standard" of internet connections.re, Cavendish, Ludlow, Perkinsville, Plymouth, Weathersfield, Northfield, and Roxbury. Approximately 9,000 addresses...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after single-vehicle crash in Orleans
ORLEANS — A man was arrested after a single-vehicle crash in Orleans early this morning. The crash took place on Water Street, near B&B Lane, at around 12:50 a.m. According to the report, the driver was traveling north on Water Street when the vehicle left the road for unknown reasons, and crashed into and damaged two utility poles.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Birdie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a three-year-old dog named Birdie. Birdie came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County from Georgia with her nine puppies. Her puppies have found their new homes, and now it’s Birdie’s turn. The Humane Society says after...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 17
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 17. Rutland’s Turning Point Center is hosting an event in Main Street Park today to raise awareness and celebrate the recovery community. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. there will be a variety of activities, including live music, guest speakers, a pie eating contest, sumo wrestling, and free food provided by the ACF Church. Admission is free. Organizers hope this event will reduce the stigma around recovery, and express the community’s gratitude to their supporters who have helped along the way.
VTDigger
Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its new corporate campus and retail branch at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union announces the grand opening of its eighth branch location and new corporate campus at 275 Kennedy Drive in South Burlington, VT. “We are thrilled for this opportunity to expand our presence in South Burlington and support the many residents, businesses, and...
mynbc5.com
Local soccer tournament brings elementary and middle school students to the field
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The best way to become good at the game is to play the game. For the ones that want to be great, it’s encouraged that they start as early as possible. This is what Michelle Barnes looks to offer for 8 to 14-year-olds looking to become great soccer players. Barnes alongside Queen City F.C., a youth travel soccer club in the Plattsburgh area, organized the Queen City Border Bash. It’s a soccer tournament that welcomes local teams in Clinton County, but also teams in Vermont and even as far as Albany, New York.
mynbc5.com
Windsor eviscerates Milton 46-6 for namesake
MILTON, Vt. — In the 2022 Yellowjackets bowl, Windsor's Logan Worrall led the way with a multi-touchdown game on the way to a 46-6 win over Milton. Milton played Windsor tight to start, but in the second quarter the latter was able to pull away thanks to a Worrall long run for a score.
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
WCAX
Missing woman found dead in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing woman has been found dead in Burlington. On Friday evening, Burlington Police heard from the concerned loved ones of 31-year-old Ryann J. Collins, stating that she had been missing since earlier in the day. Burlington Police say Saturday evening, information led officers to the...
WMUR.com
Lebanon rescue crews called after dog found wandering on roof of home
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police and fire crews were called after a dog was found wandering on the rooftop of a home Thursday morning. Crews at the scene said the dog, Max, had escaped the second floor apartment by breaking through a window screen. They helped to rescue Max...
WMUR.com
45-mile tornado starting in Cornish killed six, injured hundreds more than 200 years ago
CORNISH, N.H. — It was a hot, humid early September day in 1821 when a storm that started near Lake Champlain eventually spawned a tornado across the Connecticut River in the Upper Valley. It was a tornado that would produce damage never seen again from a summer storm. Eyewitness...
Investigation of two dead at Killington Motel
Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.
mychamplainvalley.com
‘I was blown away:’ Patagonia founder gives away company
Burlington, VT — Two outdoor retailers in Burlington are reacting to Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard‘s decision to give away the company to help fight the climate crisis. On Wednesday, Chouinard announced he is transferring ownership of the $3 billion company to the Patagonia Purpose Trust and the nonprofit Holdfast Collective.
WCAX
Plattsburgh gears up for pride celebrations
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - While Burlington Pride takes place this weekend, Plattsburgh is gearing up for its own festivities, including its first pride parade. The city on Thursday signed off on road closures for the October 1 event. Organizers say it will start by the college and work its way down to Trinity Park.
