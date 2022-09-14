ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ town institutes curfew for kids under 18

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

PHILIPSBURG, NJ (PIX11) — Children and teens in a New Jersey town are subject to a new curfew , instituted by police on Tuesday.

Phillipsburg police said the “zero tolerance” policy was started because of “recent law enforcement incidents involving children under the age of 18.” The curfew applies between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

There are exceptions for teens and kids “accompanied by his or her parent, guardian or other person having legal care or custody of such child or is accompanied by a responsible person of good repute over 18 years of age.”

The curfew is for public streets, highways, alleys, parks or other public places of the town, police said. It applies to kids and teens ” either on foot or in or upon any type of conveyance” There’s an exemption for “school, civic, church, employment, legitimate social functions supervised by adults or errands involving medical emergencies.”

Those convicted of breaking the curfew will face community service. They may also need to pay fines of up to $1,000. Parents and guardians could be required to perform community service with their kids.

