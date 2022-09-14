Read full article on original website
Jim
3d ago
Biological mother of Our daughter that we’re trying to adopt that has not seen her child and 7 1/2 years his nail trying to get modification one part was that she had to pass a drug test which we paid for two months ago and she has yet to show up for it the biological parents do not need their biological children in their lives when they can’t even take care of themselves
Reply(9)
7
Dorothy Vallier
3d ago
I redid my custody agreement because of a suicidal x:my kids will never be put through that ever again(7yrs ago)courts over looked 5+yrs of abuse because they wanted to see the good in evil as people that can hurt kids😡
Reply
8
Comments / 13