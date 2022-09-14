ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 13

Jim
3d ago

Biological mother of Our daughter that we’re trying to adopt that has not seen her child and 7 1/2 years his nail trying to get modification one part was that she had to pass a drug test which we paid for two months ago and she has yet to show up for it the biological parents do not need their biological children in their lives when they can’t even take care of themselves

Reply(9)
7
Dorothy Vallier
3d ago

I redid my custody agreement because of a suicidal x:my kids will never be put through that ever again(7yrs ago)courts over looked 5+yrs of abuse because they wanted to see the good in evil as people that can hurt kids😡

Reply
8
Related
legalreader.com

The Do’s and Don’ts When Trying to Win a Child Custody Case

If you publicly trash your ex-spouse, it could ruin your chances of winning the case and may be used as evidence of parental alienation. Child custody cases are rarely easy. Your child’s future is hanging on the line, so you want to do everything in their best interest. There’s no one-size fits all formula for how to win a custody case, but there are some do’s and don’ts that you should be aware of.
TEXAS STATE
legalreader.com

How to Win Your Child Custody Rights Back

After working with your lawyer for a while and completing every step that the court has required, you can request an in-home child custody evaluation. Losing custody of your children is heartbreaking, especially if you’ve really wanted that. The idea that the court would rather your children be with someone else than you is not something that any parent would want, but that’s life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Savannah Morning News

Child Support Services director: Non-custodial parents must know their rights

This is a commentary by Tracey Erwin, director of Chatham County Child Support Services. She wrote this piece in recognition of Child Support Awareness Month. Having served as the director of the child support division of the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office for two years, I have made several key observations. Although the immediate goal of child support recovery is to ensure that there is support for the child, our ultimate hope is that families are reunified and that absent parents not only support but take an active interest in parenting their children.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
legalreader.com

The Ultimate Guide to Win Your Child Custody Case

Parents with sole custody can also make decisions about their child regarding medical care, religion, schooling, extracurricular activities, and more. There’s nothing more important than quality time with your children. Because of this, custody battles can be one of the most challenging battles parents face during the divorce. If you’re ready to file for divorce or you’ve already done that, perhaps you want to know how you can win your custody case. Luckily, we’ve provided some tips to guide you along the process.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Custody
legalreader.com

Reasons for Seeking Sole Custody of Your Child

If the other parent also wants sole custody, you may face a long battle. Sole custody refers to physical and legal custody, also known as full custody. It’s essential to differentiate these two terms as many people might use them interchangeably. When a parent has sole physical custody, the child lives with them, but the other parent might visit. Similarly, when a parent has sole legal custody, they’re responsible for making significant decisions about their child’s life without considering the other parent’s opinion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WSAV News 3

Baby boy surrendered 1 day after being born under Safe Haven Act

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.  Under the Safe […]
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NBC News

California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school

A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Jenifer Knighton

Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicide

At this point, it's unclear what Texas Children's Hospital's motives are. Are they apathetic, uneducated, or are they possibly being compensated by the state for making unwarranted reports of abuse and neglect to DFPS? Who knows but seriously, they called CPS on a mother who followed the hospital doctor's recommendations after her teen daughter attempted suicide.
KATY, TX
CBS DFW

Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
MCKINNEY, TX
TODAY.com

What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion

On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Kate Gosselin demands Jon pay $132K in back child support in new court filing after he claims she stole cash from kids

KATE Gosselin is demanding her ex-husband Jon pay over $132,000 in back child support in a new court filing after he claimed she stole cash from their eight children. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kate, 47, filed an adverse revival against Jon, 45, on September 7, meaning she is requesting the Pennsylvania court to force the payment of an old judgment.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy