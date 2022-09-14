Read full article on original website
H-E-B joins forces with Camila Alves McConaughey for state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial First Lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
Leander puts up new population signs showing spike in growth
LEANDER, Texas — Leaders with the City of Leander are saying more people have moved to their city and they now have the population signs to prove it. The City tweeted a photo of the new signs on Thursday, which have been updated to show the new population. Based...
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
fox7austin.com
Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023
KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Aunt of missing Texas State student thankful for continued support
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It has been more than a year and a half since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing and many are still spreading information and actively searching for him. "The unknown is really hard on the family because we don't know what happened and having to...
KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
Texas-Sized Fall Festival Will Feature 750,000 Pounds Of Pumpkins
The annual tradition is returning this fall.
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
Texas is home to 2 of the most outrageous burgers in the country, report says
Burgers are one of the simplest forms of food people all over the country and world enjoy; bun, toppings, cheese, burger, sauce, and bun (of course with a side of fries we aren't psychos...).
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
Texas has some of the smallest home lot sizes in the country, study shows
The study looked at almost 400,000 home listings on Zillow to determine the median lot sizes in each state and more than a hundred metro areas.
ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas
College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas
Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
airlinegeeks.com
JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies
Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
Initial step for eminent domain for four properties approved by Georgetown council members
Four residential properties are being effected by road standards issued by city engineers regarding the D.B. Wood Road expansion project. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council approved a right-of-way acquisition pertaining to four residential land parcels as a result of Phase 1 of the D.B. Wood Road project at a meeting Sept. 13.
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares why a trust is a better option than a traditional will
Making sure your final wishes are fulfilled takes some pre-planning. This is one of the reasons why having a will or trust is important for you and your loved ones. Attorney John Levy explains why these legal documents help people avoid probate and potentially expensive attorney fees. Follow us on...
Eater
Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop
While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
