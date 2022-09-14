ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Wimberley, TX
Austin, TX
Wimberley, TX
fox7austin.com

Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023

KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
KYLE, TX
CBS DFW

Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ

AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
AUSTIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
HOUSTON, TX
Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
ELGIN, TX
Reform Austin

ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas

College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Roadtrip! Here Are The Top 5 Most Beautiful Small Towns in Texas

Cooler temperatures are coming and that makes for excellent road trip weather. It's fun to check out new places or revisit old favorites for a weekend road trip. Texas is full of fun places to explore but if you're looking for a fun laid-back road trip you definitely need to visit one of these beautiful small Texas towns.
airlinegeeks.com

JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies

Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop

While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
AUSTIN, TX

