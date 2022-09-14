ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

radionwtn.com

Henry Celebrates With Pioneer Day

Henry, Tenn.–Henry School cheerleaders were full of pep in the Henry Pioneer Day parade Saturday morning. The Grand Parade was just the beginning of day-long activities which include live music from two bands, cake walk, bingo, good food all day, games, inflatables, demos from the Rescue Squad, a landing by Air Evac landing and fireworks to cap off the evening. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
HENRY, TN
radionwtn.com

350 Runners Join Annual Discovery Dash

Union City,, Tenn.–The Discovery Dash at Discovery Park of America in Union City was a HUGE success thanks to the 350 runners and over 75 enthusiastic volunteers from the University of Tennessee at Martin. Discovery Park officials said, “Save the date for the 2023 Discovery Dash on Sept. 16, 2023.” Discovery Park photo.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Non-Profit Agencies To Compete In Tiny House Staging Contest

Paris, Tenn.–Five local non-profits are participating in Saturday’s Tiny House Staging Contest sponsored by Garland RV and Tiny Houses of Tennessee. The winning agency will receive $1,500 and all runners-up will receive $100. The contest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17, at...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Paris, TN
Paris, TN
radionwtn.com

Antionette Wallace Owens

Antionette Wallace Owens, 95 of Paris, Tennessee, died peacefully at home with family Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Antionette was born Friday, December 17, 1926, in Elva, Kentucky, to the late Thomas Eli Wallace and the late Carrie Sullivan Wallace. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by one brother: Max Wallace; one sister-in-law: Louise Wallace; and one son-in-law: Charlie Robertson.
PARIS, TN
newsleaderonline.com

McKenzie campus to remain open TCAT Paris receives 20-acre land donation

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Paris will have a new location after the Paris-Henry County Industrial Development Board announced a donation of 20 acres of land for a new campus. The announcement came after the 50-year lease on the current location expired this year and the Henry County governing board decided to retain ownership of the property. Henry County officials are looking to utilize the building for its school system in the future.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

WIN: Freezer Full of Meat

You could win $500 worth of meat from The Meat Shoppe in Union City plus a freezer from Lowe’s of Union City! It’s FREEZER FULL OF MEAT! It’s simple to enter. Just stop by each of the following sponsor locations during regular business hours through October 16. You can register once at each location.
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Patriots, Tornadoes Games Livestreamed Tonight

Tonight’s Henry County Patriots and Union City Golden Tornadoes football games will both be livestreamed by our stations. The Patriots play Clarksville Northwest at home, with Jon Davidson and Darrin Thompson announcing the game. The Tornadoes play Gibson County, with John Thornton and Jordan Taylor. Henry County games will...
UNION CITY, TN
Ray Lewis
radionwtn.com

Peggy Ann Nolen

Ms. Peggy Ann Nolen, 77, of Cumberland City, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born Wednesday, January 24, 1945, the beloved daughter of the late Charles LeRoy and Earline Milliken. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband: Donnie Jess Nolen; brothers: Charlie, Maxi, Lewis and Zannie Milliken; sisters: Nettie Heflin, Betty Summers, Jean Austin and Ocie Tyson.
CUMBERLAND CITY, TN
obnug.com

Hey, let’s roast Tennessee-Martin

Tennessee-Martin is the 3rd best institution (of 4) in the “Tennessee Hyphen” system, behind Tennessee-Williams and Tennessee-Ernie Ford. They remain just ahead of Tennessee-Waterfall. UT-Martin’s nickname is the Skyhawks which sounds kind of awesome until you see that their mascot has to wear corrective lenses. Neeeeeerd!. UT-Martin,...
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Unique Visitors Provide Hands-On Lessons

Sharon, Tenn.–Thanks to Tosh Farms of Henry, students at Sharon School had unique visitors Friday: two baby pigs. Teacher Allison Stockton’s students were surprised for “Mystery Reader Friday” to meet two baby pigs, courtesy of Dustin McClure from Tosh Farms and Teacher Abbie McClure. Stockton’s first grade class at Sharon School learned many things about pigs including what they eat, where they live, development and growth facts, and more. Mrs. Abbie also read ‘If You Give a Pig a Pancake,’ which the students all enjoyed. Also pictured are students from Mrs. Danielle Johnson’s class. (Weakley County Schools photo).
SHARON, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept, 14, 2022

Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller. She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of. Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her...
MURRAY, KY
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Woman Charged With Second Degree Murder

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris woman is being held on $350,000 bond on a charge of Second-Degree Murder following the death of a man who was severely beaten and died a few days later. Jennifer E. Edwards is being held at the Henry County Jail. Paris Police Lt. Investigator Jamie James...
PARIS, TN
WJHL

Avian flu outbreak shuts down all TN live poultry sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an outbreak of avian influenza in West Tennessee, state officials halted all live poultry-related business or events statewide on Thursday. According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA), a strain of “highly pathogenic avian influenza” was detected in a backyard flock consisting of multiple species in Obion […]
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

UTM Women’s Tennis To Be Discontinued

MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Tennessee at Martin officials met with the Skyhawk tennis team on Thursday, Sept. 15 to notify the student-athletes that the program would be discontinued after the 2022-23 season. “This was an extremely difficult decision for our university and athletic department and one we came...
MARTIN, TN

