SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and faces several charges after the FBI raided his room at a nearby hotel and found drugs and firearms Thursday morning. Officials said the suspect has been known in the past to sell firearms and narcotics and is affiliated with a gang. It is not known at this time why the FBI was pursuing the suspect, but when that information is known, this article will be updated.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO