ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Texas Rangers investigating police shooting in Elgin

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into an incident that happened Saturday evening in Elgin. Officials said a Travis County deputy was involved in a shooting that killed the suspect. “The only thing that I can confirm is that the suspect is dead,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “This […]
ELGIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland man with long record gets 40 years for gun possession by felon

Adam Mirelez, 45, of Kingsland was sentenced to 40 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs on Aug. 24. Mirelez was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Sept. 9, 2021, when officers attempted to serve a warrant for unrelated charges. The officers found two pistols in his possession once he was in custody.
KINGSLAND, TX
kwhi.com

K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10

A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
City
Dripping Springs, TX
County
Hays County, TX
Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
ELGIN, TX
fox40jackson.com

Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over ‘unfathomable’ 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash

Austin, Texas is one of the major U.S. cities that has been afflicted by rising crime and a soft-on-crime district attorney. Austin Police Retired Officer’s Association president Dennis Farris joined “Fox & Friends First” Thursday to discuss a George Soros-backed district attorney charging a defendant with a misdemeanor in a fatal DUI crash, leading to a 10-day jail sentence.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

BCSO, FBI execute warrant and arrest one person at motel

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and faces several charges after the FBI raided his room at a nearby hotel and found drugs and firearms Thursday morning. Officials said the suspect has been known in the past to sell firearms and narcotics and is affiliated with a gang. It is not known at this time why the FBI was pursuing the suspect, but when that information is known, this article will be updated.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
tanktransport.com

Trucker Charged With Fraud

Trucker charged with fraud for avoiding $9 million in insurance premium payments. A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Mopac#Caldwell Hays Examiner#Caldwell Hays
highlandernews.com

Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock

For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field  that can also…
BURNET COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
LEANDER, TX
post-register.com

Police arrest girl, 12, following LJHS threatening note￼

For the second time in less than two weeks, Lockhart Police have arrested students for leaving threatening messages in school restrooms. This time, a 12-year-old female was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9, following a threatening note being found in the girls’ restroom at Lockhart Junior High School. Investigators said...
LOCKHART, TX
CBS Austin

Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy