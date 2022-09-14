Read full article on original website
Texas Rangers investigating police shooting in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into an incident that happened Saturday evening in Elgin. Officials said a Travis County deputy was involved in a shooting that killed the suspect. “The only thing that I can confirm is that the suspect is dead,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “This […]
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man with long record gets 40 years for gun possession by felon
Adam Mirelez, 45, of Kingsland was sentenced to 40 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs on Aug. 24. Mirelez was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Sept. 9, 2021, when officers attempted to serve a warrant for unrelated charges. The officers found two pistols in his possession once he was in custody.
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
dailytrib.com
UPDATE: Animal cruelty case involving commissioner changes precincts
UPDATE, 2 P.M. SEPT. 16: The animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle belonging to Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall was moved from the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace court to Precinct 3 during a hearing Friday, Sept. 16. The decision was reluctantly made...
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
fox40jackson.com
Soros-backed Texas prosecutor slammed over ‘unfathomable’ 10-day jail sentence for fatal DUI crash
Austin, Texas is one of the major U.S. cities that has been afflicted by rising crime and a soft-on-crime district attorney. Austin Police Retired Officer’s Association president Dennis Farris joined “Fox & Friends First” Thursday to discuss a George Soros-backed district attorney charging a defendant with a misdemeanor in a fatal DUI crash, leading to a 10-day jail sentence.
BCSO, FBI execute warrant and arrest one person at motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and faces several charges after the FBI raided his room at a nearby hotel and found drugs and firearms Thursday morning. Officials said the suspect has been known in the past to sell firearms and narcotics and is affiliated with a gang. It is not known at this time why the FBI was pursuing the suspect, but when that information is known, this article will be updated.
tanktransport.com
Trucker Charged With Fraud
Trucker charged with fraud for avoiding $9 million in insurance premium payments. A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59,...
KSAT 12
‘A pretty heartbreaking scene’: Man shoots woman in the head before turning gun on himself, sheriff says
A man shot and killed a woman in her backyard before he returned to his home and turned the gun on himself, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the 41-year-old woman’s home on Capstone Ridge. “My niece called me and...
KSAT 12
Second suspect arrested after video showed 2 women shooting at homes in west Bexar County last month, BCSO says
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Deputies have arrested a second person in connection with a viral video showing two women driving around and recklessly shooting in a west Bexar County neighborhood, with some of the bullets even going through a child’s bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office. Fugitive...
highlandernews.com
Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock
For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field that can also…
KSAT 12
Sentence handed down for man who distributed meth in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in the San Antonio area has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Roberto Ignacio Sanchez Benitez, 51, learned his sentence last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Federal authorities said Benitez...
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Aunt of missing Texas State student thankful for continued support
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It has been more than a year and a half since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing and many are still spreading information and actively searching for him. "The unknown is really hard on the family because we don't know what happened and having to...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
KSAT 12
Indictment: Now-fired SAPD officer charged with physically abusing three children
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer was indicted by a Kendall County grand jury earlier this year on multiple felony charges of child abuse, court files and termination paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, faces three felony charges of injury to a child,...
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
Student arrested after threat at Akins High School
Austin ISD tweeted Friday that a juvenile student was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat and online impersonation. AISD said both of those charges are felonies.
Missing Austin woman found safe, APD says
A missing Austin woman, who was at the center of a Silver Alert Friday, has been found safe.
post-register.com
Police arrest girl, 12, following LJHS threatening note￼
For the second time in less than two weeks, Lockhart Police have arrested students for leaving threatening messages in school restrooms. This time, a 12-year-old female was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9, following a threatening note being found in the girls’ restroom at Lockhart Junior High School. Investigators said...
CBS Austin
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
