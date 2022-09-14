ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Elgin Courier

Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin

Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
ELGIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland man with long record gets 40 years for gun possession by felon

Adam Mirelez, 45, of Kingsland was sentenced to 40 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs on Aug. 24. Mirelez was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Sept. 9, 2021, when officers attempted to serve a warrant for unrelated charges. The officers found two pistols in his possession once he was in custody.
KINGSLAND, TX
Hays County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Hays County, TX
highlandernews.com

Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock

For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field  that can also…
BURNET COUNTY, TX
kut.org

Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program

Lee esta historia en español. Austin City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. The council on Thursday agreed on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say

MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
MARBLE FALLS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Voting machine suit against Burnet County thrown out of district court

A lawsuit asking for emergency relief from electronic voting machines in Burnet County was thrown out of the 424th Judicial District Court on Aug. 30 by District Judge Evan Stubbs. The suit asks that all future elections be conducted with paper ballots only and seeks the seizure of the county’s voting machines and all materials relating to elections from November 2020 forward.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
post-register.com

Police arrest girl, 12, following LJHS threatening note￼

For the second time in less than two weeks, Lockhart Police have arrested students for leaving threatening messages in school restrooms. This time, a 12-year-old female was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9, following a threatening note being found in the girls’ restroom at Lockhart Junior High School. Investigators said...
LOCKHART, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex

Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander

LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
LEANDER, TX

