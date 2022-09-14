Read full article on original website
School threats: Law enforcement warns of severe punishment
Hutto's police chief said that if you're ten years or older in Texas and you make a threat or commit a criminal offense, you can be arrested by law enforcement and handled by juvenile services.
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man with long record gets 40 years for gun possession by felon
Adam Mirelez, 45, of Kingsland was sentenced to 40 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon by 424th District Court Judge Evan Stubbs on Aug. 24. Mirelez was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Sept. 9, 2021, when officers attempted to serve a warrant for unrelated charges. The officers found two pistols in his possession once he was in custody.
Student arrested on felony charges after threat at Akins High School
AUSTIN, Texas — Following a slew of hoax threats across the state over the last week, another local social media threat has resulted in felony charges for a juvenile student. According to Austin ISD, district police on Friday arrested a juvenile student on charges of making a terroristic threat...
highlandernews.com
Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock
For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field that can also…
kut.org
Austin OKs an automated license plate reader program
Lee esta historia en español. Austin City Council approved a revival of a police department program to use license plate scanners on police cruisers and at fixed points throughout the city. The council on Thursday agreed on a one-year pilot program to reinstate the readers, which passively scan license...
drippingspringsnews.com
San Marcos Police Dept. makes two arrests related to suspected fentanyl distribution
San Marcos police arrested two in connection with suspected fentanyl distribution. The San Marcos Police Department said it arrested Anthony Jean Perez Rios, 20, of San Marcos, as a suspected fentanyl distributor after weeks of investigating the matter. A juvenile male was also arrested in connection with fentanyl distribution. Police...
dailytrib.com
UPDATE: Animal cruelty case involving commissioner changes precincts
UPDATE, 2 P.M. SEPT. 16: The animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle belonging to Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall was moved from the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace court to Precinct 3 during a hearing Friday, Sept. 16. The decision was reluctantly made...
Hays County downgraded to low COVID risk as Fayette County jumps to high risk in CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Austin police announce 17 changes to protest response policies
On Friday, the Austin Police Department said it would announce changes to its policing policies for protests.
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
fox7austin.com
Marble Falls double murder case of domestic violence, police say
MARBLE FALLS, Texas - Authorities continue to investigate a double murder in Marble Falls, where police say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and her brother. Police are calling the shooting a case of domestic violence, and experts say these types of homicides are on the rise. "She was very nice....
fox7austin.com
Woman identified as victim in Northeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas - The woman shot and killed at a Northeast Austin apartment complex early Thursday morning has been identified. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. Sept. 15 about a shooting in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive at the Cameron Apartments.
CBS Austin
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
dailytrib.com
Voting machine suit against Burnet County thrown out of district court
A lawsuit asking for emergency relief from electronic voting machines in Burnet County was thrown out of the 424th Judicial District Court on Aug. 30 by District Judge Evan Stubbs. The suit asks that all future elections be conducted with paper ballots only and seeks the seizure of the county’s voting machines and all materials relating to elections from November 2020 forward.
post-register.com
Police arrest girl, 12, following LJHS threatening note￼
For the second time in less than two weeks, Lockhart Police have arrested students for leaving threatening messages in school restrooms. This time, a 12-year-old female was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9, following a threatening note being found in the girls’ restroom at Lockhart Junior High School. Investigators said...
KVUE
Austin police investigate 84 jugging cases
Austin police are investigating 84 jugging incidents from this year. Police have made an arrest in one of the cases.
CBS Austin
Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex
Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
