fox7austin.com
Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023
KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
fox7austin.com
3 separate Central Texas school districts receive threats in just 24 hours
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police say an Austin ISD student is in custody charged with two felonies after making a school threat. In just the past 24 hours, three separate threats were made against school districts in Central Texas. On Friday, a heavier police presence could be easily seen at...
dailytrib.com
BIZ: Newly open Marble Falls Bealls Outlet first in country for rebrand
A new Bealls Outlet and Home Centric opened in Marble Falls on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1400 RR 1431 West across from H-E-B, the first rebranding of Burkes Outlet to Bealls Outlet in the nation. Combined with Home Centric, the store offers discount apparel, accessories, home goods, and decor. Bealls...
IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home
The tech titan filed a request Thursday for a proposal for new office space in Austin.
fox7austin.com
Jason Landry: Aunt of missing Texas State student thankful for continued support
SAN MARCOS, Texas - It has been more than a year and a half since Texas State student Jason Landry went missing and many are still spreading information and actively searching for him. "The unknown is really hard on the family because we don't know what happened and having to...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
dailytrib.com
UPDATE: Animal cruelty case involving commissioner changes precincts
UPDATE, 2 P.M. SEPT. 16: The animal cruelty case involving a herd of about 80 cattle belonging to Burnet County Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall was moved from the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace court to Precinct 3 during a hearing Friday, Sept. 16. The decision was reluctantly made...
365thingsaustin.com
Oktoberfest Celebrations In Austin
Oktoberfest is right around the corner, and we’re ready to celebrate! We’ve rounded up a list of parties, events, concerts, and more for you to participate in now through the end of October. Koko’s Bavarian. Don’t miss the first annual Oktoberfest at Koko’s Bavarian. The Prince of...
KSAT 12
Photos: What Texas’ educator shortage looks like for one pre-K teacher
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Michelle Cardenas has taught at Del Valle ISD for nearly two decades, but the 2021-22 school year pushed her to her limit — her district had dozens of teacher vacancies at the end of May.
Katy-based Italian restaurant to build new Fredericksburg location
Construction will begin next month.
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares why a trust is a better option than a traditional will
Making sure your final wishes are fulfilled takes some pre-planning. This is one of the reasons why having a will or trust is important for you and your loved ones. Attorney John Levy explains why these legal documents help people avoid probate and potentially expensive attorney fees. Follow us on...
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
fox7austin.com
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
Bastrop wildfire destroys centuries worth of data at University of Texas facility
The Stengl Lost Pines Biological Field Station is one of the University of Texas' most prominent field labs. Last month, the Pine Pond Fire swept through the area, destroying much of that data.
San Antonio-area towns have some of the fastest-rising home prices in Texas
One Far Northside neighborhood returns to the list.
highlandernews.com
Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock
For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field that can also…
