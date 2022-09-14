The operators behind ATX Cocina are serving up more Mexican dishes with the recent opening of Bulevar in Northwest Austin, featuring wood-grilled meats and plenty of drinks. Partners Larry Foles and Guy Villavaso have teamed up again for a restaurant with a variety of "masa, meat and margs." The menu has appetizers like machete and queso and dinner dishes that include duck mole, roast chicken and wood-grilled meats like a Berkshire Tomahawk pork chop. Kevin Taylor, the executive chef at Bulevar, noted that he was raised in a family-operated Mexican kitchen and learned to cook with locals during trips to Mexico. Bulevar's masa is even made in-house from Oaxacan corn sourced by Masiena. "Each dish on the Bulevar menu is a combination of what my travels have taught me, my upbringing in a Mexican kitchen and my inspiration from the legends of Mexican cuisine,” Taylor said in a press release.

