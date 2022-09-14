Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 16
Bowie and Anderson battled back and forth at House Park, but it was the Bulldogs that came away with a 27-24 victory.
Texas Rangers investigating police shooting in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers are leading an investigation into an incident that happened Saturday evening in Elgin. Officials said a Travis County deputy was involved in a shooting that killed the suspect. “The only thing that I can confirm is that the suspect is dead,” said Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez. “This […]
fox7austin.com
Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023
KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
Texas teacher firing, Abbott attack ad: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
This week's top stories also included an article about a San Antonio man who was hospitalized after shooting himself in the ass.
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
Initial step for eminent domain for four properties approved by Georgetown council members
Four residential properties are being effected by road standards issued by city engineers regarding the D.B. Wood Road expansion project. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) The Georgetown City Council approved a right-of-way acquisition pertaining to four residential land parcels as a result of Phase 1 of the D.B. Wood Road project at a meeting Sept. 13.
Elgin Courier
Human smuggling takedown op near Elgin
Arrests and indictments Tuesday south of Elgin were part of a regional effort to take down human traffickers. On Sept. 13, the U.S. Department of Justice, along with its partners, conducted an operation that "disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the southern United States," said the DOJ in a statement.
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
How long you have to work to afford a mortgage in Texas, Austin
A new study shows just how long Americans need to work to be able to afford a monthly mortgage payment.
Bastrop wildfire destroys centuries worth of data at University of Texas facility
The Stengl Lost Pines Biological Field Station is one of the University of Texas' most prominent field labs. Last month, the Pine Pond Fire swept through the area, destroying much of that data.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
Katy-based Italian restaurant to build new Fredericksburg location
Construction will begin next month.
highlandernews.com
Authorities seize county commissioner’s livestock
For Pct. 3 Burnet County Commissioner Billy Wall, having more than 80 head of cattle taken off his land by sheriff’s deputies exacerbated what he described as a year-long battle with the elements. “It started off as a dry winter followed by a severe drought,” Wall said in an interview Sept. 14 with The Highlander. “With no grass in the pastures meaning hay, no crops in the field that can also…
Anti-Bitch Juice, neon weed signs, pink everywhere: Gabriela Bucio's Texas takeover
Sixth Street dance club Mala Vida is slammed on a steamy Saturday night in late August. Outside, a line snakes down the block, composed of eager partiers desperate to become enveloped by what lies ahead. Inside, the club is packed, and its hundreds of sweaty patrons are bathed in the neon glow emanating from all angles. The leadup to the weekend was a wash, quite literally, as Austin saw its first substantial rain in months. Tonight is a release. Young women tip their plastic cups filled with Tajín-rimmed margaritas toward a camera that is aimed at them as they grin in front of a glowing Bad Bunny heart sign. Selfies near the ATM. Selfies on the dance floor, throbbing with cumbia and perreo. Pink tube tops, short shorts, white boots. Big beards, backwards snapback, sleeve tattoos. They’re all here for one reason. Gabriela Bucio is on the decks, wearing a black, jewel-encrusted mock-neck crop top. Her jet black hair cascades in a tight ponytail down her back, and when she removes her headphones, two dangling Chanel earrings emerge.
thetexastasty.com
The 13 Best Mexican Restaurants in Austin
You may think finding a good place to sit with your friends and have a good-old-fashioned Mexican meal or sharing a plate of tacos with an ice-cold beer is easy to find when you’re in Texas, but we’re here to tell you, it’s not as easy as you may think.
