Birmingham, AL

Chris Rice, former chair of Birmingham Water Works Board, attempting to reverse resignation

By Drew Taylor
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Less than a week after resigning as head of the Birmingham Water Works Board , Chris Rice is now trying to get his old job back.

In a letter that was addressed by the board during their regular meeting Wednesday, attorney Bruce Gordon wrote that Chris Rice, who stepped down from the board less than a year after Birmingham Randall Woodfin appointed him, had rescinded his resignation.

“The First Letter was obtained under duress, undue influence and without authority,” Gordon wrote in the letter. “It was also purported to be delivered to someone (namely Mayor Woodfin) who is not a member of the Board of Directors of the Birmingham Water Works and was not acting in an official capacity associated with the Birmingham Water Works Board.”

In the letter, Gordon wrote that Rice had recently sent a second letter to Woodfin, announcing that he was withdrawing his resignation.

“It is my opinion that the Mayor of the City of Birmingham exceeded his authority in trying to secure Chris Rice’s resignation and, thus, for the reasons stated, as well as Mayor Woodfin being an improper participant, Chris Rice withdrew his resignation and, in my opinion, and remains Chairman of the Board,” he wrote.

Rice’s resignation came on the heels of Woodfin openly criticizing the board for its billing practices. The board, which has come under fire in recent years, is over $1 billion in debt.

During the meeting, Vice President William Burbage Jr. said that the board could not act on the letter, adding that it was outside their jurisdiction. No replacement has been named yet.

Attempts to reach board attorney Mark Parnell for comment were not successful Wednesday.

Comments / 8

Ralph Lindsey
3d ago

Oops, I forgot how much cash I was taking in, director’s fees , add-on as chairman and lucrative expense account……..And do nothing!

Reply
3
Thomas Odgers
3d ago

How can they be in debt when they overcharged people for misrepresented fees. (ie:sewage, environmental)

Reply
5
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy