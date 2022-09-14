ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers Live on 09/18

On Sunday, September 18 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Seattle Seahawks (1-0) will play the San Francisco 49ers (0-1). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers. When: Sunday, September 18 4:05 PM EDT. TV: FOX. Stream:. ,. ,. , YouTube...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady, Buccaneers hit with brutal Chris Godwin injury update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially ruled out star wide receiver Chris Godwin for their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. Godwin was already doubtful after head coach Todd Bowles said he expected the receiver not to play earlier on Friday. But there was still a glimmer of hope which was ultimately erased with this latest news from Schefter.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

New Orleans Saints: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

With the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, the main concern will be whether injuries will determine the outcome or not. Keep in mind that many of the Saints are banged up and currently listed as questionable for Week 2. Will others step up in their stead? We’ll make our Saints Week 2 predictions ahead of the New Orleans-Tampa Bay game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

‘It’s just part of our life’: Buccaneers star Tom Brady gets brutally honest on marital problems rumors with wife Giselle Bundchen

When Tom Brady decided to unretire barely two months after his initial announcement to call it a career, you just knew that there was much more to this story than what was on the surface. True enough, it didn’t take long before rumors about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback’s marital discord with his wife Giselle Bundchen began to surface. Right now, it has emerged as one of the biggest storylines in the entire sport.
RELATIONSHIPS
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads

There’s no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys offense will be handcuffed for a few weeks after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in Dallas’ season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cooper Rush will slide into the starting spot, but he can’t be expected to make the same plays his Pro Bowl teammate can. After Jerry […] The post Mike McCarthy’s finger-pointing after Dak Prescott injury will make Cowboys fans shake their heads appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

As was expected, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated yet another keen performance in an AFC West clash. Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening game of Week 2. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback built quality chemistry with multiple wide receivers over the course of […] The post Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs produced quite the spectacle on Thursday night. Unfortunately for LA, they were on the wrong end of a tightly-contested game that saw Patrick Mahomes and Co. escape with a 27-24 win in the Arrowhead Stadium. To make matters worse, it looks like Chargers superstar quarterback Justin […] The post Justin Herbert’s immediate post-game injury report could spell trouble for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Was Broncos' Russell Wilson 'tipping pitches' vs. Seahawks?

The phrase "tipping pitches" is usually associated with competitions such as MLB but is sometimes appropriate for describing an NFL occurrence. It seems the recent "Monday Night Football" game between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that Seattle won 17-16 produced one of those times. As Michael David Smith noted...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a very lengthy injury report in the buildup to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Brady and the rest of the Bucs offense, it looks like the latest update on key wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones is good news. […] The post Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Panthers suffer from severe case of fumble-itis in first quarter of Week 2 vs. Giants

The Carolina Panthers are looking to bounce back in Week 2. Baker Mayfield lost to his former squad, the Cleveland Browns, on a late field goal. Now, he will be looking to secure his first win with the Panthers on the road against the New York Giants. So far, Carolina has been having a dismal […] The post Panthers suffer from severe case of fumble-itis in first quarter of Week 2 vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Saints QB Jameis Winston playing through four back fractures in Week 2 vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will be without star running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday against the Buccaneers, and he’s not the only one banged up for Week 2. While Jameis Winston is playing against Tom Brady and the Bucs, who are also plagued by injury, the starting quarterback will not be at 100% during the […] The post Saints QB Jameis Winston playing through four back fractures in Week 2 vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Ravens make final J.K. Dobbins decision for Week 2 vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to make some serious noise in the 2022 season. After an injury-riddled season, they came into the season mostly healthy. While Lamar Jackson and the rest of the crew are healthy, an important part of their running game continues to miss time for them. The Ravens have announced that RB […] The post Ravens make final J.K. Dobbins decision for Week 2 vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
