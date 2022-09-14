Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Phil Mickelson considers removing name from federal antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. -- Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson said Thursday that he's considering removing his name from LIV Golf's federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Mickelson was among 11 golfers who sued the PGA Tour on Aug. 3, alleging that they had improperly been suspended for playing in...
NFL・
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again
LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares New Swimsuit Photo
It's been quite the year for golfing superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky after they were married earlier this year. Not long later, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a massive contract. According to multiple reports, Johnson earned over $100 million to join the new league. That's given Johnson...
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy to face 11 LIV Golf rebels at Dunhill Links in St Andrews
It will be something of a bittersweet week for Rory McIlroy when he rocks up at St Andrews at the end of the month in what will be his third DP World Tour appearance in the space of four weeks. While it will of course be special to play at...
Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return
Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
2022 Presidents Cup: TV info, format, who's playing at Quail Hollow Club
After a three-year hiatus, the Presidents Cup is back in action. Normally held biennially on odd-numbered years, the Presidents Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Americans won the 2019 matches in thrilling fashion, 16-14, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The return of the matches between the United States and the Internationals has been largely impacted by LIV Golf after numerous players with a case for qualification joined the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson gives PGA Tour–LIV Golf lawsuit update
Golf legend Phil Mickelson was one of the earlier big-name stars to move from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf circuit when the Saudi-backed golf league began luring the world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson was also one of the eleven golfers to join an anti-trust suit against the PGA Tour – but he’s considering removing his name.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking Back at the BMW PGA and Getting Ready for the New Tour Season
Shane Lowry broke through at Wentworth for his first win in years, and the PGA Tour's new season is here (already).
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago
With his victory two weeks ago in Boston, Dustin Johnson jumped to the top of the money list halfway into LIV Golf’s inaugural season. The $4 million prize money payout earned at The International in Bolton, Mass., raised DJ’s total individual earnings to $7.7 million while playing just four tournaments. He’s also made $2.25 million from the paydays in the team portion of the event, leaving him just a little shy of $10 million for his efforts.
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy to face off against LIV players at St. Andrews (again)
Having finished off the 2021-22 PGA Tour season last month with a FedEx Cup win and its $18 million winner’s check, Rory McIlroy is spending this week at the DP World Tour’s Italian Open. In two weeks he plans on playing another event at the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews, but this time he’ll do so against some unlikely, and, perhaps, unwanted competition: LIV Golf players.
Phil Mickelson says PGA needs to work with LIV Golf for the betterment of the sport because it’s ‘here to stay’
PGA Tour great Phil Mickelson believes the legendary golf circuit and its new competitor LIV Golf need to work together
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GolfWRX
This stunning Pebble Beach property is every golf fan’s dream house…and it’s up for sale
How about Dustin Johnson’s collapse during the final round of the 2010 US Open on the same course?. The Californian track is known for its many moments, the wind and rain often providing enthralling finishes, so imagine living on site!. For those with the available funds, a mansion situated...
Golf Channel
Ten LIV Golf players listed in field for upcoming Dunhill Links
LIV Golf will once again have a significant presence at an upcoming DP World Tour event. Ten players who are competing this week in LIV’s fifth tournament will tee it up in two weeks at the Dunhill Links Championship, slated for Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Scotland. Included in that...
Golf-LIV series is here to stay, says Mickelson
Sept 17 (Reuters) - The LIV Golf Series is "here to stay", six-times major winner Phil Mickelson said as he called on the PGA Tour to work with the Saudi-backed series for the good of the sport.
No college football this week, Sergio? LIV Golf defector Garcia makes it to day two of Saudi-backed breakaway tour's Chicago tournament... a week after mysteriously quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at Texas Longhorns game
Sergio Garcia managed to find his way to the second day of a golf tournament this afternoon - arriving at LIV Golf's Chicago Invitational just a week after he snubbed the BMW PGA Championship in favor of a Texas college football game. Garcia left the PGA Tour - and plenty...
LIV Golf FAQ: The new circuit challenging the PGA Tour
LIV Golf has been one of the biggest stories in the world of golf this year. But what is this
MLB・
Golf.com
Titleist adds Pro V1x Left Dash and AVX to RCT (Radar Capture Technology) golf ball line
After a hugely successful launch of the original line of ProV1 and ProV1X RCT golf balls, Titleist is expanding the technology into two more popular golf balls in their premium line, the ProV1x Left Dash (-ProV1X) and the AVX. These new additions to the RCT golf ball lineup now allow...
Comments / 0