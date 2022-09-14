ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Mickelson declares PGA Tour will NEVER have world's best players again

LIV Golf player Phil Mickelson believes the best players in the world will never belong to the PGA Tour now that the LIV Golf Invitational Series is on the scene. Speaking after the first round of the Chicago Invitational, Mickelson expressed his desire for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to work together with the professional game riddled with hostility.
The Spun

Look: Paulina Gretzky Shares New Swimsuit Photo

It's been quite the year for golfing superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky after they were married earlier this year. Not long later, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a massive contract. According to multiple reports, Johnson earned over $100 million to join the new league. That's given Johnson...
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
The Independent

Sergio Garcia leaves conflicting legacy upon LIV Golf return

Amid a raucous atmosphere at Texas vs Alabama last weekend, a surprise visitor emerged onto the field: Sergio Garcia. As the Spanish golfer soaked up the best of college football, golf was left to digest the sheer contempt shown to the DP World Tour 48 hours after strutting around Wentworth. Garcia swiftly withdrew from the prestigious BMW PGA Championship after a scrappy four-over-par opening round of 76, leaving him 12 shots adrift of the leaders.We can all imagine Garcia’s frustration, faced with a mountain to climb in pursuit of the cut and those precious world ranking points now craved...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Presidents Cup: TV info, format, who's playing at Quail Hollow Club

After a three-year hiatus, the Presidents Cup is back in action. Normally held biennially on odd-numbered years, the Presidents Cup schedule was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the Americans won the 2019 matches in thrilling fashion, 16-14, at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. The return of the matches between the United States and the Internationals has been largely impacted by LIV Golf after numerous players with a case for qualification joined the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.
thecomeback.com

Phil Mickelson gives PGA Tour–LIV Golf lawsuit update

Golf legend Phil Mickelson was one of the earlier big-name stars to move from the PGA Tour to the LIV Golf circuit when the Saudi-backed golf league began luring the world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson was also one of the eleven golfers to join an anti-trust suit against the PGA Tour – but he’s considering removing his name.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago

With his victory two weeks ago in Boston, Dustin Johnson jumped to the top of the money list halfway into LIV Golf’s inaugural season. The $4 million prize money payout earned at The International in Bolton, Mass., raised DJ’s total individual earnings to $7.7 million while playing just four tournaments. He’s also made $2.25 million from the paydays in the team portion of the event, leaving him just a little shy of $10 million for his efforts.
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy to face off against LIV players at St. Andrews (again)

Having finished off the 2021-22 PGA Tour season last month with a FedEx Cup win and its $18 million winner’s check, Rory McIlroy is spending this week at the DP World Tour’s Italian Open. In two weeks he plans on playing another event at the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews, but this time he’ll do so against some unlikely, and, perhaps, unwanted competition: LIV Golf players.
Golf Channel

Ten LIV Golf players listed in field for upcoming Dunhill Links

LIV Golf will once again have a significant presence at an upcoming DP World Tour event. Ten players who are competing this week in LIV’s fifth tournament will tee it up in two weeks at the Dunhill Links Championship, slated for Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Scotland. Included in that...
Daily Mail

No college football this week, Sergio? LIV Golf defector Garcia makes it to day two of Saudi-backed breakaway tour's Chicago tournament... a week after mysteriously quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at Texas Longhorns game

Sergio Garcia managed to find his way to the second day of a golf tournament this afternoon - arriving at LIV Golf's Chicago Invitational just a week after he snubbed the BMW PGA Championship in favor of a Texas college football game. Garcia left the PGA Tour - and plenty...
