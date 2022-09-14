ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

3 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit on Sewells Point Rd. in Norfolk

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three suspects are in custody following a stolen vehicle pursuit Wednesday in Norfolk.

According to a tweet from Norfolk Police , the pursuit occurred in the 6900 block of Sewells Point Road. No further information has been released.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the pursuit.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while police investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lkkJ_0hvSi7Dt00
    WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Lp4e_0hvSi7Dt00
    WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHPmt_0hvSi7Dt00
    WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 3

margie mccormick
3d ago

Isn't "grand theft auto" or whatever the term is, a felony? Doesn't a felony merit a harsh sentence, like more than 2 years active time? TRUTH IN SENTENCING! Lock them up!

Reply(1)
3
 

