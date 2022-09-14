ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Habitat for Humanity to honor Dylan Roberts at Difference Maker Build Day

IF YOU GO... What: Eagle County Government participates in Habitat for Humanity's Difference Maker Build Day When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 Where: Stratton Flats in Gypsum More info: HabitatVailValley.org — Habitat for Humanity’s Difference Maker Build Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, is a statewide build with the goal to engage policymakers, local governments and elected leaders with Habitat’s work to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
Vail Symposium to discuss inflation and space exploration this week

What: Inflation in America: Current and Future Impacts. When: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 6-7 p.m. More information: Registration is free. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets. What: Giant Steps: Stories from Space and the Future of Cosmic Exploration. When: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Where:...
New CMC solar farm is a groundbreaker in Colorado

A new solar farm on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus is being hailed as a truly groundbreaking project because it is the first in the state to add significant battery storage. The project near Glenwood Springs features 13,500 solar panels providing 4.5 megawatts of power. What sets it...
Annual Eagle River Cleanup brings athletes and volunteers together for a day of restoration

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Eagle River Watershed Council held its 28th annual Eagle River Cleanup. Along 70 plus miles of local waterways, volunteers picked up trash on the banks of Eagle River, Gore Creek and stretches of the Upper Colorado River. The event, complete with live music and a barbecue, hosted around 250 volunteers from across the valley who are passionate about maintaining clean water systems throughout Eagle County.
Letter: Vote for Matt Solomon

The Aug. 18 debate in Eagle with Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon was a great success. We heard more of the candidates’ views with 10 topics on a wide range of subjects. Solomon showed transparency and consistency. He supports our Constitution. Roberts told us of his accomplishments in the house, although was vague about his specific actions. I concur with the letter by Susie Cunningham saying Roberts could have been more specific about accomplishments during his tenure.
Letter: Just because

Just because we have the right doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. Just because we can doesn’t mean we should.
New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments

Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co. What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing. What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial....
Veterans stump in support of Camp Hale becoming new national monument

Anticipating President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the Vet Voice Foundation gathered 10th Mountain Division veterans and local representatives Thursday to discuss the environmental, educational and ceremonial impacts such a designation would have. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the...
Letter: In support of regional transportation authority

As chairman of the board of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce, I recognize the number of challenges facing the Eagle River Valley. Workforce housing, early childhood care, mental health, workforce retention and attraction all rank high as pressure points for our businesses and our community. In November,...
Eagle County voters will see one of 59 unique ballot styles

The ballot you’ll receive for the Nov. 8 general election will be fairly straightforward. At the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, employees are engaged in the equivalent of straightening out a plate of spaghetti. While the statewide ballot was certified Monday, Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina...
This Week at the Bookworm: Celebrate Banned Books Week

Every September, bookstores and libraries around the country celebrate the freedom to read during Banned Books Week. With an unprecedented amount of censorship and banning challenges being lodged in the last year, Banned Books Week may be more important than ever. Since its inception in 1982, Banned Books Week has...
Eagle River Watershed Council: Snowpack and summer flows

For much of August this year, residents and visitors in the Eagle River Valley enjoyed what locals like to call “monsoon season.” Its presence was marked with nearly daily thundershowers in the afternoons. The rainfall, which was welcomed by gardeners, anglers and all who have been wary of...
Romer: The outlook for fall and beyond

With the pumpkin spice latte making its 2022 debut and Labor Day behind us, we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, all while we prepare for the ski season. And looking ahead, it seems to feel more like 2019 than 2021 — which many would say is a good thing, especially since 2019 (through February of 2020) was pacing to be a very good season historically.
