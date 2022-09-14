The Aug. 18 debate in Eagle with Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon was a great success. We heard more of the candidates’ views with 10 topics on a wide range of subjects. Solomon showed transparency and consistency. He supports our Constitution. Roberts told us of his accomplishments in the house, although was vague about his specific actions. I concur with the letter by Susie Cunningham saying Roberts could have been more specific about accomplishments during his tenure.

EAGLE, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO