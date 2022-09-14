Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity to honor Dylan Roberts at Difference Maker Build Day
IF YOU GO... What: Eagle County Government participates in Habitat for Humanity's Difference Maker Build Day When: Wednesday, Sept. 21 Where: Stratton Flats in Gypsum More info: HabitatVailValley.org — Habitat for Humanity’s Difference Maker Build Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, is a statewide build with the goal to engage policymakers, local governments and elected leaders with Habitat’s work to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
Letter: Meghan Lukens is rising above politics with character and integrity
Meghan Lukens is an upstanding, thoughtful, and intelligent young woman. She is the kind of person everyone in Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Eagle counties will be proud to call their state representative. If I may paraphrase, the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., our country would be much better...
Vail Symposium to discuss inflation and space exploration this week
What: Inflation in America: Current and Future Impacts. When: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, 6-7 p.m. More information: Registration is free. Please visit VailSymposium.org for more information and to purchase tickets. What: Giant Steps: Stories from Space and the Future of Cosmic Exploration. When: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, 6-7:30 p.m. Where:...
New CMC solar farm is a groundbreaker in Colorado
A new solar farm on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus is being hailed as a truly groundbreaking project because it is the first in the state to add significant battery storage. The project near Glenwood Springs features 13,500 solar panels providing 4.5 megawatts of power. What sets it...
CMAS scores give insight into learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
Earlier this spring, the Eagle County School District — alongside the rest of the state — returned to a full schedule of Colorado Measures of Academic Success, or CMAS testing after two years of either eliminated or reduced testing due to the pandemic. The Colorado Department of Education...
Annual Eagle River Cleanup brings athletes and volunteers together for a day of restoration
On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Eagle River Watershed Council held its 28th annual Eagle River Cleanup. Along 70 plus miles of local waterways, volunteers picked up trash on the banks of Eagle River, Gore Creek and stretches of the Upper Colorado River. The event, complete with live music and a barbecue, hosted around 250 volunteers from across the valley who are passionate about maintaining clean water systems throughout Eagle County.
Letter: Vote for Matt Solomon
The Aug. 18 debate in Eagle with Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon was a great success. We heard more of the candidates’ views with 10 topics on a wide range of subjects. Solomon showed transparency and consistency. He supports our Constitution. Roberts told us of his accomplishments in the house, although was vague about his specific actions. I concur with the letter by Susie Cunningham saying Roberts could have been more specific about accomplishments during his tenure.
‘Today’s Contemporary Landscape Photography’ workshop and lecture at CMC Sept. 30
The Vail Valley Art Guild is hosting a photographic workshop and lecture Sept. 30 at Colorado Mountain College Edwards Campus with Esther Macy Nooner, director of new media at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass. The workshop, entitled, “Landscape Photography, A Playful Approach” will be held 3:30-5 p.m. in...
Letter: Just because
Just because we have the right doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do. Just because we can doesn’t mean we should.
Safe parking pilot program gains momentum between Dave & Matt Vans, town of Eagle
As housing continues to be one of the main workforce challenges for local employers in recruiting and retaining employees, Eagle County businesses, governments and individuals are all seeking solutions for this seemingly insurmountable problem. One local business, Dave & Matt Vans, has presented the possibility of van life as a...
As COVID-19 rates continue to decline locally; Gov. Polis extends Colorado Disaster Emergency Act to extend federal funding
Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence has continued to decline over the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 52 cases per 100,000 people, down from 70 cases last week. From Wednesday, Sept. 7, to Wednesday, Sept. 14, the county totaled 16 new...
Bruce Cryer joins Vail Symposium for programs on stress, resiliency and creativity
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, and Thursday, Sept. 15, Bruce Cryer joins the Vail Symposium for two special programs — one discussion and one workshop — designed to share tools and techniques to help reduce stress and improve creativity and vitality. It’s no secret that the past two years...
New spa in Eagle offers new tech, products, treatments
Contact information: Call 970-390-0672, email Jessica@naturalbalancespa.co or go to http://www.naturalbalancespa.co. What goods or services do you provide? Facial and waxing services, facial soundscapes, gua sha facial, lymphatic Facial, Rezenerate NanoFacial, peels, LED light therapy, all face and body waxing. What’s new or exciting at your place? New treatment Rezenerate NanoFacial....
Veterans stump in support of Camp Hale becoming new national monument
Anticipating President Joe Biden’s announcement of a new national monument at Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the Vet Voice Foundation gathered 10th Mountain Division veterans and local representatives Thursday to discuss the environmental, educational and ceremonial impacts such a designation would have. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the...
Letter: In support of regional transportation authority
As chairman of the board of Vail Valley Partnership, the regional chamber of commerce, I recognize the number of challenges facing the Eagle River Valley. Workforce housing, early childhood care, mental health, workforce retention and attraction all rank high as pressure points for our businesses and our community. In November,...
Eagle County voters will see one of 59 unique ballot styles
The ballot you’ll receive for the Nov. 8 general election will be fairly straightforward. At the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, employees are engaged in the equivalent of straightening out a plate of spaghetti. While the statewide ballot was certified Monday, Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina...
Buddy Werner League at Beaver Creek announces 2022-23 season program information
Buddy Werner League (BWL) is a recreational ski program based in Beaver Creek with the mission of fostering the love of skiing and improving skiing ability in children ages 7-14 (second through eighth grade) through skiing, race training and race participation. The BWL program enrolls skiers in second through eighth grade who can ski at a level five or higher.
This Week at the Bookworm: Celebrate Banned Books Week
Every September, bookstores and libraries around the country celebrate the freedom to read during Banned Books Week. With an unprecedented amount of censorship and banning challenges being lodged in the last year, Banned Books Week may be more important than ever. Since its inception in 1982, Banned Books Week has...
Eagle River Watershed Council: Snowpack and summer flows
For much of August this year, residents and visitors in the Eagle River Valley enjoyed what locals like to call “monsoon season.” Its presence was marked with nearly daily thundershowers in the afternoons. The rainfall, which was welcomed by gardeners, anglers and all who have been wary of...
Romer: The outlook for fall and beyond
With the pumpkin spice latte making its 2022 debut and Labor Day behind us, we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, all while we prepare for the ski season. And looking ahead, it seems to feel more like 2019 than 2021 — which many would say is a good thing, especially since 2019 (through February of 2020) was pacing to be a very good season historically.
