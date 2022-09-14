ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

defendernetwork.com

Provost Studios: Chronicling Black Houston for 75 years

If there is one perennial Mrs. TSU, it has to be the stately woman in those crazy car commercials who is also a former model, political candidate, widow of a legendary TSU tennis coach and owner of one of the city’s most iconic Black businesses. And if you’ve lived in Houston for any decent amount of time, you already know who I’m talking about—the one and only Georgia Provost.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD

KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
KATY, TX
State
Texas State
City
Prairie View, TX
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING

Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
BELLVILLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Meet Houston Tejano singer Demmi Garcia

HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting the new generation of Tejano artists who continue to keep this vibrant music genre alive. One of those artists is singer-songwriter Demmi Garcia, who will be performing tonight in a history-making concert in Angleton dedicated to the rising female stars of Tejano.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
CONROE, TX
NewsBreak
NASA
kwhi.com

BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TO CROWN HOMECOMING QUEEN FRIDAY

Bellville High School will celebrate homecoming tonight (Friday). This year’s candidates for Homecoming Queen are Aylene Alanis, Abby Aschenbeck, Hope Luedeker, Keren Moreno, Jenna Motal and Wendy Velazquez. Also members of the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Valery Rodriguez, Sophomore Duchess Madison Terry and Freshman Duchess Reagan Fielder. A...
BELLVILLE, TX
KHOU

Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
beckersasc.com

Houston physician to pay $240K for claims of banking late mother's retirement

Henry Zaleski, MD, is paying $240,000 to settle charges alleging he collected retirement benefit payments intended for his deceased mother, the Justice Department said Sept. 14. From January 2007 to June 2019, Dr. Zaleski, an oncologist, allegedly received his deceased mother's Civil Service Retirement System survivor annuity payments, the Justice...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
WACO, TX

