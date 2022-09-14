Read full article on original website
Houston Food Bank Celebrates HBCU Day
On Thursday (September 15th), Houston Food Bank encouraged students to enroll at HBCUs and celebrate HBCU day, inviting Texas Southern’s Band Ocean Of Soul and Tiger Sensation Dance Team.
defendernetwork.com
Provost Studios: Chronicling Black Houston for 75 years
If there is one perennial Mrs. TSU, it has to be the stately woman in those crazy car commercials who is also a former model, political candidate, widow of a legendary TSU tennis coach and owner of one of the city’s most iconic Black businesses. And if you’ve lived in Houston for any decent amount of time, you already know who I’m talking about—the one and only Georgia Provost.
kwhi.com
THREE PLAYERS AND FORMER COACH TO BE INDUCTED INTO BHS FOOTBALL HALL OF HONOR
Three former outstanding Brenham High School football players and a former coach will be enshrined in the BHS football Hall of Honor at a luncheon Friday, Oct. 28 in the Blinn College Student Center. Luke Poehlmann, Lamont Roberts and Michael Watts will be enshrined in the hall of honor along...
fox26houston.com
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
Click2Houston.com
Meet Houston Tejano singer Demmi Garcia
HOUSTON – In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re spotlighting the new generation of Tejano artists who continue to keep this vibrant music genre alive. One of those artists is singer-songwriter Demmi Garcia, who will be performing tonight in a history-making concert in Angleton dedicated to the rising female stars of Tejano.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TO CROWN HOMECOMING QUEEN FRIDAY
Bellville High School will celebrate homecoming tonight (Friday). This year’s candidates for Homecoming Queen are Aylene Alanis, Abby Aschenbeck, Hope Luedeker, Keren Moreno, Jenna Motal and Wendy Velazquez. Also members of the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Valery Rodriguez, Sophomore Duchess Madison Terry and Freshman Duchess Reagan Fielder. A...
Is Whataburger better than In-N-Out? This Californian says so.
A San Franciscan tries the Texas cult favorite burger for the first time.
Click2Houston.com
Boarding home that houses disabled men and feeds Sunnyside community is now in dire need of help
HOUSTON – The Jacob’s Home for Men has had many uses since it was built back in the 70s, from apartments to a recording studio and now a boarding home. The current owner says through it all, it’s helped serve the community. Now in a crunch, he’s...
Extra police on campus after 'multiple altercations' at Hightower High School, Fort Bend ISD officials say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — Fort Bend ISD officials said students and faculty are safe after “multiple altercations” occurred at Hightower High School Friday morning. Hightower High School is on Hurricane Lane near Highway 6 in Missouri City. District officials said law enforcement were on the scene and the school was on“hold” with students and staff inside their rooms and designated areas.
beckersasc.com
Houston physician to pay $240K for claims of banking late mother's retirement
Henry Zaleski, MD, is paying $240,000 to settle charges alleging he collected retirement benefit payments intended for his deceased mother, the Justice Department said Sept. 14. From January 2007 to June 2019, Dr. Zaleski, an oncologist, allegedly received his deceased mother's Civil Service Retirement System survivor annuity payments, the Justice...
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Stars Swoop Into Houston For a $1.1 Million Night For PetSet — and Even John McEnroe Provides an Assist
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser (aka Rip Wheeler) at the Houston PetSet 'Fierce & Fabulous Soirée' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Although the Bourbon & Bonfire event in the Post Oak Hotel parking lot didn’t take place (fire department regs) as the hoped-for after-party of Houston PetSet’s Fierce & Fabulous Soirée, the evening was a flaming success with $1.1 million raised amid the genial appearance of Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser and Forrie J. Smith.
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
