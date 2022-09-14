ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigating Woman Found Dead on Puna Property

Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in the Puna District early this morning. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. According to an HPD press release this morning, it was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should have been on the premises.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man Charged With Murder Following Discovery of Body in Puna

Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with murder following the discovery of a body on a property in Hawaiian Beaches earlier this week. The charges against Michael Dwayne Carvalho II stem from an incident reported shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday when Hawai’i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Kahakai Boulevard for a report of an active burglary. The residence was reportedly being renovated and no one should be on the premises.
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI

