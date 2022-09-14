Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
What Can Be Done to Stop the Death of Native Hawaiian Trees on the Big Island?
In the battle to stop the spread of rapid ʻōhiʻa death that already has killed an estimated 1 million native Hawaiian trees on the Big Island, boots on the ground are a problem. The pathogens that cause the new fungal disease — and the seeds of invasive...
bigislandnow.com
‘Wow! What a Trip:’ Californian Arrives in Hilo after Epic Pacific Crossing in a Rowboat
After 73 days spent alone, rowing a boat nearly 2,400 miles across the world’s largest and deepest ocean, surviving on limited rations of mostly freeze-dried food, Carlo Facchino finished his epic San Francisco-to-Hilo journey. He wobbly disembarked his 19-foot classic ocean rowboat on Thursday at Wailoa boat harbor, where...
bigislandnow.com
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Woman Found Dead on Puna Property
Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in the Puna District early this morning. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. According to an HPD press release this morning, it was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should have been on the premises.
bigislandnow.com
Man Charged With Murder Following Discovery of Body in Puna
Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with murder following the discovery of a body on a property in Hawaiian Beaches earlier this week. The charges against Michael Dwayne Carvalho II stem from an incident reported shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday when Hawai’i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on Kahakai Boulevard for a report of an active burglary. The residence was reportedly being renovated and no one should be on the premises.
