FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Construction on I-485 sees delays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
Confrontation over parking space leads to shot being fired at Cabarrus County Fair
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Families say they are shocked after learning that someone fired a gun into the air at the Cabarrus County Fair last Saturday. Authorities told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that the incident occurred during a confrontation over a parking space. Thousand of people attended the...
Stanly News & Press
Cabarrus County roundabout construction starts next week
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will soon start building a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 3 and Odell School Road. The $990,000 project was awarded earlier this spring to NJR Group Inc. out of Albemarle. The intersection is scheduled to close Monday morning so crews can safely build...
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
WBTV
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Statesville man fraudulently refunded lottery ticket sales, pocketed cash
An employee of a local convenience store was charged with pocketing fraudulent refunds from lottery ticket sales. Wesley James Fulk of Birchwood Road, Statesville, was charged with 12 counts of larceny by employee. A magistrate set bond at $3,000. Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said Fulk was...
Bus driver shortages in Iredell County leading to parent frustrations
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Some students in Iredell County are missing school because the district doesn’t have enough buses to pick them all up. It has been a problem Channel 9 has been following since the school year started. The district has 196 buses, but just 159 drivers, leaving 37 buses without a driver.
Crash caused delays on I-85 North near Catawba River bridge west of Charlotte
Posts CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash closed several lanes on northbound Interstate 85 between the Catawba River bridge and Sam Wilson Road Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 9 a.m. after Exit 27 for Beatty Drive. Images from the scene showed traffic […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart
DENVER, N.C. — Police charged a U.S. marshal with stealing repeatedly from the Walmart on Highway 73 in Denver. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his...
Nearly 50 lbs of meth, conversion laboratory, and AR-15 rifle seized from NC home: Sheriff
Deputies said this large-scale seizure began in early August when detectives identified a home in the 1600 block of Tom Boyd Road in Monroe as a potential source of meth production.
I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
Concrete mixing truck damages Dilworth parking deck, officials say
CHARLOTTE — A concrete mixing truck damaged a parking deck in Dilworth near uptown Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Authorities responded around 1 p.m. to the deck on East Morehead Street near South Caldwell Street. The fire department said the truck was carrying a load of...
WBTV
Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby
SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
wccbcharlotte.com
Union County Man Convicted Third Time Of Impersonating A Police Officer
MONROE, N.C. — After just 10 minutes of deliberation, a Union County jury found Jimel Tamba, 25, guilty of illegally owning blue lights. In May 2020, on the Highway 74 bypass, Tamba was a passenger in a car stopped by the State Highway Patrol for an illegal license plate cover.
iredellfreenews.com
Judge denies bond reduction request for Statesville man charged in fatal Fort Dobbs Road crash
An Iredell County Superior Court judge on Thursday denied a request to reduce the bond of a Statesville man charged with killing three people and seriously injuring three others in a crash on Fort Dobbs Road. Austin Ray Harmon, 23, has been held in the Iredell County Detention Center in...
WBTV
Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Alexander County
One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Turner-Phifer says the Inflation Reduction Act takes necessary steps to lower insulin costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters are working to stop a fire that...
fox46.com
Burke County homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
Elkin Tribune
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601
An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
