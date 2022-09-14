ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

WCNC

Construction on I-485 sees delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Improvements to Interstate 485 in south Charlotte will take longer than originally anticipated. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the hope was to complete the project, which includes new express lanes and interchanges, by the end of this year, but now it could take much longer due to several factors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Cabarrus County roundabout construction starts next week

N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will soon start building a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 3 and Odell School Road. The $990,000 project was awarded earlier this spring to NJR Group Inc. out of Albemarle. The intersection is scheduled to close Monday morning so crews can safely build...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county

One avid bike rider and advocate for veteran mental health awareness has his own business that helps bring awareness to veterans battling mental health. Fire destroys long-standing furniture store in Stanly County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Several units from multiple counties were called in to assist with a massive...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 2-8: Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 96.5. Kung Foo, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 96.5. Subway, 11145 Bryton Town Center Drive – 98.5. Denver. Geppeto’s Pizza, 7558 N.C. 73,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart

DENVER, N.C. — Police charged a U.S. marshal with stealing repeatedly from the Walmart on Highway 73 in Denver. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his...
DENVER, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

I-85 widening project planned from Charlotte to SC border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A long-awaited expansion of Interstate 85 from Charlotte to the North Carolina/South Carolina border is in the works after NCDOT was awarded $100 million in federal funding to support the project, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials said the I-85 FUTURES project planned for Gaston County calls […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby

SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
SHELBY, NC
fox46.com

Burke County homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder: Sheriff

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homeowner shot and killed an armed intruder early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Elkin Tribune

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 601

An Elkin man was struck by a car and killed Sunday night while walking on U.S. 601 (Rockford Street) just outside Mount Airy, according to a N.C. Highway Patrol spokesman. The victim was identified as Michael Jason Cummings, 43, who was hit in the northbound portion of the four-lane highway in the vicinity of the Scenic Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.
ELKIN, NC

