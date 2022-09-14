ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Register Citizen

DEEP: Boat collides with breakwater in Stonington Harbor

STONINGTON — A boat carrying two people crashed into a breakwater in Stonington Harbor on Saturday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The two were transported to Westerly, Rhode Island, with minor injuries, according to a DEEP spokesperson. "DEEP thanks the Stonington Police Department, other local departments,...
STONINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Coast Guard: two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling

STONINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple boating accidents occurred earlier this afternoon in the Stonington area. The Coast Guard responded to a two boat collision between Fishers Island and North Dumpling. The Mystic division of TowBoatUS told Channel 3 that a bigger power boat hit a center console boat that was...
STONINGTON, CT
WPRI 12 News

Giant bluefin tuna seized by DEM in waters off Point Judith

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said they have confiscated a giant bluefin tuna that they say was caught illegally in the water off of Point Judith. “The captain had a recently killed 113″ bluefin secured to his vessel,” The DEM said in a social media post. “Officers determined that […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
NBC Connecticut

Hebron Baker to Compete in World Bread Awards

Michelle Nicholson, owner of Flour Girl Bakery and Cafe in Hebron, is competing in the World Bread Awards USA taking place in Las Vegas this weekend. "It is a big deal!" Nicholson said. "There are going to be really big bakers there. I am really excited to see them." Nicholson...
HEBRON, CT
NBC Connecticut

At Least 2 Injured After 2 Boats Collide Near Fishers Island

At least two people are injured after two boats collided near Fishers Island on Saturday. Norwich firefighters said they were responding to the area of Fishers Island shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency crews from several companies including the U.S. Coast Guard, Sea Tow, City of Groton, Groton Long Point, Noank,...
FISHERS ISLAND, NY
WPRI 12 News

Multiple people report being hit by projectiles in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Police are investigating after multiple people reported being shot with some type of projectile Friday night.  Police say the incidents happened in at least three different areas on the city’s east side.  At least four of the people shot at say they were hit by either a pellet, air soft, […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Beyond Van Gogh exhibit extends Hartford stay

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The highly popular Beyond Van Gogh exhibit will stay in Hartford through most of October, the company behind the tour announced Thursday. “We are so grateful, and of course honored by the audience’s positive reaction and enthusiasmtowards the experience,” Justin Paquin, the producer of Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a written […]
HARTFORD, CT
Jamestown Press

BOAT ON FIRE

Firefighters investigate a fire Tuesday on the Haerlem at the Jamestown Boat Yard. According to officials, the fire in the Swan 55 likely was caused by a lightning strike, but the exact cause still is being investigated.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Register Citizen

'The water is so violent': West Haven homeowner losing property to water erosion, heavy rain

WEST HAVEN — Islands have formed in Lissa McCarthy's backyard, but to her it's no tropical vacation. When McCarthy moved into her home near the top of a hill on Lake Avenue about nine years ago, she had enough room to add a fire pit and a garden beside Upper Lake Phipps, which feeds into the Cove River. Since then, McCarthy estimates she has lost about 10 feet of land on her property to rising water levels, which has created islands where there was once visible land.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

OSHA fines Manchester lab $907K for exposing employees to carcinogens

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Office of Occupational Safety and Health Administration will fine a Manchester environmental laboratory $907,000 after authorities said it “willfully” exposed employees to carcinogens, according to an announcement Friday morning. The penalty comes after employees at Phoenix Environmental Laboratories Inc. complained for several months to management that the ventilation system […]
MANCHESTER, CT

