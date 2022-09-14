Read full article on original website
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
College football Week 3 top 25 ballot: Our rankings and how high Penn State jumped
Week 3 of the college football season is in the books, and the updated Associated Press top 25 will be out Sunday afternoon. As an AP voter this season, I’ll be sharing my top 25 week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Freshman D’Antae Sheffy continues to shine for State College in win over Altoona
Don’t look now but the State College Little Lions just might have a star on their hands. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
State College’s D’antae Sheffey, team run wild over Altoona in Friday-night rout
The Little Lions will look to stay perfect next week when they host Mid Penn rival Central Dauphin.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
What Bryan Harsin said after the Penn State loss
Auburn's head coach thinks the way his team responds to this loss will define the season
West Branch rolls to 4th win in a row
Dru DeShields threw for three touchdowns in West Branch's victory.
How to watch Penn State vs. Auburn: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
d9and10sports.com
Week 4 D9 Football Recaps: Domico Perfect in Clearfield Win; Brookville Wins Low-Scoring Affair
PHILIPSBURG, Pa. – Will Domico was a perfect 8-for-8 for 249 yards and five touchdowns to lift Clearfield to a 56-0 win at Philipsburg-Osceola. Union/A-C Valley Stuns Brockway • Old Karns City Hold Off St. Marys • D10 Recaps • Bauer Sets Record in Ike win • Pizza Hut Scoreboard.
U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
Centre County drops back to medium COVID level. Here are the 14 PA counties at high
Here’s the latest on new coronavirus cases, deaths, availability of updated booster shots and more for Pennsylvania.
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
31st annual Potatofest in Ebensburg gets ready to kickoff
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you love potatoes, then get ready because coming to Cambria County is the 31st annual Potatofest. The event will take place in historic downtown Ebensburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it is always held on the last Saturday in September. The free festival will feature […]
Ohio delivery driver helps stop attempted child abduction
An Ohio delivery driver is being hailed a hero after his quick thinking may have stopped an attempted abduction.
PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
Central PA Humane Society temporarily closed
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks. One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to […]
Former township treasurer pleads guilty to embezzling $150K
The former treasurer of a Mercer County township pleaded guilty to embezzling at least $150,000 while on the job.
