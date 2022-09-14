ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn

At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WTAJ

U.S. Marine Band to play free concert in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The U.S. Marine Band, known as “The President’s Own” is coming to State College. The band has been performing for every U.S. President since John Adams. The concert will take place on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the State College Area High Schools Performing Arts Center. The concert […]
Digital Collegian

State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies

State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
WTAJ

Way Fruit Farm announces fall weekend events

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Way Fruit Farm is filling its weekend with some fall, festive and historical events. Starting on Friday, Sept. 16 through Saturday, Sept. 17 there will be several fun-filled events and the farm is hoping to see you there. You can pick your own apples on Friday from 3 – […]
WTAJ

31st annual Potatofest in Ebensburg gets ready to kickoff

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you love potatoes, then get ready because coming to Cambria County is the 31st annual Potatofest. The event will take place in historic downtown Ebensburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, it is always held on the last Saturday in September. The free festival will feature […]
WTAJ

PennDOT: Work halted on Friday for State College road project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in or going through State College won’t have to worry about running into any roadwork for Friday on one of the city’s more busier streets. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update for it’s Atherton Street (Route 3014) project on Thursday and said that all lanes will be […]
WTAJ

Enjoy all things bacon at Cambria County’s upcoming Baconfest

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bacon lovers rejoice because the annual Baconfest in Richland Township starts Friday, Sept. 16, and features two days worth of fun events. Baconfest runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and takes place at the Richland Township Fire Department Geistown Station […]
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society temporarily closed

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society announced Saturday that the shelter will be closed for the next two weeks. One of the shelter dogs tested positive for Parvo and other dogs have been exposed to it. Due to a lack of staff and the significant amount of cleaning that will need to […]
