Economy

Inc.com

Elon Musk Just Made His Boldest Prediction Yet. Will He Be Right This Time?

Elon Musk is no stranger to making bold statements. It's on-brand for him to say something big is going to happen sometime in the near future, contrary to most evidence or expert opinion. He's done it for autonomous vehicles, robotics, and the Covid-19 pandemic, among many other things. Let's take...
Inc.com

Think You Know Your Customers? Think Again

Too many businesses are wasting their time and yours. You know what I mean, just open your inbox, and you'll likely see an onslaught of irrelevant, seemingly random marketing promotions that have little to do with your interests or priorities. Ever ordered a baby shower gift and then been flooded with ads for diapers and formula? Or gone on vacation and still received emails for flights and hotels months later?
Inc.com

The 2 Essential Ingredients for Radical Innovation, According to Richard Branson

Hiring is never easy, but hiring for some roles is more straightforward than others. You can test for hard skills, ask references about character, and observe behavior or dig into past achievements to assess leadership. But what if your company is aiming higher? What if you want to change the world (and not just a little)?
NewsBreak
Bill Abbate

Do You Know?

How well do you know yourself? How about the world around you? While I'd like to think I know myself well, I always find there is more to learn. And when it comes to the world, oh my - how little I know!
Inc.com

Connection Is the Key to Effective Communication With Your Team

Every form of communication involves two people: The individual communicating the message and the individual receiving and interpreting that message. Whether speaking to a team leader in your office or the entire company at a town hall event, you are speaking directly to each individual. Acknowledging this simple truth helps you stay present so you can connect with the other person and be aware of their experience of the interaction.
sixtyandme.com

Social Anxiety – Do You Have It?

I’ve been a volunteer for an environmental action group for a while now. I recently received an invitation to their annual social with a note to bring a guest or guests. I RSVP’d that I would be there since it was a night I knew I wasn’t working and really had no excuse not to attend.
