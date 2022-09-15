ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’: Which Actors Are Still Alive?

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Dick Van Dyke Show was the 30 Rock of the 1960s. The former TV show focused on the home and work life of TV comedy writer Rob Petrie and his relationships with his co-stars, who also wrote for the fictional Alan Brady Show . Rob lived with his wife and son in New Rochelle, New York.

The Dick Van Dyke Show showcased the daily life and comic scenarios that Rob often found himself in with his work colleagues, family, and friends. The series was based on a real show as its creator Carl Reiner made the series using his experience as the head writer of Your Show of Shows.

Dick Van Dyke ‘s character, Rob, was based on Reiner, while Reiner played Alan Brady, who said the character was a combination of Jackie Gleason and Milton Berle. The Dick Van Dyke Show ran for five seasons and aired its last episode on June 1, 1966, but are there any actors from the show who are still alive ?

Dick Van Dyke is alive and still energetic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxgOU_0hvScMjd00
The cast of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ | Bettmann via Getty Images

The star of the comedy and whom the show was named after, is very much still alive and kicking. The kicking part isn’t just a figure of speech as Dick Van Dyke is still a song-and-dance man. Van Dyke’s character Rob was loved for his goofy but charming personality.

There wasn’t any issue Rob faced that he couldn’t get out of. During his time on the eponymous show, Van Dyke starred in several motion picture musicals, including Mary Poppins (a franchise he returned to in the 2018 reboot) and Bye Bye Birdie . After his stunt on The Dick Van Dyke Show , the actor appeared in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, The Comic, and did some TV work on Columbo, The Carol Burnett Show, and Diagnosis: Murder , in addition to reprising his role in The New Dick Van Dyke Show.

Van Dyke is familiar to younger fans for his work in the 2006 film Curious George and the Night at The Museum movies. The veteran actor said he had the best time working on his self-titled show calling it “the best years of my life.” Van Dyke is 96 years old today but doesn’t dream of leaving show business.

Larry Matthews is also alive

Dick Van Dyke’s character’s son Ritchie, played by Larry Mathews, is also with us. The young star was only 10 years old when the show aired its final episode in 1966. Ritchie was the youngest cast member on the show but shared a birthday with one of his co-stars, Rose Marie , who played one of the writers, Sally Rogers.

Matthews’s character had a habit of inquiring whether his father brought him anything from work every single day. Although the child star appeared in one of the most popular TV shows, he didn’t stick around in the acting industry for long.

According to IMDb , Matthews only has six acting credits, two of which have seen him take on his famous character, Ritchie, in retrospective projects like The Dick Van Dyke Show Revisited , which aired in 2004, and TV Therapy which aired in 2021. In the latter, he plays a grown-up Ritchie going to therapy. Matthews turned 67 on Aug. 15, 2022.

Peter Oliphant is also a living member of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’

Although Larry Matthews and Dick Van Dyke are the only main cast members of The Dick Van Dyke Show alive today, one surviving side character is still alive. Peter Oliphant played Freddie Helper, Ritchie Petrie’s best friend and the son of Jerry and Millie Helper.

Oliphant appeared on the show for three episodes and, like Matthews, also didn’t continue acting. His IMDb profile notes that he stopped acting in 1973 and only has 10 acting credits. Today, Oliphant is a video game designer who’s worked on classics like Stonekeep .

RELATED: ‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Are Any of the Main Cast Members Still Alive?

Comments / 0

Related
People

Brady Bunch Reunion! Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb Reunite at the 2022 Emmys

The actors portrayed siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 Brady Bunch fans received a major treat on Monday when Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb reunited at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.   The actors — who played siblings Jan and Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969-1974 — posed for photos on the gold carpet at television's biggest night on Monday. Knight, 64, looked dapper in a classic black tux while Plumb, 64, arrived in black collared dress with a blue and silver...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off

John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Larry Mathews
Person
Jackie Gleason
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Carl Reiner
Person
Milton Berle
Person
Rose Marie
Cinemablend

The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away

If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

183K+
Followers
114K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy