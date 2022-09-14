Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which One Should You Buy?
If you're looking to buy a new flagship phone, you might be wondering whether to buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The former starts at $1,099, while the latter launched in early 2022 with a starting price of $1,199, and given your priorities, one might turn out to be better than the other.
makeuseof.com
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Is It Worth the Upgrade?
The hype around a new generation of iPhones seems unlikely to die down anytime soon, and people across the globe are always eager to see what Apple has in store for them. If you're wondering whether you should be upgrading from your older iPhone or want to buy a new phone altogether, you're in the right place.
makeuseof.com
Are iPhone 13 Cases Compatible With the iPhone 14?
Every year, when Apple releases new iPhones, it also sells several iPhone accessories to go along with your purchase. But if you're planning to upgrade from an iPhone 13, you may want to check whether your old cases are compatible with the iPhone 14 to save money on buying new ones.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Use an Apple Pencil With Your Mac (You Need an iPad as Well)
If you own multiple Apple devices, you probably already know how easy it is to seamlessly use them together. But did you know you can also use your Apple Pencil with your Mac?. Of course, you can't draw on the screen, as Apple is yet to release a touchscreen Mac. But you can pair your iPad to your Mac in various ways and use the Apple Pencil through that. Here are all the ways to make it happen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
Getting Texts and Calls on iPhone's Do Not Disturb Mode? Here Are 8 Potential Fixes
Whether you want to focus on your task at hand or take a much-needed rest without disruptions, Do Not Disturb is a feature that helps you do just that. No story reply, group chat gossip, or work call will reach you as long as you have Do Not Disturb mode enabled on your iPhone.
makeuseof.com
iPhone Not Vibrating on Silent or Ring Mode? 7 Fixes You Can Try
When your iPhone is in your pocket or bag, a vibration helps to inform you about an incoming call or text if you're unable to hear the sound of your alert tone. If you're in a quiet place like a library, it's even more important to ensure your iPhone vibrates instead of rings so that you don't disturb others.
makeuseof.com
How to Build a 5-Channel Smart Switch Compatible With Alexa
To make a home smart, you need smart switches and sensors to control over Wi-Fi, RF, or Zigbee connections. There are several brands that offer smart switches that you can simply unbox and deploy using their cloud services. But if you want to build a smart home that is completely...
makeuseof.com
9 Best iPhone Lock Screen Widgets
Your usual, bland iPhone lock screen is getting a big improvement starting with iOS 16. Using lock screen widgets, you can add information from a wide variety of apps to see at a glance. And with the iPhone 14 lineup, the widgets are part of the always-on screen. We’re highlighting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
Oops: Microsoft Edge Just Served Up Malicious Ads to Its Users
Microsoft has been big on security in recent years, both with its operating systems and its browser. However, the tech giant accidentally allowed agents to serve up malicious adverts on Microsoft Edge's News Feed that tricked people into thinking their PC was under siege. A Nasty Attack in Microsoft Edge.
makeuseof.com
Is the Epidemic Sound Mobile App Worth Downloading?
If you want to make your videos or podcasts extra engaging, consider adding music. These days, you will find plenty of royalty-free tracks—allowing you to monetize your content while still using original tunes. Epidemic Sound is one of the most popular royalty-free music platforms. Several creators, including Peter McKinnon...
makeuseof.com
The 5 Best Free Whiteboard Programs for Windows 10
A whiteboard application is a software program designed to promote teamwork. The idea behind it is similar to a regular whiteboard in classrooms or workplaces, allowing students and teams to brainstorm, make plans, and explain complicated concepts better. Today, scores of virtual whiteboard programs are available to promote this practice...
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Fix a Missing Bluetooth Option in Windows 11
Has the Bluetooth option vanished from your Windows 11 computer? Unfortunately, the problem is much more common than you might think. Misconfigured settings, damaged Bluetooth drivers, and even problems with the Windows OS can be the potential causes of this problem. If you don't know what's causing the problem, here are some troubleshooting steps you can follow to restore the missing Bluetooth option.
makeuseof.com
2 Quick Ways to Troubleshoot Audio Issues on Your Xbox
You can experience audio problems on every gaming platform. With issues stretching from audio quality to how your TV setup may affect audio, it can be challenging to pinpoint and correct the problem. Luckily for Xbox users, Microsoft has implemented two quick and easy ways to troubleshoot the most common...
makeuseof.com
9 Ways to Open the Apps & Features Tool in Windows 11
The Apps & Features panel is the Settings equivalent of the Programs and Features tool from the Control Panel. Much like its Control Panel cousin, the Settings version is your main uninstaller utility, where you can remove both UWP (Microsoft Store) apps and desktop software. The tool also includes Reset and Repair troubleshooting options for UWP apps.
makeuseof.com
7 Reasons to Not Buy Apple Products
Apple has one of the most consistent fanbases in the world. Almost every product Apple launches ends up taking over the market for good. This is primarily due to the experience Apple creates, which depends on factors like user-friendliness, luxury product feel, and social status that comes with owning an Apple device.
makeuseof.com
Why You Need XMP to Run RAM at Full Speed
You splurged a ton of money on a RAM kit that could run at a high clock frequency, but when you looked at the memory speed in Task Manager, you were shocked to see that your RAM wasn't running at the advertised speed. So, why is the high-performance RAM on...
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Default Save Location for Files and Folders on Windows 10 & 11
When you download any file, folder, or app from the internet, your Windows PC stores them at a location set by default by Microsoft. However, you don’t have to stick with this default location. If you prefer to download files to a different location, it's easy to set it...
makeuseof.com
6 Reasons Exodus Wallet Is Better Than Atomic Wallet
Exodus and Atomic are two of the leading crypto hot wallets. They are quite similar but also have their differences. These differences influence the user's choice of which wallet to use, depending on factors such as ease of use, fees, and security. Based on this, the following are six reasons...
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Users from Changing Account Passwords on Windows
If you share your computer with others, you may want to prevent other users from changing your Windows password. This can be useful if you have multiple people working on your system, and you don't want to give them the option of changing the password. Once you've finished with this...
makeuseof.com
How to Use PowerToys to Extract Text From Images
Few Windows tools are as useful as PowerToys. The toolset, which debuted in Windows 95, has been significantly expanded in the latest versions. With the latest update, PowerToys finally has a text extractor that allows you to copy text from any image. Let’s see how to extract text from images...
Comments / 0