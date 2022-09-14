ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which One Should You Buy?

If you're looking to buy a new flagship phone, you might be wondering whether to buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The former starts at $1,099, while the latter launched in early 2022 with a starting price of $1,199, and given your priorities, one might turn out to be better than the other.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Is It Worth the Upgrade?

The hype around a new generation of iPhones seems unlikely to die down anytime soon, and people across the globe are always eager to see what Apple has in store for them. If you're wondering whether you should be upgrading from your older iPhone or want to buy a new phone altogether, you're in the right place.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Are iPhone 13 Cases Compatible With the iPhone 14?

Every year, when Apple releases new iPhones, it also sells several iPhone accessories to go along with your purchase. But if you're planning to upgrade from an iPhone 13, you may want to check whether your old cases are compatible with the iPhone 14 to save money on buying new ones.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Use an Apple Pencil With Your Mac (You Need an iPad as Well)

If you own multiple Apple devices, you probably already know how easy it is to seamlessly use them together. But did you know you can also use your Apple Pencil with your Mac?. Of course, you can't draw on the screen, as Apple is yet to release a touchscreen Mac. But you can pair your iPad to your Mac in various ways and use the Apple Pencil through that. Here are all the ways to make it happen.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

iPhone Not Vibrating on Silent or Ring Mode? 7 Fixes You Can Try

When your iPhone is in your pocket or bag, a vibration helps to inform you about an incoming call or text if you're unable to hear the sound of your alert tone. If you're in a quiet place like a library, it's even more important to ensure your iPhone vibrates instead of rings so that you don't disturb others.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Build a 5-Channel Smart Switch Compatible With Alexa

To make a home smart, you need smart switches and sensors to control over Wi-Fi, RF, or Zigbee connections. There are several brands that offer smart switches that you can simply unbox and deploy using their cloud services. But if you want to build a smart home that is completely...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

9 Best iPhone Lock Screen Widgets

Your usual, bland iPhone lock screen is getting a big improvement starting with iOS 16. Using lock screen widgets, you can add information from a wide variety of apps to see at a glance. And with the iPhone 14 lineup, the widgets are part of the always-on screen. We’re highlighting...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Oops: Microsoft Edge Just Served Up Malicious Ads to Its Users

Microsoft has been big on security in recent years, both with its operating systems and its browser. However, the tech giant accidentally allowed agents to serve up malicious adverts on Microsoft Edge's News Feed that tricked people into thinking their PC was under siege. A Nasty Attack in Microsoft Edge.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Is the Epidemic Sound Mobile App Worth Downloading?

If you want to make your videos or podcasts extra engaging, consider adding music. These days, you will find plenty of royalty-free tracks—allowing you to monetize your content while still using original tunes. Epidemic Sound is one of the most popular royalty-free music platforms. Several creators, including Peter McKinnon...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Free Whiteboard Programs for Windows 10

A whiteboard application is a software program designed to promote teamwork. The idea behind it is similar to a regular whiteboard in classrooms or workplaces, allowing students and teams to brainstorm, make plans, and explain complicated concepts better. Today, scores of virtual whiteboard programs are available to promote this practice...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Fix a Missing Bluetooth Option in Windows 11

Has the Bluetooth option vanished from your Windows 11 computer? Unfortunately, the problem is much more common than you might think. Misconfigured settings, damaged Bluetooth drivers, and even problems with the Windows OS can be the potential causes of this problem. If you don't know what's causing the problem, here are some troubleshooting steps you can follow to restore the missing Bluetooth option.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

2 Quick Ways to Troubleshoot Audio Issues on Your Xbox

You can experience audio problems on every gaming platform. With issues stretching from audio quality to how your TV setup may affect audio, it can be challenging to pinpoint and correct the problem. Luckily for Xbox users, Microsoft has implemented two quick and easy ways to troubleshoot the most common...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

9 Ways to Open the Apps & Features Tool in Windows 11

The Apps & Features panel is the Settings equivalent of the Programs and Features tool from the Control Panel. Much like its Control Panel cousin, the Settings version is your main uninstaller utility, where you can remove both UWP (Microsoft Store) apps and desktop software. The tool also includes Reset and Repair troubleshooting options for UWP apps.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

7 Reasons to Not Buy Apple Products

Apple has one of the most consistent fanbases in the world. Almost every product Apple launches ends up taking over the market for good. This is primarily due to the experience Apple creates, which depends on factors like user-friendliness, luxury product feel, and social status that comes with owning an Apple device.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Why You Need XMP to Run RAM at Full Speed

You splurged a ton of money on a RAM kit that could run at a high clock frequency, but when you looked at the memory speed in Task Manager, you were shocked to see that your RAM wasn't running at the advertised speed. So, why is the high-performance RAM on...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

6 Reasons Exodus Wallet Is Better Than Atomic Wallet

Exodus and Atomic are two of the leading crypto hot wallets. They are quite similar but also have their differences. These differences influence the user's choice of which wallet to use, depending on factors such as ease of use, fees, and security. Based on this, the following are six reasons...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Prevent Users from Changing Account Passwords on Windows

If you share your computer with others, you may want to prevent other users from changing your Windows password. This can be useful if you have multiple people working on your system, and you don't want to give them the option of changing the password. Once you've finished with this...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use PowerToys to Extract Text From Images

Few Windows tools are as useful as PowerToys. The toolset, which debuted in Windows 95, has been significantly expanded in the latest versions. With the latest update, PowerToys finally has a text extractor that allows you to copy text from any image. Let’s see how to extract text from images...
SOFTWARE

